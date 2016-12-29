Alamo Bowl: No. 12 Oklahoma State vs. No. 10 Colorado
No. 12 Oklahoma State takes on No. 10 Colorado State in the Alamo Bowl on Thursday at Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.
Darius Curry #2 of the Oklahoma State Cowboys scrambles after a pass reception against Colorado Cowboysin the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome on Dec. 29, 2016 in San Antonio, Texas.
James Washington #28 of the Oklahoma State Cowboys catches a pass completion for their second touchdown as Chidobe Awuzie #4 of the Colorado Buffaloes defends in the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome on Dec. 29, 2016 in San Antonio, Texas.
Oklahoma State tight end Blake Jarwin (47) runs past Colorado defensive back Isaiah Oliver (26) as he scores a touchdown during the second half of the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in San Antonio.
Oklahoma State wide receiver James Washington (28) pulls in a pass in front of Colorado defensive back Isaiah Oliver (26) during the second half of the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in San Antonio.
Tony Julmisse #8 of the Colorado Buffaloes fumbles the return but his team recovered the ball against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome on Dec. 29, 2016 in San Antonio, Texas.
Darius Curry #2 of the Oklahoma State Cowboys dives for a first down against the Colorado Cowboys in the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome on Dec. 29, 2016 in San Antonio, Texas.
The Colorado band entertains before the start of the game in the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome on Dec. 29, 2016 in San Antonio, Texas.
Ahkello Witherspoon #23 of the Colorado Buffaloes leaps over the would be tackle of Ramon Richards #7 of the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome on Dec. 29, 2016 in San Antonio, Texas.
Chris Carson #32 of the Oklahoma State Cowboys eludes the tackle of Addison Gillam #44 of the Colorado Buffaloes for his team first touchdown in the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome on Dec. 29, 2016 in San Antonio, Texas.
James Washington #28 of the Oklahoma State Cowboys catches a pass in front of Chidobe Awuzie #4 of the Colorado Buffaloes in the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome on Dec. 29, 2016 in San Antonio, Texas.
Chris Carson #32 of the Oklahoma State Cowboys celebrates his touchdown against the Colorado Buffaloes for his team first touchdown in the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome on Dec. 29, 2016 in San Antonio, Texas.
James Washington #28 of the Oklahoma State Cowboys catches a pass in front of Chidobe Awuzie #4 of the Colorado Buffaloes in the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome on Dec. 29, 2016 in San Antonio, Texas.
Jalen McCleskey #1 of the Oklahoma State Cowboys catches a pass in front of Tedric Thompson #9 of the Colorado Buffaloes in the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome on Dec. 29, 2016 in San Antonio, Texas.
Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) runs for a first down against Colorado during the first half of the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in San Antonio.
Colorado's mascot, Ralphie, runs onto the field prior to the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game between Oklahoma State and Colorado, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in San Antonio.
Colorado quarterback Steven Montez (12) scrambles during the first half of the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in San Antonio.
Colorado wide receiver Bryce Bobo (4) drops a pass as Oklahoma State cornerback Ramon Richards (7) defends during the first half of the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in San Antonio.
Oklahoma State wide receiver James Washington (28) makes a catch over Colorado defensive back Chidobe Awuzie (4) during the first half of the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in San Antonio.
Colorado running back Phillip Lindsay (23) is upended by Oklahoma State cornerback Lenzy Pipkins (4) during the first half of the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in San Antonio.
Colorado coach Mike MacIntyre, left, argues a call during the first half of the team's Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in San Antonio.
Colorado defensive back Ahkello Witherspoon (23) breaks up a pass intended for Oklahoma State wide receiver Jhajuan Seales (81) during the first half of the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in San Antonio.
Colorado quarterback Sefo Liufau (13) is hit by Oklahoma State cornerback Ramon Richards during the first half of the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in San Antonio.
Colorado quarterback Sefo Liufau (13) and back-up quarterback Steven Montez (12) warm up for the team's Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in San Antonio.
Colorado quarterback Sefo Liufau (13) holds his ankle after he was hit during the first half of the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in San Antonio. Liufau left the game after the play.
Oklahoma State safety Tre Flowers (31) breaks up a pass intended for Colorado wide receiver Devin Ross (2) during the first half of the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in San Antonio.
Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph warms up for the team's Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game against Colorado, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in San Antonio.
Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) runs up field against Colorado after making a catch during the first half of the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in San Antonio.
Oklahoma State running back Chris Carson (32) runs for a touchdown as Colorado defensive back Tedric Thompson (9) defends during the first half of the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in San Antonio.
Colorado running back Phillip Lindsay (23) runs toward Oklahoma State cornerback Lenzy Pipkins (4) during the first half of the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in San Antonio.
Colorado's Chris Graham (15) watches his field-goal attempt miss during the first half against Oklahoma State in the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in San Antonio.
