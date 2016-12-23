Armed Forces Bowl: Louisiana Tech vs. Navy
FORT WORTH, Texas — Jonathan Barnes kicked a game-ending 32-yard field goal and Louisiana Tech beat Navy 48-45 in the Armed Forces Bowl on Friday.
The Bulldogs (9-5) drove for the winning score after Navy freshman quarterback Malcolm Perry ran 30 yards for a touchdown on his only play.
Ryan Higgins threw for 409 yards and four touchdowns, two each to Trent Taylor and Carlos Henderson. Taylor, a 5-foot-8 senior for Louisiana Tech, set an Armed Forces Bowl with his 12 catches for 233 yards. Henderson had 10 catches for 129 yards.
Navy (9-5), which was trying for its first consecutive 10-win seasons, instead ended with its third straight loss. The Midshipmen lost the American Athletic Conference title game before its first loss to Army since 2001.
Perry, whose TD with 3:46 left tied the game for the fourth time, came in after Zach Abey took a shot to the ribs on a play that led to a targeting ejection by Tech defensive tackle Jordan Bradford.
Abey, who made only his second start, ran for 114 yards and two scores and threw for 159 yards and another touchdown.
Louisiana Tech safety Xavier Woods (7) raises the championship trophy following his team's win over Navy on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.
Louisiana Tech head coach Skip Holtz, center, raises the championship trophy as safety Xavier Woods (7) and wide receiver Trent Taylor (5) celebrate their win over Navy in the Armed Forces Bowl on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.
Louisiana Tech kicker Jonathan Barnes (10) is swarmed by teammates Russell Farris (31) and Eric Kendzior (47) following his winning field goal against Navy and during the second half on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.
Navy cornerback Tyris Wooten (17) tries to grab Louisiana Tech wide receiver Trent Taylor (5) as he scores a touchdown during the first half on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.
Louisiana Tech running back Boston Scott (6) is tackled by Navy linebacker Micah Thomas (44) on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.
Navy safety Daiquan Thomasson (26) forces a fumble by Louisiana Tech wide receiver Trent Taylor (5) during the first half of the Armed Forces Bowl on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.
Louisiana Tech wide receiver Trent Taylor (5) is tackled by Navy cornerback Jarid Ryan (9) and linebacker Brandon Jones (3) in the Armed Forces Bowl on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.
Louisiana Tech offensive lineman O'Shea Dugas (74) lifts wide receiver Trent Taylor (5) off the ground after a touchdown againt Navy on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs quarterback Ryan Higgins (14) scores on a 1-yard touchdown run against Navy in the first quarter on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.
Louisiana Tech wide receiver Trent Taylor (5) scores on one of two first-half touchdown catches against Navy on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.
Louisiana Tech quarterback Ryan Higgins (14) looks to pass against Navy on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.
Navy offensive tackle Michael Raiford (73) takes a knee in the end zone before the Armed Forces Bowl against Louisiana Tech on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.
Navy Midshipmen march onto the field before the Armed Forces Bowl against Louisiana Tech at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.
Louisiana Tech wide receiver Trent Taylor (5) is tackled by Navy cornerback Jarid Ryan (9) and linebacker Brandon Jones (3) in the Armed Forces Bowl on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.
Navy quarterback Zach Abey (9) carries the ball for a touchdown against Louisiana Tech during the first half on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.
Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo, left, and Louisiana Tech head coach Skip Holtz talk before the Armed Forces Bowl on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.
Louisiana Tech wide receiver Trent Taylor (5) runs for a touchdown after a catch past Navy cornerback Jarid Ryan (9) and linebacker Brandon Jones (3) during the first half on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.
Louisiana Tech wide receiver Trent Taylor runs for a touchdown against Navy during the first half on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.
Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo and linebacker Josiah Powell (58) lead their team onto the field for the Armed Forces Bowl against Louisiana Tech on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.
Navy quarterback Zach Abey (9) sets to pass against Louisiana Tech during the first half on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.
Louisiana Tech wide receiver Carlos Henderson, left, celebrates his touchdown with offensive lineman Joshua Outlaw (58) during the first half on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.
Navy running back Calvin Cass Jr. (20) fumbles the ball in front of Louisiana Tech cornerback Prince Sam (23) during the first half on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.
Louisiana Tech running back Jarred Craft (3) rushes against Navy during the first half on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.
