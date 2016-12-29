CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jerod Evans threw for 243 yards and two touchdowns and ran for two scores and No. 22 Virginia Tech pulled off the largest comeback in its 124-year history, erasing a 24-point halftime deficit to beat Arkansas 35-24 on Thursday night in the Belk Bowl.

After being limited to 180 yards in the first half, Hokies (10-4) took advantage of three of Austin Allen's interceptions and scored touchdowns on five of their first seven possessions of the second half.

"Our kids have phenomenal character, work ethic and toughness," Hokies coach Justin Fuente said. "Playing well was important to them today and we didn't do it in the first half. They regrouped and said they were going to do it one play at a time and they came out and fought, and scratched and clawed and found a way to get the job done."

Evans scored on a 4-yard run and threw touchdown strikes to Sam Rogers and Chris Cunningham to cut it to 24-21 In the third quarter. Travon McMillan put the Hokies ahead for good with 12:03 left in the game when he scored on a 6-yard run. Evans sealed the win with an 8-yard touchdown scamper.

