Birmingham Bowl: South Florida vs. South Carolina
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Quinton Flowers ran for three touchdowns and threw for two more to lead South Florida past South Carolina, 46-39 in overtime Thursday in the Birmingham Bowl.
South Florida (11-2) squandered a 39-21 lead in the second half, but recovered for its school-record 11th victory. Flowers threw a 25-yard touchdown pass on the first play of overtime, finding Elkanah Dillon in the end zone.
South Carolina's overtime drive ended after Jake Bentley was sacked by Mike Love on fourth down. Bentley fumbled and Khalid McGee recovered to end the game.
Flowers, who was selected the game's Most Valuable Player, completed 23 of 32 passes for 261 yards and ran for 105 yards on 21 carries.
South Carolina tight end Elkanah Dillon (85) celebrates his go-ahead touchdown during overtime of the Birmingham Bowl NCAA college football game against South Carolina, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Birmingham, Ala.
South Florida head coach T.J. Weist, center left, hoists the trophy while celebrating a win over South Carolina during overtime of the Birmingham Bowl NCAA college football game, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Birmingham.
South Carolina linebacker Hassan Belton (57) licks the trophy as players celebrate the team's 46-39 win over South Carolina in overtime during the Birmingham Bowl NCAA college football game, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Birmingham, Ala.
ADVERTISEMENT
South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley (19) warms up before the Birmingham Bowl NCAA college football game against South Florida, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Birmingham.
South Carolina tight end Hayden Hurst (81) makes a one-handed catch for a touchdown against South Florida during the first half of the Birmingham Bowl NCAA college football game, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Birmingham.
South Florida quarterback Quinton Flowers (9) dives in for a touchdown past South Carolina linebacker Bryson Allen-Williams (4) during the first half of the Birmingham Bowl NCAA college football game, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Birmingham.
South Carolina defensive back Steven Montac (22) dives for the ball and recovers a fumble during the first half of the Birmingham Bowl NCAA college football game against South Florida, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Birmingham.
South Florida quarterback Quinton Flowers (9) gets around South Carolina defensive back D.J. Smith (24) for a touchdown during the first half of the Birmingham Bowl NCAA college football game, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Birmingham.
ADVERTISEMENT
South Carolina wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1) catches a pass for a touchdown as South Florida cornerback Mazzi Wilkins (23) tries to defend during the first half of the Birmingham Bowl NCAA college football game, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Birmingham.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.