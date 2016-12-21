Poinsettia Bowl: BYU vs. Wyoming
The BYU Cougars take on the Wyoming Cowboys in the 2016 Poinsettia Bowl at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego on Wednesday, Dec. 21.
BYU linebacker Harvey Langi walks to the field before the team's Poinsettia Bowl NCAA college football game against Wyoming on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, in San Diego.
Squally Canada #22 of the Brigham Young Cougars runs past Logan Wilson #30 and Taniela Lolohea #58 of the Wyoming Cowboys during the first half of the Poinsettia Bowl at Qualcomm Stadium on Dec. 21, 2016 in San Diego.
BYU quarterback Tanner Mangum, center right, celebrates with teammates after scoring a rushing touchdown against Wyoming during the first half of the Poinsettia Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, in San Diego.
A Brigham Young Cougars fan avoids the rain during the first half of the Poinsettia Bowl between BYU and Wyoming at Qualcomm Stadium on Dec. 21, 2016 in San Diego.
Brian Hill #5 of the Wyoming Cowboys is tackled by Kamel Greene #10 and Phillip Amone #22 of Brigham Young Cougars during the first half of a game on Dec. 21, 2016 in San Diego.
Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen, left, throws during the first half of the Poinsettia Bowl NCAA college football game against BYU on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, in San Diego.
Marcus Epps #6 and Cassh Maluia #46 of the Wyoming Cowboys recover a fumble during the first half of a game against the Brigham Young Cougars on Dec. 21, 2016 in San Diego.
Squally Canada #22 of the Brigham Young Cougars runs past Logan Wilson #30 and Taniela Lolohea #58 of the Wyoming Cowboys during the first half of a game on Dec. 21, 2016 in San Diego.
Josh Allen #17 of the Wyoming Cowboys passes the ball during the first half of a game against the Brigham Young Cougars on Dec. 21, 2016 in San Diego.
Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen, right, tries to evade BYU linebacker Harvey Langi during the first half of the Poinsettia Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016.
BYU linebacker Morgan Unga, right, tackles Wyoming punter Ethan Wood, left, as Wood drops the football on fourth down during the first half on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016.
Wyoming wide receiver Tanner Gentry, left, is tackled by BYU linebacker Fred Warner, center, and linebacker Butch Pau'u, right, during the first half of the Poinsettia Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016.
BYU running back Jamaal Williams, left, pushes off roim Wyoming cornerback Antonio Hull, right, during the first half of the Poinsettia Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, in San Diego.
Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen throws during the first half of the Poinsettia Bowl against BYU on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016.
BYU linebacker Morgan Unga (51) celebrates with teammates after a play during the first half against Wyoming on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016.
BYU quarterback Tanner Mangum, bottom, dives for a touchdown as Wyoming safety Andrew Wingard, top, leaps over him during the first half on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016.
BYU running back Jamaal Williams, left, falls over Wyoming defensive back Marcus Epps, right, during the first half on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016.
