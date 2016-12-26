Camping World Independence Bowl: NC State vs. Vanderbilt
SHREVEPORT, La. — Jaylen Samuels caught three touchdown passes from Ryan Finley, Nyheim Hines returned a kickoff for a 100-yard touchdown and North Carolina State beat Vanderbilt 41-17 on Monday night in the Independence Bowl.
North Carolina State (7-6) won three of its final four games to finish with a winning record. The Wolfpack built a 28-3 lead by midway through the third quarter — largely thanks to Samuels' touchdown catches of 9, 55 and 17 yards — and then held off a brief Vanderbilt rally.
Finley completed 19 of 30 passes for 235 yards. Samuels' three touchdown catches were an Independence Bowl record.
Vanderbilt (6-7) had a lot of momentum going into the game thanks to surprising wins over Mississippi and Tennessee to end the regular season. But the Commodores' offense — which scored a combined 83 points against the Rebels and Volunteers — struggled for most of the night.
Vanderbilt's Kyle Shurmur completed just 19 of 46 passes for 158 yards and three interceptions. Even so, the Commodores briefly made things interesting, closing to 28-17 early in the fourth quarter.
But that's when Hines responded his big kickoff return to put the game out of reach.
Vanderbilt wide receiver Caleb Scott (9) tries to hurdle over North Carolina State cornerback Nick McCloud (21) and linebacker Riley Nicholson (32) in the second half on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.
North Carolina State players hoist the winners trophy after defeating Vanderbilt in the Camping World Independence Bowl on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.
North Carolina State running back Matthew Dayes (21) leaps through the arms of Vanderbilt safety Emmanuel Smith (7) in the first half on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.
Vanderbilt wide receiver Trent Sherfield, right, braces for a tackle-attempt by North Carolina State cornerback Nick McCloud (21) in the first half on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.
North Carolina State running back Matthew Dayes (21) leaps through the arms of Vanderbilt safety Emmanuel Smith (7) in the first half on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.
North Carolina State defensive end Bradley Chubb (9) tackles Vanderbilt running back Ralph Webb (7) the first half on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.
North Carolina State running back Matthew Dayes (21) tries to fight off a tackle by Vanderbilt safety Ryan White (14) in the first half on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.
North Carolina State tight end Jaylen Samuels (1) dives into the end zone past a Vanderbilt defender for a first-half touchdown on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.
North Carolina State tight end Jaylen Samuels (1) pulls in a pass from quarterback Ryan Finley (15) in the first half of the Camping World Independence Bowl on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.
Vanderbilt football coach Derek Mason, left, and North Carolina State coach Dave Doeren shake hands before the Camping World Independence Bowl on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.
North Carolina State defensive back Trae Meadows (20) intercepts a pass intended for Vanderbilt wide receiver C.J. Duncan (19) the first half on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.
Vanderbilt football coach Derek Mason, left, and North Carolina State coach Dave Doeren chat before the Camping World Independence Bowl on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.
