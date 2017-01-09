Subscribe
    Alabama Rickey Moflin makes his way to Raymond (Credit: AP / John Bazemore)

    Alabama Rickey Moflin makes his way to Raymond James Stadium before the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Clemson Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.

    Clemson vs. Alabama: College Football Playoff national championship 2017

    Updated
    By

    No. 1 Alabama will try to repeat as College Football Playoff national champion when it faces No. 2 Clemson on Jan. 9, 2017, in a rematch of last season's final.

    A Clemson fan makes her way to Raymond
    (Credit: AP / John Bazemore)

    A Clemson fan makes her way to Raymond James Stadium before the NCAA college football playoff championship game between Alabama and Clemson Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.

    Clemson fan Sam Turner is seen before the
    (Credit: AP / David J. Phillip)

    Clemson fan Sam Turner is seen before the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Alabama Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.

    Alabama Crimson Tide fans pose outside before the
    (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez)

    Alabama Crimson Tide fans pose outside before the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium on January 9, 2017 in Tampa, Florida.

    A general view before the 2017 College Football
    (Credit: Getty Images / Streeter Lecka)

    A general view before the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Clemson Tigers at Raymond James Stadium on January 9, 2017 in Tampa, Florida.

    Alabama Rickey Moflin makes his way to Raymond
    (Credit: AP / John Bazemore)

    Alabama Rickey Moflin makes his way to Raymond James Stadium before the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Clemson Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.

    Clemson fan Ty Nimmer looks at his face
    (Credit: AP / David J. Phillip)

    Clemson fan Ty Nimmer looks at his face painting in a mirror before the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Alabama Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.

