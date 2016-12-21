Subscribe
    Marlins Park is converted to a football stadium (Credit: TNS / Carl Juste)

    Marlins Park is converted to a football stadium as it hosted the Miami Beach Bowl between Tulsa and Central Michigan on Monday, Dec. 19, 2016 in Miami, Fla. (Carl Juste/Miami Herald/TNS)

    2016-17 college football bowl game attendance

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    A look at the official attendance numbers for each game played in the 2016-17 college football bowl season.

    New Mexico Bowl: 29,688

    New Mexico 23, UTSA 20 Date: Dec. 17,
    (Credit: AP / Andres Leighton)

    New Mexico 23, UTSA 20

    Date: Dec. 17, 2016

    Location: University Stadium in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

    Capacity: 39,224 (75.7 percent full)

    2015-16 attendance: 30,289

    Las Vegas Bowl: 29,286

    San Diego State 34, Houston 10 Date: Dec.
    (Credit: AP / David Becker)

    San Diego State 34, Houston 10

    Date: Dec. 17, 2016

    Location: Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

    Capacity: 40,000 (73.2 percent full)

    2015-16 attendance: 42,214

    Camellia Bowl: 21,000 capacity

    Appalachian State 31, Toledo 28 Date: Dec. 17,
    (Credit: AP / Albert Cesare)

    Appalachian State 31, Toledo 28

    Date: Dec. 17, 2016

    Location: Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama

    Capacity: 21,000

    2015-16 attendance: 21,395

    Cure Bowl: 27,213

    Arkansas State 31, UCF 13 Date: Dec. 17,
    (Credit: TNS / Joe Burbank)

    Arkansas State 31, UCF 13

    Date: Dec. 17, 2016

    Location: Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida

    Capacity: 65,000 (41.9 percent full)

    2015-16 attendance: 18,546

    New Orleans Bowl: 35,061

    Southern Miss vs. UL Lafayette Date: Dec. 17,
    (Credit: AP / Scott Clause)

    Southern Miss vs. UL Lafayette

    Date: Dec. 17, 2016

    Location: Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans

    Capacity: 76,468 (45.9 percent full)

    2015-16 attendance: 32,847

    Miami Beach Bowl: 15,262

    Tulsa 55, Central Michigan 10 Date: Dec. 19,
    (Credit: TNS / Carl Juste)

    Tulsa 55, Central Michigan 10

    Date: Dec. 19, 2016

    Location: Marlins Park in Miami

    Capacity: 34,000 (44.9 percent full)

    2015-16 attendance: 21,712

    Boca Raton Bowl: 24,726

    Western Kentucky 51, Memphis 31 Date: Dec. 20,
    (Credit: Getty Images / Rob Foldy)

    Western Kentucky 51, Memphis 31

    Date: Dec. 20, 2016

    Location: FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida

    Capacity: 29,419 (84 percent)

    2015-16 attendance: 25,908

