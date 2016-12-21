2016-17 college football bowl game attendance
A look at the official attendance numbers for each game played in the 2016-17 college football bowl season.
New Mexico Bowl: 29,688(Credit: AP / Andres Leighton)
New Mexico 23, UTSA 20
Date:Dec. 17, 2016
Location: University Stadium in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Capacity: 39,224 (75.7 percent full)
2015-16 attendance: 30,289
Las Vegas Bowl: 29,286(Credit: AP / David Becker)
San Diego State 34, Houston 10
Date:Dec. 17, 2016
Location: Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada
Capacity: 40,000 (73.2 percent full)
2015-16 attendance: 42,214
Camellia Bowl: 21,000 capacity(Credit: AP / Albert Cesare)
Appalachian State 31, Toledo 28
Date:Dec. 17, 2016
Location: Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama
Capacity: 21,000
2015-16 attendance: 21,395
Cure Bowl: 27,213(Credit: TNS / Joe Burbank)
Arkansas State 31, UCF 13
Date:Dec. 17, 2016
Location: Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida
Capacity: 65,000 (41.9 percent full)
2015-16 attendance: 18,546
New Orleans Bowl: 35,061(Credit: AP / Scott Clause)
Southern Miss vs. UL Lafayette
Date:Dec. 17, 2016
Location: Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans
Capacity: 76,468 (45.9 percent full)
2015-16 attendance: 32,847
Miami Beach Bowl: 15,262(Credit: TNS / Carl Juste)
Tulsa 55, Central Michigan 10
Date:Dec. 19, 2016
Location: Marlins Park in Miami
Capacity: 34,000 (44.9 percent full)
2015-16 attendance: 21,712
Boca Raton Bowl: 24,726(Credit: Getty Images / Rob Foldy)
Western Kentucky 51, Memphis 31
Date:Dec. 20, 2016
Location: FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida
Capacity: 29,419 (84 percent)
2015-16 attendance: 25,908
