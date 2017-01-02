Cotton Bowl: No. 8 Wisconsin vs. No. 15 Western Michigan
No. 8 Wisconsin beat No. 15 Western Michigan, 24-16, in the Cotton Bowl on Jan. 2, 2017, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst congratulates his players after a touchdown during the first quarter of the Cotton Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.
Western Michigan quarterback Zach Terrell (11) looks to pass as teammate offensive lineman Jaylon Moore (95) blocks Wisconsin defensive end Conor Sheehy (94) during the second quarter of the Cotton Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.
Western Michigan quarterback Zach Terrell (11) runs against Wisconsin defender Garret Dooley (3) during the second quarter of the Cotton Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.
ADVERTISEMENT
Western Michigan quarterback Zach Terrell (11) reacts to scoring a touchdown against Wisconsin during the second quarter of the Cotton Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.
Wisconsin defensive end Conor Sheehy (94) and defensive end Alec James (57) celebrate after winning the Cotton Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.
Wisconsin running back Corey Clement (6) takes the handoff from quarterback Bart Houston (13) during the first quarter of the Cotton Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.
Western Michigan head coach P.J. Fleck acknowledges fans after the Cotton Bowl against Wisconsin, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.
Wisconsin linebacker T.J. Edwards (53) is congratulated by teammates Isaiahh Loudermilk (97) and Leon Jacobs (32) after catching an interception during the fourth quarter against Western Michigan in the Cotton Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.
ADVERTISEMENT
Western Michigan wide receiver Corey Davis (84) sets up to catch a pass against Wisconsin safety Leo Musso (19) during the second quarter of the Cotton Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.
Western Michigan quarterback Zach Terrell (11) fakes a handoff to running back Jarvion Franklin (31) during the first quarter of the Cotton Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.
Wisconsin running back Dare Ogunbowale (23) dives into the end zone to score a touchdown against Western Michigan cornerback Darius Phillips (4) and other defenders during the first quarter of the Cotton Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.
Wisconsin quarterback Bart Houston (13) listens to head coach Paul Chryst during the second quarter of the Cotton Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.
Wisconsin tight end Troy Fumagalli (81) catches a pass against Western Michigan cornerback Darius Phillips (4) during the fourth quarter of the Cotton Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.
ADVERTISEMENT
Wisconsin tight end Troy Fumagalli (81) catches a touchdown pass against Western Michigan defender Darius Phillips (4) during the fourth quarter of the Cotton Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.
Wisconsin quarterback Bart Houston (13) celebrates with the trophy after winning the Cotton Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.
Challenger the bald eagle comes in for a landing during the national anthem before the Cotton Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.
A Wisconsin cheerleader is tossed in the air during the Cotton Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.
Wisconsin fans cheer during the first quarter of the Cotton Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.
ADVERTISEMENT
Western Michigan back Fabian Johnson (4) is stopped by Western Michigan defender Leo Musso (19) on a kickoff return during the first quarter of the Cotton Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.
Western Michigan offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor (77) walks off the field after the Cotton Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.
Wisconsin tight end Troy Fumagalli (81) catches a touchdown pass against Western Michigan defenders Darius Phillips (4) and Caleb Bailey (8) during the fourth quarter of the Cotton Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.
Wisconsin running back Corey Clement (6) runs for a touchdown during the first quarter of the Cotton Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.
Wisconsin running back Corey Clement (6) takes the trophy with head coach Paul Chryst after winning the Cotton Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.