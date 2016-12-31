Fiesta Bowl 2016: No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Clemson

(Credit: TNS / Kyle Robertson) (Credit: TNS / Kyle Robertson) Clemson wide receiver Mike Williams (7) makes a catch against Ohio State cornerback Denzel Ward (12) in the first half of the Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.

(Credit: Getty Images / Jennifer Stewart) (Credit: Getty Images / Jennifer Stewart) Ohio State Buckeyes fans cheer during the first half of the 2016 PlayStation Fiesta Bowl against the Clemson Tigers at University of Phoenix Stadium on December 31, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Credit: Getty Images / Norm Hall) (Credit: Getty Images / Norm Hall) Wayne Gallman #9 of the Clemson Tigers is upended by Raekwon McMillan #5 of the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half of the 2016 PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium on December 31, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Credit: AP / Rick Scuteri) (Credit: AP / Rick Scuteri) Clemson running back C.J. Fuller (27) pulls in a touchdown pass as Ohio State cornerback C.J. Saunders, left, defends during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz.

(Credit: Getty Images / Norm Hall) (Credit: Getty Images / Norm Hall) Hunter Renfrow #13 of the Clemson Tigers is hit by Damon Arnette #3 of the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half of the 2016 PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium on December 31, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Credit: TNS / Adam Cairns) (Credit: TNS / Adam Cairns) Ohio State fans watch the first quarter against Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.

(Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) Deshaun Watson #4 of the Clemson Tigers runs up field during the first half of the 2016 PlayStation Fiesta Bowl against the Ohio State Buckeyes at University of Phoenix Stadium on December 31, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Credit: TNS / Kyle Robertson) (Credit: TNS / Kyle Robertson) Ohio State linebacker Raekwon McMillan (5) updends Clemson running back Wayne Gallman (9) in the first half of the Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.

(Credit: AP / Ross D. Franklin) (Credit: AP / Ross D. Franklin) Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) runs in for a touchdown as Ohio State safety Damon Webb (7) watches during the second half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz.

(Credit: AP / Rick Scuteri) (Credit: AP / Rick Scuteri) Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) sacks Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett (16) during the second half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz.

(Credit: AP / Ross D. Franklin) (Credit: AP / Ross D. Franklin) Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett (16) is hit by Clemson defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz.

(Credit: Getty Images / Jamie Squire) (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie Squire) Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers calls a play during the first half of the 2016 PlayStation Fiesta Bowl against the Ohio State Buckeyes at University of Phoenix Stadium on December 31, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) Mike Williams #7 of the Clemson Tigers is chased down by Marshon Lattimore #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes, Damon Webb #7 and Denzel Ward #12 during the first half of the 2016 PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium on December 31, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Credit: Getty Images / Norm Hall) (Credit: Getty Images / Norm Hall) Mike Williams #7 of the Clemson Tigers hauls in a pass over Denzel Ward #12 of the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half of the 2016 PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium on December 31, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Credit: Getty Images / Jennifer Stewart) (Credit: Getty Images / Jennifer Stewart) Damon Webb #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes and Malik Hooker #24 react during the first half of the 2016 PlayStation Fiesta Bowl against the Clemson Tigers at University of Phoenix Stadium on December 31, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Credit: AP / Rick Scuteri) (Credit: AP / Rick Scuteri) Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) sacks Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett (16) as defensive end Richard Yeargin (49) falls on Barrett during the second half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz.

(Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) Malik Hooker #24 of the Ohio State Buckeyes intercepts a pass intended for Hunter Renfrow #13 of the Clemson Tigers during the first half of the 2016 PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium on December 31, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Credit: Getty Images / Jennifer Stewart) (Credit: Getty Images / Jennifer Stewart) Deshaun Watson #4 of the Clemson Tigers walks off the field during the first half of the 2016 PlayStation Fiesta Bowl against the Ohio State Buckeyes at University of Phoenix Stadium on December 31, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Credit: Getty Images / Jamie Squire) (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie Squire) Mike Williams #7 of the Clemson Tigers can't pull in a pass while being defended by Gareon Conley #8 of the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half of the 2016 PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium on December 31, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Credit: Getty Images / Jennifer Stewart) (Credit: Getty Images / Jennifer Stewart) C.J. Fuller #27 of the Clemson Tigers hauls in a touchdown pass over C.J. Saunders #17 of the Ohio State Buckeyes during the second quarter of the 2016 PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium on December 31, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Credit: Getty Images / Jennifer Stewart) (Credit: Getty Images / Jennifer Stewart) J.T. Barrett #16 of the Ohio State Buckeyes gestures during the first half of the 2016 PlayStation Fiesta Bowl against the Clemson Tigers at University of Phoenix Stadium on December 31, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Credit: Getty Images / Jamie Squire) (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie Squire) Marcus Edmond #29 of the Clemson Tigers hits Binjimen Victor #9 of the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half of the 2016 PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium on December 31, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) An Ohio State Buckeyes fan cheers prior to the start of the 2016 PlayStation Fiesta Bowl against the Clemson Tigers at University of Phoenix Stadium on December 31, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) A Clemson Tigers fan holds a sign prior to the 2016 PlayStation Fiesta Bowl against the Ohio State Buckeyes at University of Phoenix Stadium on December 31, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Credit: Getty Images / Norm Hall) (Credit: Getty Images / Norm Hall) A member of the Ohio State Buckeyes band performs prior to the start of the 2016 PlayStation Fiesta Bowl against the Clemson Tigers at University of Phoenix Stadium on December 31, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Credit: Getty Images / Jamie Squire) (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie Squire) Craig Fada #38 of the Ohio State Buckeyes warms up prior to the start of the 2016 PlayStation Fiesta Bowl against the Clemson Tigers at University of Phoenix Stadium on December 31, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Credit: Getty Images / Norm Hall) (Credit: Getty Images / Norm Hall) Clelin Ferrell #99 of the Clemson Tigers and Dorian O'Daniel #6 of the Clemson Tigers react during the first half of the 2016 PlayStation Fiesta Bowl against the Ohio State Buckeyes at University of Phoenix Stadium on December 31, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Credit: Getty Images / Matthew Stockman) (Credit: Getty Images / Matthew Stockman) An Ohio State Buckeyes fan holds a sign during the first half of the 2016 PlayStation Fiesta Bowl against the Clemson Tigers at University of Phoenix Stadium on December 31, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Credit: AP / Ross D. Franklin) (Credit: AP / Ross D. Franklin) Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett (16) is hit by Clemson safety Van Smith and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz.

(Credit: Getty Images / Jamie Squire) (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie Squire) Gareon Conley #8 of the Ohio State Buckeyes intercepts a pass intended for Mike Williams #7 of the Clemson Tigers during the first half of the 2016 PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium on December 31, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Credit: AP / Ross D. Franklin) (Credit: AP / Ross D. Franklin) Clemson's Greg Huegel (92) kicks a field goal as Seth Ryan (85) holds during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football semifinal against Ohio State, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz.

(Credit: AP / Ross D. Franklin) (Credit: AP / Ross D. Franklin) Ohio State wide receiver Parris Campbell (21) escapes the reach of Clemson linebacker Chad Smith (43) during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz.

(Credit: AP / Ross D. Franklin) (Credit: AP / Ross D. Franklin) Clemson's Greg Huegel (92) celebrates his field goal with holder Seth Ryan (85) during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football semifinal against Ohio State, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz.

(Credit: Getty Images / Jamie Squire) (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie Squire) Clemson Tigers fans cheer prior to the 2016 PlayStation Fiesta Bowl against the Ohio State Buckeyes at University of Phoenix Stadium on December 31, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Credit: Getty Images / Jamie Squire) (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie Squire) Ohio State Buckeyes coaches call a play with signs during the first half of the 2016 PlayStation Fiesta Bowl against the Clemson Tigers at University of Phoenix Stadium on December 31, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Credit: AP / Rick Scuteri) (Credit: AP / Rick Scuteri) Clemson wide receiver Mike Williams (7) runs as Ohio State cornerback Denzel Ward (12) pursues during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz.

(Credit: Getty Images / Jamie Squire) (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie Squire) J.T. Barrett #16 of the Ohio State Buckeyes throws a pass during the first half of the 2016 PlayStation Fiesta Bowl against the Clemson Tigers at University of Phoenix Stadium on December 31, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Credit: Getty Images / Jamie Squire) (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie Squire) A young Clemson Tigers fan prior to the start of the 2016 PlayStation Fiesta Bowl against the Clemson Tigers at University of Phoenix Stadium on December 31, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Credit: AP / Rick Scuteri) (Credit: AP / Rick Scuteri) Ohio State place kicker Tyler Durbin (92) misses his field goal attempt as punter Cameron Johnston (95) holds during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game against Clemson, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz.

(Credit: Getty Images / Jamie Squire) (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie Squire) Head coach Urban Meyer of the Ohio State Buckeyes watches warm ups prior to the start of the 2016 PlayStation Fiesta Bowl against the Clemson Tigers at University of Phoenix Stadium on December 31, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Credit: Getty Images / Jamie Squire) (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie Squire) Ohio State Buckeyes mascot Brutis Buckeye performs prior to the start of the 2016 PlayStation Fiesta Bowl against the Clemson Tigers at University of Phoenix Stadium on December 31, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona.