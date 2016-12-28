Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 0 Weather 44° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    College FootballSportsCollege

    +-
       Click here to read or post comments
    Utah's Kyle Fulks (6) fumbles the football on (Credit: AP / Marcio Jose Sanchez)

    Utah's Kyle Fulks (6) fumbles the football on the opening kickoff as he is hit by Indiana defensive lineman Greg Gooch during the Foster Farms Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.

    Foster Farms Bowl: Indiana vs. No. 19 Utah

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    Indiana takes on No. 19 Utah in the 2016 Foster Farms Bowl at Levi's Stadium in California on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

    Hunter Dimick #49 of the Utah Utes celebrates
    (Credit: Getty Images / Lachlan Cunningham)

    Hunter Dimick #49 of the Utah Utes celebrates after recovering a fumble against the Indiana Hoosiers during the Foster Farms Bowl game on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.

    Quarterback Richard Lagow #21 of the Indiana Hoosiers
    (Credit: Getty Images / Lachlan Cunningham)

    Quarterback Richard Lagow #21 of the Indiana Hoosiers is tackled by Pita Taumoepenu #50 and Kavika Luafatasaga #55 of the Utah Utes during the Foster Farms Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.

    The Foster Farms Bowl trophy on display before
    (Credit: Getty Images / Lachlan Cunningham)

    The Foster Farms Bowl trophy on display before the the Foster Farms Bowl game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Utah Utes on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    The left hand of Indiana defensive lineman Ralph
    (Credit: AP / Marcio Jose Sanchez)

    The left hand of Indiana defensive lineman Ralph Green III (93) contacts the face mask of Utah quarterback Troy Williams (3) during the first half on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.

    Indiana running back Devine Redding (34) runs around
    (Credit: AP / Marcio Jose Sanchez)

    Indiana running back Devine Redding (34) runs around Utah defensive back Chase Hansen (22) during the first half on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.

    Kyle Fulks #6 of the Utah Utes returns
    (Credit: Getty Images / Lachlan Cunningham)

    Kyle Fulks #6 of the Utah Utes returns a kick off against the Indiana Hoosiers during the Foster Farms Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.

    Quarterback Troy Williams #3 of the Utah Utes
    (Credit: Getty Images / Lachlan Cunningham)

    Quarterback Troy Williams #3 of the Utah Utes is sacked by Nile Sykes #35 of the Indiana Hoosiers during the Foster Farms Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.

    Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham watches a replay
    (Credit: AP / Marcio Jose Sanchez)

    Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham watches a replay on the screen as his team plays Indiana during the first half on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Jayme Thompson #12 and Nick Westbrook #15 of
    (Credit: Getty Images / Lachlan Cunningham)

    Jayme Thompson #12 and Nick Westbrook #15 of the Indiana Hoosiers celebrate after a touchdown against the Utah Utes during the Foster Farms Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.

    Quarterback Troy Williams #3 of the Utah Utes
    (Credit: Getty Images / Lachlan Cunningham)

    Quarterback Troy Williams #3 of the Utah Utes throws a pass against the Indiana Hoosiers during the Foster Farms Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.

    Quarterback Richard Lagow #21 of the Indiana Hoosiers
    (Credit: Getty Images / Lachlan Cunningham)

    Quarterback Richard Lagow #21 of the Indiana Hoosiers passes the ball against the Utah Utes during the Foster Farms Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.

    Utah quarterback Troy Williams throws against Indiana during
    (Credit: AP / Marcio Jose Sanchez)

    Utah quarterback Troy Williams throws against Indiana during the first half of the Foster Farms Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.

    Quarterback Tyler Huntley #1 of the Utah Utes
    (Credit: Getty Images / Lachlan Cunningham)

    Quarterback Tyler Huntley #1 of the Utah Utes celebrates with Garett Bolles #72 after scoring a touchdown during the Foster Farms Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Indiana defensive back Rashard Fant (16) celebrates with
    (Credit: AP / Marcio Jose Sanchez)

    Indiana defensive back Rashard Fant (16) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a Utah pass during the first half on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.

    Donavan Hale #10 of the Indiana Hoosiers celebrates
    (Credit: Getty Images / Lachlan Cunningham)

    Donavan Hale #10 of the Indiana Hoosiers celebrates after recovering a fumble by the Utah Utes on the opening kick off during the Foster Farms Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.

    Utah wide receiver Demari Simpkins (17) stiff-arms Indiana
    (Credit: AP / Marcio Jose Sanchez)

    Utah wide receiver Demari Simpkins (17) stiff-arms Indiana defensive back Tony Fields (19) after a reception during the first half on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.

    Utah running back Troy McCormick (4) lunges for
    (Credit: AP / Marcio Jose Sanchez)

    Utah running back Troy McCormick (4) lunges for the end zone but comes up short of a touchdown after a catch against Indiana during the first half on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.

    Utah running back Joe Williams (28) is tackled
    (Credit: AP / Marcio Jose Sanchez)

    Utah running back Joe Williams (28) is tackled by Indiana's Tegray Scales during the first half of the Foster Farms Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Quarterback Tyler Huntley #1 of the Utah Utes
    (Credit: Getty Images / Lachlan Cunningham)

    Quarterback Tyler Huntley #1 of the Utah Utes celebrates with Garett Bolles #72 after scoring a touchdown during the Foster Farms Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.

    Siaosi Wilson #80 of the Utah Utes clashes
    (Credit: Getty Images / Lachlan Cunningham)

    Siaosi Wilson #80 of the Utah Utes clashes with Chase Dutra #30 of the Indiana Hoosiers during the Foster Farms Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.

    Utah running back Joe Williams, left, scores against
    (Credit: AP / Marcio Jose Sanchez)

    Utah running back Joe Williams, left, scores against Indiana during the first half of the Foster Farms Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.