Foster Farms Bowl: Indiana vs. No. 19 Utah
Indiana takes on No. 19 Utah in the 2016 Foster Farms Bowl at Levi's Stadium in California on Wednesday, Dec. 28.
Hunter Dimick #49 of the Utah Utes celebrates after recovering a fumble against the Indiana Hoosiers during the Foster Farms Bowl game on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Quarterback Richard Lagow #21 of the Indiana Hoosiers is tackled by Pita Taumoepenu #50 and Kavika Luafatasaga #55 of the Utah Utes during the Foster Farms Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
The Foster Farms Bowl trophy on display before the the Foster Farms Bowl game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Utah Utes on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
ADVERTISEMENT
The left hand of Indiana defensive lineman Ralph Green III (93) contacts the face mask of Utah quarterback Troy Williams (3) during the first half on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Indiana running back Devine Redding (34) runs around Utah defensive back Chase Hansen (22) during the first half on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Kyle Fulks #6 of the Utah Utes returns a kick off against the Indiana Hoosiers during the Foster Farms Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Quarterback Troy Williams #3 of the Utah Utes is sacked by Nile Sykes #35 of the Indiana Hoosiers during the Foster Farms Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham watches a replay on the screen as his team plays Indiana during the first half on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
ADVERTISEMENT
Jayme Thompson #12 and Nick Westbrook #15 of the Indiana Hoosiers celebrate after a touchdown against the Utah Utes during the Foster Farms Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Quarterback Troy Williams #3 of the Utah Utes throws a pass against the Indiana Hoosiers during the Foster Farms Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Quarterback Richard Lagow #21 of the Indiana Hoosiers passes the ball against the Utah Utes during the Foster Farms Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Utah quarterback Troy Williams throws against Indiana during the first half of the Foster Farms Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Quarterback Tyler Huntley #1 of the Utah Utes celebrates with Garett Bolles #72 after scoring a touchdown during the Foster Farms Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
ADVERTISEMENT
Indiana defensive back Rashard Fant (16) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a Utah pass during the first half on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Donavan Hale #10 of the Indiana Hoosiers celebrates after recovering a fumble by the Utah Utes on the opening kick off during the Foster Farms Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Utah wide receiver Demari Simpkins (17) stiff-arms Indiana defensive back Tony Fields (19) after a reception during the first half on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Utah running back Troy McCormick (4) lunges for the end zone but comes up short of a touchdown after a catch against Indiana during the first half on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Utah running back Joe Williams (28) is tackled by Indiana's Tegray Scales during the first half of the Foster Farms Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
ADVERTISEMENT
Quarterback Tyler Huntley #1 of the Utah Utes celebrates with Garett Bolles #72 after scoring a touchdown during the Foster Farms Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Siaosi Wilson #80 of the Utah Utes clashes with Chase Dutra #30 of the Indiana Hoosiers during the Foster Farms Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Utah running back Joe Williams, left, scores against Indiana during the first half of the Foster Farms Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.