Heart of Dallas Bowl: Army vs. North Texas
DALLAS — Jordan Asberry ran for a 3-yard touchdown on fourth down in overtime, sending Army past North Texas 38-31 on Tuesday in a rematch at the Heart of Dallas Bowl.
Asberry's score was the sixth rushing touchdown in the game for the Black Knights (8-5) and 46th of the season. That broke the school record held by the 1945 national championship that had two Heisman Trophy winners in the backfield. They rushed for 480 yards.
Ahmad Bradshaw ran for 129 yards and a touchdown for Army while Darnell Woolfolk had 119 yards and two TDs.
North Texas (5-8) had its chance in overtime. But after Alec Morris scrambled for 4 yards and Jeffery Wilson lost 3, consecutive incomplete passes followed. Morris threw for 304 yards and three scores, but his desperation fourth-down throw on the run ended the game.
The Mean Green earned the bowl berth based on their Academic Progress Rate. They lost five of their last six games after winning 35-18 at Army on Oct. 22.
North Texas' Jeffery Wilson breaks free for a second quarter touchdown against Army on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016 in the Zaxby's Heart of Dallas Bowl in Dallas, Texas. (Khampha Bouaphanh/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/TNS)
North Texas running back Jeffrey Wilson (26) carries the ball in for a touchdown during the first half of the Heart of Dallas Bowl NCAA college football game against the Army, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016 in Dallas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
DALLAS, TX - DECEMBER 27: Darnell Woolfolk #33 of the Army Black Knights breaks free against the North Texas Mean Green during the 1st half of the Zaxby's Heart of Dallas Bowl on December 27, 2016 at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
DALLAS, TX - DECEMBER 27: Rico Bussey Jr. #8 of the North Texas Mean Green is brought down after the catch by the Army Black Knights defense during the 1st half of the Zaxby's Heart of Dallas Bowl on December 27, 2016 at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
North Texas quarterback Alec Morris (5) throws during the first half of the Heart of Dallas Bowl NCAA college football game against the Army Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016 in Dallas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
DALLAS, TX - DECEMBER 27: Alec Morris #5 of the North Texas Mean Green drops back to pass against the Army Black Knights during the 1st half of the Zaxby's Heart of Dallas Bowl on December 27, 2016 at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
DALLAS, TX - DECEMBER 27: Jeffrey Wilson #26 of the North Texas Mean Green breaks free for a 22-yard touchdown run against the Army Black Knights during the 1st half of the Zaxby's Heart of Dallas Bowl on December 27, 2016 at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
DALLAS, TX - DECEMBER 27: Kell Walker #32 of the Army Black Knights breaks free against the North Texas Mean Green during the 1st half of the Zaxby's Heart of Dallas Bowl on December 27, 2016 at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
Army running back Darnell Woolfolk (33) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the first half of the Heart of Dallas Bowl NCAA college football game against the North Texas Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016 in Dallas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
DALLAS, TX - DECEMBER 27: Tyler Campbell #22 of the Army Black Knights breaks free for a 70-yard touchdown run against the North Texas Mean Green during the 1st half of the Zaxby's Heart of Dallas Bowl on December 27, 2016 at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
North Texas' Ricco Bussey Jr. makes a second quarter touchdown reception against Army's Mike Reynolds on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016 in the Zaxby's Heart of Dallas Bowl in Dallas, Texas.
Army running back Tyler Campbell (22) catches a pass during the first half of the Heart of Dallas Bowl NCAA college football game against North Texas Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016 in Dallas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
DALLAS, TX - DECEMBER 27: The Army Black Knights take the field before kickoff against the North Texas Mean Green during the Zaxby's Heart of Dallas Bowl on December 27, 2016 at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
Army's Darnell Woolfolk celebrates his second quarter touchdown against North Texas on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016 in the Zaxby's Heart of Dallas Bowl in Dallas, Texas. (Khampha Bouaphanh/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/TNS)
Army quarterback Ahmad Bradshaw (17) hands the ball off to Army running back Darnell Woolfolk (33) during the first half of the Heart of Dallas Bowl NCAA college football game against North Texas Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016 in Dallas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
North Texas wide receiver Turner Smiley (1) is unable to catch a pass for a touchdown due to pass interference from Army defensive back Jack King (23) during the first half of the Heart of Dallas Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016 in Dallas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
Army running back Andy Davidson (40) battles past the North Texas defense to score a touchdown during the first half of the Heart of Dallas Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016 in Dallas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
Army running back Darnell Woolfolk (33) looks for room against North Texas defensive back Nate Brooks (9) during the first half of the Heart of Dallas Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016 in Dallas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
