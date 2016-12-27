Holiday Bowl: Minnesota vs. Washington State
SAN DIEGO — Shannon Brooks caught a tipped pass from Mitch Leidner for a 13-yard, go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter and the Minnesota Golden Gophers, beset by turmoil after 10 players were suspended after a sexual assault investigation, upset Luke Falk and the Washington State Cougars 17-12 in the Holiday Bowl on Tuesday night.
It was one of the few exciting plays in an otherwise pedestrian edition of what traditionally has been one of the country's most exciting bowl games.
WSU cornerback Marcellus Pippins reached up with his right hand and deflected Leidner's pass in the end zone but it went right to Brooks for the TD and a 10-6 lead. That capped an 84-yard, 10-play drive on Minnesota's first possession of the second half.
The Golden Gophers (9-4) were looking to regroup after backing down from a threat to skip this game if 10 teammates suspended after a sexual assault investigation weren't reinstated. Their boycott lasted less than 36 hours, with university leadership never blinking. The players backed down amid pressure from many who read details of the allegations.
Minnesota players celebrate after defeating Washington State 17-12 in the Holiday Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, in San Diego.
Mitch Leidner #7 and Eric Carter #9 of the Minnesota Golden Gophers celebrate defeating Washington State Cougars 17-12 in the Holiday Bowl at Qualcomm Stadium on Dec. 27, 2016 in San Diego.
Rodney Smith #1 of the Minnesota Golden Gophers leaps for a touchdown past Peyton Pelluer #47, Treshon Broughton #16, and Isaac Dotson #31 of the Washington State Cougars during the second half of the Holiday Bowl at Qualcomm Stadium on Dec. 27, 2016 in San Diego.
Minnesota head coach Tracey Claeys has a cooler of Gatorade dumped over him after Minnesota defeated Washington State 17-12 in the Holiday Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, in San Diego.
Minnesota running back Shannon Brooks (23) jumps over Washington State cornerback Marcellus Pippins (27) during the second half of the Holiday Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, in San Diego.
Mitch Leidner #7 and Eric Carter #9 of the Minnesota Golden Gophers celebrate defeating Washington State Cougars 17-12 in the Holiday Bowl at at Qualcomm Stadium on Dec. 27, 2016 in San Diego.
Marcellus Pippins #27 of the Washington State Cougars defends against Drew Wolitarsky #82 of the Minnesota Golden Gophers on an incomplete pass play during the first half of the Holiday Bowl at Qualcomm Stadium on Dec. 27, 2016 in San Diego.
Washington State wide receiver Robert Lewis (15) is tackled by Minnesota defensive back Damarius Travis (7) during the first half of the Holiday Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, in San Diego.
The Minnesota Golden Gophers enter the field before the Holiday Bowl against the Washington State Cougars at Qualcomm Stadium on Dec. 27, 2016 in San Diego.
Mitch Leidner #7 of the Minnesota Golden Gophers scrambles from the pocket during the first half of the Holiday Bowl against the Washington State Cougars at Qualcomm Stadium on Dec. 27, 2016 in San Diego.
Rodney Smith #1 of the Minnesota Golden Gophers runs upfield with the ball during the first half of the Holiday Bowl against the Washington State Cougars at Qualcomm Stadium on Dec. 27, 2016 in San Diego.
Tavares Martin Jr. #8 of the Washington State Cougars lays injured on the ground during the first half of the Holiday Bowl against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Qualcomm Stadium on Dec. 27, 2016 in San Diego.
Eric Carter #9 of the Minnesota Golden Gophers lunges for a pass during the first half of the Holiday Bowl against the Washington State Cougars at Qualcomm Stadium on Dec. 27, 2016 in San Diego.
Mitch Leidner #7 of the Minnesota Golden Gophers passes the ball during the first half of the Holiday Bowl against the Washington State Cougars at Qualcomm Stadium on Dec. 27, 2016 in San Diego.
Minnesota quarterback Mitch Leidner (7) runs for a six-yard gain past Washington State safety Shalom Luani (18) during the first half of the Holiday Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, in San Diego.
Mitch Leidner #7 hands off to Rodney Smith #1 of the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the first half of the Holiday Bowl against the Washington State Cougars at Qualcomm Stadium on Dec. 27, 2016 in San Diego.
Mitch Leidner #7 of the Minnesota Golden Gophers scrambles from the pocket during the first half of the Holiday Bowl against the Washington State Cougars at Qualcomm Stadium on Dec. 27, 2016 in San Diego.
Jalen Myrick #5 of the Minnesota Golden Gophers breaks up a pass play intended for Gabe Marks #9 of the Washington State Cougars during the first half of the Holiday Bowl at Qualcomm Stadium on Dec. 27, 2016 in San Diego, California.
Luke Falk #4 of the Washington State Cougars runs with the ball during the first half of the Holiday Bowl against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at at Qualcomm Stadium on Dec. 27, 2016 in San Diego.
Washington State quarterback Luke Falk (4) passes during the first half of the Holiday Bowl NCAA college football game against Minnesota, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, in San Diego.
Minnesota wide receiver Drew Wolitarsky (82) fights for a pass with Washington State cornerback Marcellus Pippins (27) during the first half of the Holiday Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, in San Diego. Wolitarsky wasn't able to make the catch.
U.S. Marines hold up a giant American flag before the Holiday Bowl NCAA college football game between Minnesota and Washington State, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, in San Diego.
Robert Lewis #15 of the Washington State Cougars bobbles a pass in the enzone as Adekunle Ayinde #4 of the Minnesota Golden Gophers defends during the first half of the Holiday Bowl at at Qualcomm Stadium on Dec. 27, 2016 in San Diego.
Luke Falk #4 of the Washington State Cougars runs with the ball during the first half of the Holiday Bowl against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at at Qualcomm Stadium on Dec. 27, 2016 in San Diego.
