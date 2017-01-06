ESPN’s Megacast of the College Football Playoff national championship returns for this year’s rematch between Alabama and Clemson at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

It’s the fourth straight year that ESPN will provide Megacast coverage of college football’s national championship game.

This year’s Megacast features 14 different ways to watch the game, including the usual staples — a coaches’ film room with college football head coaches, a “homers” broadcast with decidedly partisan views for each team and a version featuring ESPN personalities watching the game.

Here are the various ways to watch and listen:

ESPN: Traditional broadcast

Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Samantha Ponder and Tom Rinaldi will have the call. ESPN will have 90 cameras for their usual broadcast.

ESPN2: Homers telecast

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Joe Tessitore handles play-by-play, while quasi-“analysts” Tajh Boyd (a former Clemson QB) and Barrett Jones (a former Alabama offensive lineman) provide team-biased color commentary. Adam Amin will interview other personalities and assist with the game call, which will take place at field level.

ESPNEWS: Coaches Film Room

ESPN college football analyst Brian Griese watches the game from a film room with five current or former college head coaches — Dino Babers (Syracuse), Dave Doeren (North Carolina State), PJ Fleck (Western Michigan), Mark Helfrich (formerly Oregon), Mike MacIntyre (Colorado) and Matt Rhule (Baylor) — providing Xs and Os analysis. The feed will have limited commercial interruption and feature multiple camera angles, clicker technology and telestration.

ESPNU: ESPN Voices

ESPN personalities watch the game unfold in a living room-type setting in Los Angeles. This year’s group includes Michelle Beadle, Jay Bilas, Keyshawn Johnson, Bill Walton and Marcellus Wiley.

SEC Network: Finebaum Film Room

Paul Finebaum, SEC Network analysts Greg McElroy and Booger McFarland, and Florida head coach Jim McElwain watch the game and provide instant analysis and reaction. The show, which will be produced at a location near Raymond James Stadium, also will take live calls throughout the game.

ESPN Classic: Sounds of the Game

ESPN takes its traditional broadcast and removes the play-by-play and commentary. Pre-game on-field festivities and halftime shows also included.

ESPN Goal Line: Command Center

advertisement | advertise on newsday

A split-screen with simultaneous multiple camera views, which could include the main ESPN camera angle, the SkyCam view and isolated camera feeds of both Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and Alabama head coach Nick Saban. Enhanced statistics and real time drive charts supplement the game action.

ESPN3: Various options

ESPN’s streaming service will have the Sounds of the Game broadcast; two versions featuring the Alabama and Clemson radio calls dubbed over the traditional telecast; a Data Center telecast featuring on-screen graphic content ranging from analytics, real-time drive charts, win probability updates, curated social media reaction and more; and a continuous Sky-Cam telecast.

ESPN Deportes: Spanish TV broadcast

Eduardo Varel and Pablo Viruega will call the game for ESPN Deportes.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

ESPN Radio: Radio broadcast

Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Holly Rowe and Ian Fitzsimmons will call the game for ESPN Radio, with rules expert Bill LeMonnier also on hand.

ESPN Deportes Radio: Spanish radio broadcast

Kenneth Garay and Sebastian M. Christensen will call the game for ESPN Deportes Radio.