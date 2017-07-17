Jeremy Ruckert, the top-rated high school tight end in the country, will play football for Ohio State in the fall of 2018.

The two-time Newsday All-Long Island selection from Lindenhurst, announced his decision to play for Ohio State on Monday afternoon during a video reveal on Bleacher Report.

“My parents were really great about the process and let me make the best decision for my future,” Ruckert told Newsday. “I didn’t feel much pressure at all because my support system here at home was awesome. I called Ohio State coach Urban Meyer last week to tell him about my decision and I caught him driving home with his wife from the airport on their anniversary. The timing was so good. He told me it was a great present, one of the best he’d had.”

5-star TE Jeremy Ruckert races to his commitment #BRCommitmentWeek 🏎🏁 pic.twitter.com/Bc41A6COrJ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 17, 2017

The 6-foot-6, 239-pound four-star tight end known for his spectacular catching skills, precise route running and speed was ranked as the top prospect at his position for the Class of 2018 by Scout.com and 247Sports.com, two highly respected national prep sites.

“Coach Meyer wants me to play early and have an impact there,” Ruckert said. “He didn’t sign a tight end in the last two recruiting classes. He wanted me and that meant a lot.”

Ruckert had 117 receptions for 1,624 yards and 13 touchdowns over the past two years for Lindenhurst and earned the National Football Foundation Receiver Award last fall.

“I can watch his highlight tapes over and over,” Lindenhurst coach Nick Lombardo said. “His is the complete package of power, speed and leadership skills. Jeremy works so hard to be so good. Ohio State is getting a great player with a wonderful family and an even better person.”

Ruckert had narrowed his decision to a final four that also included Notre Dame, Michigan and Wisconsin. The lure of his close friend in record-breaking quarterback Jack Coan of Sayville, already playing for Wisconsin, had some folks thinking he may lean in the Badgers’ direction.

“Playing with Jack would have been great and it was hard to turn down,” Ruckert said. “I have tremendous respect for every coach that recruited me and spent the time with me during the process. I am really excited with what I think was a great decision for me and my family. Everywhere I went I compared the school with Ohio State and that’s when it hit me that Ohio State was the right choice.”

Ruckert, who turns 17 on Aug. 11, said his mind was made up a month ago after he attended The Opening in Beaverton, Oregon, a Nike sponsored camp for top recruits from around the country. He was named the MVP of all tight ends and earned All-Offense first team in the camp which featured three days of workouts and drills and three more days of 7-on-7 games.

“I had the opportunity to compete with the best players in the country,” Ruckert said. “It was a week of learning and great competition.”

Ruckert credits his parents, Bill and Jamie, for providing him with everything he needed to make the right choice.

“My parents have been with me all the way during this process,” he said. “And I told them Ohio State felt like home. The atmosphere was incredibly comfortable.”

Ruckert is a throwback athlete who plans on playing football, basketball and baseball during his senior year at Lindenhurst.

“When you use one muscle group all the time you’re more prone to injury and that’s the way me and my Dad feel,” he said. “I’m not sports specific because I want to develop all the muscles and be agile. I work hard with my feet with my agility trainer Jay Fulco at Superior Athletics in Farmingdale. We believe on working on all muscle groups.”

Ruckert said he wants to prove a kid from Lindenhurst and Long Island can be a success story.

“I love my town and I want people to know where I come from,” he said. “It fuels me that I was the only player from the New York area in Oregon. My grandpa came here from Germany and my dad played sports with the coaches here in our small town. It’s a place where good, hard working-class people earn everything they have. I’m going to bring the attention it deserves to my hometown. I take pride in where I come from and I have a chip on my shoulder about that.”