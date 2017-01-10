Jerry Reese tells Odell Beckham it’s time to grow up
Grow up. That's the message that Giants general manager Jerry Reese had for Odell Beckham Jr. as the talented and tumultuous wide receiver heads into the offseason. Reese, who addressed the media on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, at Quest Diagnostics Training Center said he spoke with Beckham earlier in the day and expressed similar thoughts on how the 24-year-old comports himself on and off the field. (Credit: Handout)
