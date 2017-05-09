Best of Jim Harbaugh at Michigan

Jim Harbaugh has coached just two full seasons at Michigan, but he's created enough headlines for an entire career in that short time. Here are some of his greatest hits since returning to Ann Arbor.

Covering the bases (Credit: AP / Darron Cummings) (Credit: AP / Darron Cummings) During his first spring with Michigan, Harbaugh took some time to serve as first-base coach for the Oakland Athletics during a spring training game. Harbaugh specifically requested his old No. 4 and high socks for his baseball coaching debut.

Judge Judy (Credit: Twitter) (Credit: Twitter) Harbaugh is a devoted fan of of the daytime television staple "Judge Judy," even once attending a taping. He once congratulated her on Twitter for signing a new contract. Following the death of Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, Harbaugh urged President Barack Obama to consider his favorite judge for the vacant seat.

Egg-celent (Credit: Twitter) (Credit: Twitter) Harbaugh had some great advice for Easter egg hunters everywhere in April 2015.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Milking it (Credit: Twitter) (Credit: Twitter) Michigan's football players certainly will be getting their share of hearty whole milk in Ann Arbor. On "The Dan Patrick Show," Harbaugh once said, "We refuse to drink the candy -- [EXPLETIVE]skim milk or the one-percent, we won't have any of that." He also once tweeted a photo of him with a large glass of milk at a steakhouse and has worked as a spokesman for a milk brand.

Keeping them honest (Credit: Twitter) (Credit: Twitter) Harbaugh's Twitter account isn't all fun and games. The coach has used the social media platform to chirp back at a few critics. After criticism of one of his press conferences by Jim Rome, Harbaugh tweeted a video of Rome's famous scuffle with Chris, er, Jim Everett. He subtweeted the 49ers after they fired his replacement, Jim Tomsula, saying "Do not be deceived. You will reap what you sow." When Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith threw some shade at Michigan holding spring practice in Florida, Harbaugh responded, "Good to see Director Smith being relevant again after the tattoo fiasco. Welcome back!" Tennessee coach Butch Jones also had words about the trip to Florida, to which Harbaugh replied, "Suggestion to my Rocky Top colleague, rather than lunch in Florida you might spend your time and focus attending to your present team."

Prom-posal (Credit: Twitter) (Credit: Twitter) In a strong attempt to sway recruit Boss Tagaloa, Harbaugh replicated the sign Tagaloa used for his prom proposal. Unfortunately for Harbaugh, Tagaloa signed with UCLA.

Shirtless in Satellite Camp (Credit: Twitter) (Credit: Twitter) While working a June 2015 satellite camp in Alabama, a pasty Harbaugh went shirtless while playing football with campers, but still wore his signature khakis and Michigan hat.

Problems with Piscataway (Credit: AP / Mel Evans) (Credit: AP / Mel Evans) Big Ten newcomer Rutgers has been the subject of some ire from Harbaugh and his program in the last year. Perhaps it was Rutgers hiring ex-Ohio State assistant Chris Ash. Maybe it was Michigan landing four of the top eight recruits in New Jersey on signing day. When Harbaugh held a satellite camp near Rutgers, Ash had his own camp a few miles away with Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer as guest. Michigan has beaten Rutgers twice by a combined score of 127-16, including 78-0 earlier this season.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Cruisin' (Credit: YouTube) (Credit: YouTube) The Harbaugh family has a favorite saying: "Who's got it better than us? Nobody!" It's become a rallying cry for the Michigan coach, and in peak-Harbaugh fashion, he turned it into a recruiting tool. Harbaugh starred in a Michigan football-themed video for a rap song in which he screams the saying into the camera during the hook. He also spends much of the video driving a yellow Corvette around a football field.

Ball and chain (Credit: AP / Ray Chavez) (Credit: AP / Ray Chavez) Harbaugh still finds a way to have fun when his team is on a bye week. While the Wolverines rested, Harbaugh became a celebrity at high schools of recruits in California, first announcing the homecoming queen at one game before serving in the chain gang at another.

Always be 'crootin (Credit: AP / Elijah Baylis) (Credit: AP / Elijah Baylis) So humans are slowly killing the planet? Fine by Harbaugh. While discussing balmy October weather on his local radio show, Harbaugh said that "global warming is good for Michigan, it's good for recruiting."

Need a hand? (Credit: Twitter) (Credit: Twitter) Harbaugh took in the Cubs' first victory in a World Series game at Wrigley Field since 1945 when he attended Game 5 with his father and wife. He also brought his glove to the game, because of course he did.

He's with her (Credit: AP / Pablo Martinez Monsivais) (Credit: AP / Pablo Martinez Monsivais) Even with the busy schedule of a college football coach in the middle of the season, Harbaugh made sure to be part of the democratic process. A few days ahead of the 2016 election, Harbaugh attended an Ann Arbor rally in support of Hillary Clinton.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE