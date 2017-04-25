Michigan football travels to Italy

Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan football team traveled to Rome, Italy, for a team-building trip ahead of the 2017 season. It involved paintball, the beach and kayaking.

(Credit: AP / Romain Blanquart) (Credit: AP / Romain Blanquart) Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh, right, smiles during some team building time playing paintball at Speedball Roma Club in Rome, Tuesday, April 25, 2017. Michigan's NCAA college football team arrived in Rome last weekend and kicked off the unique trip by meeting with refugees before going to the Vatican for a Papal address before practicing a few times.

(Credit: AP / Alessandra Tarantino) (Credit: AP / Alessandra Tarantino) Michigan football team players stand in Rome's Villa Borghese park, Sunday, April 23, 2017. Michigan's football team arrived in Rome this weekend and kicked off the unique trip by meeting with refugees before going to the Vatican for a Papal address and practicing a few times.

(Credit: AP / Alessandra Tarantino) (Credit: AP / Alessandra Tarantino) Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight, teaches how to throw the ball to a group of refugees in Rome's Villa Borghese park, Sunday, April 23, 2017. Michigan's football team arrived in Rome this weekend and kicked off the unique trip by meeting with refugees before going to the Vatican for a Papal address and practicing a few times.

(Credit: AP / Alessandra Tarantino) (Credit: AP / Alessandra Tarantino) Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight, center, teaches how to throw the ball to a group of refugees in Rome's Villa Borghese park, Sunday, April 23, 2017. Michigan's football team arrived in Rome this weekend and kicked off the unique trip by meeting with refugees before going to the Vatican for a Papal address and practicing a few times.

(Credit: AP / Alessandra Tarantino) (Credit: AP / Alessandra Tarantino) The Michigan football team pose for a photo on the Spanish Steps in Rome, Monday, April 24, 2017. Michigan's football team arrived in Rome this weekend and kicked off the unique trip by meeting with refugees before going to the Vatican for a Papal address and practicing a few times.

(Credit: AP / Alessandra Tarantino) (Credit: AP / Alessandra Tarantino) Michigan football team coach Jim Harbaugh, center, admires the Trevi Fountain in Rome, Monday, April 24, 2017. Michigan's football team arrived in Rome this weekend and kicked off the unique trip by meeting with refugees before going to the Vatican for a Papal address and practicing a few times.

(Credit: AP / Romain Blanquart) (Credit: AP / Romain Blanquart) Michigan's Nick Eubanks throws a football with a young Italian boy after a day at Ninfe Beach on Lake Albano, about 16 miles southeast of Rome, Tuesday, April 25, 2017. Michigan's NCAA college football team arrived in Rome last weekend and kicked off the unique trip by meeting with refugees before going to the Vatican for a Papal address before practicing a few times.

(Credit: AP / Alessandra Tarantino) (Credit: AP / Alessandra Tarantino) Michigan football team coach Jim Harbaugh, left, and quarterback Wilton Speight, take a walk in central Rome, Monday, April 24, 2017. Michigan's football team arrived in Rome this weekend and kicked off the unique trip by meeting with refugees before going to the Vatican for a Papal address and practicing a few times.

(Credit: AP / Alessandra Tarantino) (Credit: AP / Alessandra Tarantino) Michigan football team coach Jim Harbaugh, second from, left, takes a selfie with his family during a visit to the Trevi Fountain in Rome, Monday, April 24, 2017. Michigan's football team arrived in Rome this weekend and kicked off the unique trip by meeting with refugees before going to the Vatican for a Papal address and practicing a few times.

(Credit: AP / Romain Blanquart) (Credit: AP / Romain Blanquart) Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh, right, talks with Rashaun Gary during some team building time playing paintball at Speedball Roma Club in Rome, Tuesday, April 25, 2017. Michigan's NCAA college football team arrived in Rome last weekend and kicked off the unique trip by meeting with refugees before going to the Vatican for a Papal address before practicing a few times.

(Credit: AP / Romain Blanquart) (Credit: AP / Romain Blanquart) Michigan players "dab" during a stop at Ninfe Beach on Lake Albano about 16 miles southeast of Rome, Tuesday, April 25, 2017. Michigan's NCAA college football team arrived in Rome last weekend and kicked off the unique trip by meeting with refugees before going to the Vatican for a Papal address before practicing a few times.

(Credit: AP / Alessandra Tarantino) (Credit: AP / Alessandra Tarantino) Private security guards warn Michigan football team coach Jim Harbaugh no to play inside the gallery, during a visit of the team to the Alberto Sordi Gallery in central Rome, Monday, April 24, 2017. Michigan's football team arrived in Rome this weekend and kicked off the unique trip by meeting with refugees before going to the Vatican for a Papal address and practicing a few times.

(Credit: AP / Romain Blanquart) (Credit: AP / Romain Blanquart) Michigan players enjoys some team building time playing paintball at Speedball Roma Club in Rome, Tuesday, April 25, 2017. Michigan's NCAA college football team arrived in Rome last weekend and kicked off the unique trip by meeting with refugees before going to the Vatican for a Papal address before practicing a few times.

(Credit: AP / Alessandra Tarantino) (Credit: AP / Alessandra Tarantino) Michigan football team coach Jim Harbaugh, visits Piazza Navona Square in Rome, Monday, April 24, 2017. Michigan's football team arrived in Rome this weekend and kicked off the unique trip by meeting with refugees before going to the Vatican for a Papal address and practicing a few times.

(Credit: AP / Alessandra Tarantino) (Credit: AP / Alessandra Tarantino) Michigan football team quarterback Wilton Speight, second from right, poses for photos with his teammates during a visit to the Trevi Fountain in Rome, Monday, April 24, 2017. Michigan's football team arrived in Rome this weekend and kicked off the unique trip by meeting with refugees before going to the Vatican for a Papal address and practicing a few times.

(Credit: AP / Alessandra Tarantino) (Credit: AP / Alessandra Tarantino) Michigan football team coach Jim Harbaugh prays flanked by his family during a visit to the Rome Pantheon Monday, April 24, 2017. Michigan's football team arrived in Rome this weekend and kicked off the unique trip by meeting with refugees before going to the Vatican for a Papal address and practicing a few times.

(Credit: AP / Romain Blanquart) (Credit: AP / Romain Blanquart) Michigan's Devin Gil runs for cover as players enjoys some team building time playing paintball at Speedball Roma Club in Rome, Tuesday, April 25, 2017. Michigan's NCAA college football team arrived in Rome last weekend and kicked off the unique trip by meeting with refugees before going to the Vatican for a Papal address before practicing a few times.

(Credit: AP / Alessandra Tarantino) (Credit: AP / Alessandra Tarantino) Private security guards warn Michigan football team coach Jim Harbaugh no to play inside the gallery, during a visit of the team to the Alberto Sordi Gallery in central Rome, Monday, April 24, 2017. Michigan's football team arrived in Rome this weekend and kicked off the unique trip by meeting with refugees before going to the Vatican for a Papal address and practicing a few times.

(Credit: AP / Alessandra Tarantino) (Credit: AP / Alessandra Tarantino) Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight, teaches how to throw the ball to a group of refugees in Rome's Villa Borghese park, Sunday, April 23, 2017. Michigan's football team arrived in Rome this weekend and kicked off the unique trip by meeting with refugees before going to the Vatican for a Papal address and practicing a few times.

(Credit: AP / Alessandra Tarantino) (Credit: AP / Alessandra Tarantino) Michigan football team coach Jim Harbaugh, right, throws a ball during a visit to the Alberto Sordi Gallery in central Rome, Monday, April 24, 2017. Michigan's football team arrived in Rome this weekend and kicked off the unique trip by meeting with refugees before going to the Vatican for a Papal address and practicing a few times.