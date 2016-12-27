Military Bowl: No. 24 Temple vs. Wake Forest
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Wake Forest attached a positive ending to a season marred by scandal, using a strong performance by quarterback John Wolford to beat heavily favored Temple 34-26 on Tuesday in the Military Bowl.
After throwing an interception on the first series of the game — a turnover Temple used to take a 7-0 lead — Wolford helped the Demon Deacons rattle off 31 straight points before halftime.
Wolford left with a neck strain in the third quarter with the score 31-17. Wake Forest (7-6) then withstood a comeback bid by Temple (10-4) to secure its first winning season since 2008.
The victory gave the Demon Deacons something to talk about this offseason beside the troubling spy story dubbed "Wakey Leaks."
Running back Cade Carney #36 of the Wake Forest Demon Deacons is tackled by the Temple Owls defense in the first quarter during the Military Bowl at Navy-Marines Memorial Stadium on Dec. 27, 2016 in Annapolis, Maryland.
Quarterback Phillip Walker #8 of the Temple Owls passes the ball against Wake Forest Demon Deacons in the first quarter during the Military Bowl at Navy-Marines Memorial Stadium on Dec. 27, 2016 in Annapolis, Maryland.
Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson cheers his team against Temple during the first half of the Military Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016 in Annapolis, Md.
