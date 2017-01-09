Subscribe
    Alabama head coach Nick Saban celebrates after defeating (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen)

    Alabama head coach Nick Saban celebrates after defeating the Clemson Tigers in the 2016 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at University of Phoenix Stadium on Jan. 11, 2016 in Glendale, Ariz.

    Most NCAA football national championships by coach

    Updated

    Nick Saban moved closer to Bear Bryant's record for most NCAA football national championship wins by a coach when Alabama beat Clemson in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in 2016. He can tie him with a win tonight.

    Take a look at the 14 head coaches in NCAA history with at least three titles. (Not pictured: Percy Houghton, Harvard: 1910, 1912, 1913)

    BEAR BRYANT, 6

    Alabama 1961, 1964, 1965, 1973, 1978, 1979
    (Credit: AP / Charles Kelly)

    Alabama
    1961, 1964, 1965, 1973, 1978, 1979

    BERNIE BIERMAN, 5

    Minnesota 1934, 1935, 1936, 1940, 1941
    (Credit: AP)

    Minnesota
    1934, 1935, 1936, 1940, 1941

    HOWARD JONES, 5

    One with Yale: 1909 Four with USC: 1928,
    (Credit: AP)

    One with Yale: 1909
    Four with USC: 1928, 1931, 1932, 1939

    NICK SABAN, 5

    One with LSU: 2003 Three with Alabama: 2009,
    (Credit: AP / Gerald Herbert)

    One with LSU: 2003
    Three with Alabama: 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015

    FRANK LEAHY, 4

    Notre Dame 1943, 1946, 1947, 1949
    (Credit: AP)

    Notre Dame
    1943, 1946, 1947, 1949

    JOHN MCKAY, 4

    USC 1962, 1967, 1972, 1974
    (Credit: AP / David Smith)

    USC
    1962, 1967, 1972, 1974

    WALTER CAMP, 3

    Yale 1888, 1891, 1892
    (Credit: Getty Images)

    Yale
    1888, 1891, 1892

    URBAN MEYER

    Two with Florida: 2006, 2008 One with Ohio
    (Credit: AP / Eric Gay)

    Two with Florida: 2006, 2008
    One with Ohio State: 2014

    TOM OSBORNE, 3

    Nebraska 1994, 1995, 1997
    (Credit: AP / Doug Mills)

    Nebraska
    1994, 1995, 1997

    KNUTE ROCKNE, 3

    Notre Dame 1924, 1929, 1930
    (Credit: AP)

    Notre Dame
    1924, 1929, 1930

    BARRY SWITZER, 3

    Oklahoma 1974, 1975, 1985
    (Credit: AP / Mark Foley)

    Oklahoma
    1974, 1975, 1985

    GLENN "POP" WARNER, 3

    Two with Pittsburgh: 1916, 1918 One with Stanford:
    (Credit: AP)

    Two with Pittsburgh: 1916, 1918
    One with Stanford: 1926

    BUD WILKINSON, 3

    Oklahoma 1950, 1955, 1956
    (Credit: AP / William P. Streater)

    Oklahoma
    1950, 1955, 1956

