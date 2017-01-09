Most NCAA football national championships by coach
Nick Saban moved closer to Bear Bryant's record for most NCAA football national championship wins by a coach when Alabama beat Clemson in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in 2016. He can tie him with a win tonight.
Take a look at the 14 head coaches in NCAA history with at least three titles. (Not pictured: Percy Houghton, Harvard: 1910, 1912, 1913)
BEAR BRYANT, 6(Credit: AP / Charles Kelly)
Alabama
1961, 1964, 1965, 1973, 1978, 1979
BERNIE BIERMAN, 5(Credit: AP)
Minnesota
1934, 1935, 1936, 1940, 1941
HOWARD JONES, 5(Credit: AP)
One with Yale: 1909
Four with USC: 1928, 1931, 1932, 1939
ADVERTISEMENT
NICK SABAN, 5(Credit: AP / Gerald Herbert)
One with LSU: 2003
Three with Alabama: 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015
FRANK LEAHY, 4(Credit: AP)
Notre Dame
1943, 1946, 1947, 1949
JOHN MCKAY, 4(Credit: AP / David Smith)
USC
1962, 1967, 1972, 1974
WALTER CAMP, 3(Credit: Getty Images)
Yale
1888, 1891, 1892
URBAN MEYER(Credit: AP / Eric Gay)
Two with Florida: 2006, 2008
One with Ohio State: 2014
ADVERTISEMENT
TOM OSBORNE, 3(Credit: AP / Doug Mills)
Nebraska
1994, 1995, 1997
KNUTE ROCKNE, 3(Credit: AP)
Notre Dame
1924, 1929, 1930
BARRY SWITZER, 3(Credit: AP / Mark Foley)
Oklahoma
1974, 1975, 1985
GLENN "POP" WARNER, 3(Credit: AP)
Two with Pittsburgh: 1916, 1918
One with Stanford: 1926
BUD WILKINSON, 3(Credit: AP / William P. Streater)
Oklahoma
1950, 1955, 1956
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.