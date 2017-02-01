National Signing Day 2017
Scenes from National Signing Day 2017 across the country on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
Leanthony Williams of Roswell, who committed to Clemson, speaks during a signing day event in Atlanta, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017.
Highly touted quarterback recruit Tua Tagovailoa speaks to the media during a news conference announcing the recruiting class for the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Ala., Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. Tagovailoa is one of the players who took advantage of early enrollment.
C.J. Miller, center, of McEachern, who committed to Mississippi, listens during a signing day event in Atlanta on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017.
Flanked by his parents Hans and Karen, Shoreham-Wading River football player Ethan Wiederkehr signs a letter of intent to play football at Northwestern in the high school library on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017.
Students and fans attend signing day celebrations in Atlanta on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017.
Tyler Taylor of Lanier High School, who committed to LSU, speaks during a signing day event in Atlanta, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017.
Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh sits with students before the "Signing of the Stars" event on national signing day at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich., Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017.
Recruits, from left, Cesar Ruiz and Ja'Raymond Hall sits with Michigan offensive coordinator Tim Drevno during the "Signing of the Stars" event on national signing day at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich., Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017.
Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh sits with recruits Donovan Peoples-Jones and Tarik Black after they are introduced during the "Signing of the Stars" event on national signing day at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich., Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017.
New Michigan recruits, from left, Ambry Thomas, Ben Mason, J'Marick Woods, Jaylen Kelly-Powell and Benjamin St.-Juste are introduced during the "Signing of the Stars" event on national signing day at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich., Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017.
Sarah Harbaugh, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, son James and Jim's dad Jack Harbaugh sing during the Michigan fight song during the "Signing of the Stars" event on national signing day at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich., Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017.
Oak Ridge High School wide receiver Tee Higgins, surrounded by family and friends, looks on during a national singing day in Knoxville, Tenn., Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. Higgins committed to Clemson University.
John Tyler High School football player Shaundrick Williams takes a photo with his father Shaundrick Williams, Sr. during national signing day, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 in Tyler, Texas. Williams will be attending the Mary Hardin-Baylor to play football.
Oak Ridge High School wide receiver Tee Higgins looks on during national singing day in Knoxville, Tenn., Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. Higgins committed to Clemson University.
Greenback High School football player Hunter Willis, second from right, commits to Tennessee Tech during national signing day, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, in Greenback, Tenn. Willis was joined by family from left, mother Cheri, brother Holden, and father James Willis.
Maryville's TD Blackmon, center, commits to Air Force on national signing day, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, at Maryville High School in Maryville, Tenn.
Maryville's TD Blackmon commits to Air Force on national signing day, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, at Maryville High School in Maryville, Tenn.
Isaac Keller signs to commits to Lindsey Wilson College on national signing day, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, at Maryville High School in Maryville, Tenn.
Lake Taylor High School football players Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey commits to James Madison national signing day at Lake Taylor High School on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, in Norfolk, Va.
Greenback High School football players, from left, Hunter Willis, Tennessee Tech; Kayne Roberts, North Carolina; and Tavin Kilpatrick, Tennessee Tech; pose for photos during national signing day, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, in Greenback, Tenn.
Greenback High School football player Tavin Kilpatrick commits to the Tennessee Tech during national signing day, Wednesday, Feb. 1,2017, in Greenback, Tenn. Kilpatrick was joined by family from left, sister Rorie, father Brent, and mother Regina Kilpatrick.
Greenback High School football player Hunter Willis speaks before announcing his intentions to attend Tennessee Tech during national signing day, Wednesday, Feb. 1,2017, in Greenback, Tenn.
Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh smiles as he sits on stage during the "Signing of the Stars" event on national signing day at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich., Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017.
Lake Taylor High School football players Roman Bond, front left, and Darnell Ewell, center, watch during national signing day at Lake Taylor High School on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, in Norfolk, Va.
Hillcrest High School running back Brian Robinson wears a University of Alabama sweatshirt as he gets set to speak with the media after committing to the Crimson Tide on national signing day, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Lake Taylor High School football player Darnell Ewell commits to Notre Dame national signing day at Lake Taylor High School on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, in Norfolk, Va.
Michael Hall commits to the University of the Cumberlands on national signing day, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, at Maryville High School in Maryville, Tenn.
Oak Ridge High School wide receiver Tee Higgins smiles during national singing day in Knoxville, Tenn., Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. Higgins committed to Clemson University.
Greenback High School football player Kayne Roberts poses for photos after committing to the University of North Carolina during national signing day, Wednesday, Feb. 1,2017, in Greenback, Tenn.
Matthew Cone commits to Duke on national signing day, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, at Maryville High School in Maryville, Tenn.
John Tyler High School football player Bryson Smith, center, is surrounded by family and friends on national signing day, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 in Tyler, Texas. Smith will be attending the University of Houston to play football.
Greenback High School football player Kayne Roberts commits to the University of North Carolina during national signing day, Wednesday, Feb. 1,2017, in Greenback, Tenn. Roberts was joined by family from left, Dakota, Amy, Jesse, Hope, and Brooklyn Roberts.
Lake Taylor High School football players Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey, left, who committed to play football for James Madison, and Darnell Ewell, who committed to play football for Notre Dame, sign their paperwork during national signing day at Lake Taylor High School on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, in Norfolk, Va.
Blake Oliveira commits to The Citadel on national signing day, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, at Maryville High School in Maryville, Tenn.
