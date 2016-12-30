Orange Bowl: No. 6 Michigan vs. No. 11 Florida State

(Credit: Getty Images / Marc Serota) (Credit: Getty Images / Marc Serota) Dalvin Cook #4 of the Florida State Seminoles carries the ball in the third quarter against Ben Gedeon #42 of the Michigan Wolverines during the Capitol One Orange Bowl at Sun Life Stadium on December 30, 2016 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

(Credit: AP / Alan Diaz) (Credit: AP / Alan Diaz) Michigan linebacker Mike McCray (9) leaps for a touchdown as Florida State offensive lineman Alec Eberle (54) attempts to tackle, during the second half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

(Credit: AP / Lynne Sladky) (Credit: AP / Lynne Sladky) Michigan running back Chris Evans (12) dives for a touchdown ahead of Florida State defensive back Tarvarus McFadden (4), during the second half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: AP / Lynne Sladky) (Credit: AP / Lynne Sladky) Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois (12) celebrates after scoring a touchdown, during the second half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against Michigan, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Miami Gardens, Fla. To the left is Florida State wide receiver Nyqwan Murray (80).

(Credit: AP / Alan Diaz) (Credit: AP / Alan Diaz) Michigan running back De'Veon Smith (4) jumps over Florida State defensive back Marquez White (27), during the second half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

(Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann) (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann) Wilton Speight #3 and John O'Korn #8 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrate after a two-point conversion in the fourth quarter against the Florida State Seminoles during the Capitol One Orange Bowl at Sun Life Stadium on December 30, 2016 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

(Credit: AP / Lynne Sladky) (Credit: AP / Lynne Sladky) Florida State wide receiver Nyqwan Murray (80) celebrates his touchdown during the second half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against Michigan, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

(Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann) (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann) The Michigan Wolverines huddle in the first half against the Florida State Seminoles during the Capitol One Orange Bowl at Sun Life Stadium on December 30, 2016 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: TNS / Kirthmon F. Dozier) (Credit: TNS / Kirthmon F. Dozier) Florida State's Nyquan Murray receiver(80) is brought down by Michigan cornerback Brandon Watson during the first half of the Capital One Orange Bowl on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

(Credit: TNS / Kirthmon F. Dozier) (Credit: TNS / Kirthmon F. Dozier) Michigan running back De'Veon Smith is tackled by Florida State lineman Dontavious Jackson during the first half of the Capital One Orange Bowl on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

(Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann) (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann) Wilton Speight #3 of the Michigan Wolverines looks to pass as DeMarcus Walker #44 of the Florida State Seminoles defends in the first half during the Capitol One Orange Bowl at Sun Life Stadium on December 30, 2016 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

(Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann) (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann) Jake Butt #88 of the Michigan Wolverines completes a pass against the defense of A.J. Westbrook #19 of the Florida State Seminoles in the first half during the Capitol One Orange Bowl at Sun Life Stadium on December 30, 2016 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

(Credit: Getty Images / Chris Trotman) (Credit: Getty Images / Chris Trotman) Ian Bunting #89 of the Michigan Wolverines completes a first down pass against the defense of A.J. Westbrook #19 of the Florida State Seminoles in the third quarter during the Capitol One Orange Bowl at Sun Life Stadium on December 30, 2016 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Getty Images / Chris Trotman) (Credit: Getty Images / Chris Trotman) Jacob Pugh #16 of the Florida State Seminoles grabs the face mask of De'Veon Smith #4 of the Michigan Wolverines in the third quarter during the Capitol One Orange Bowl at Sun Life Stadium on December 30, 2016 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

(Credit: Getty Images / Marc Serota) (Credit: Getty Images / Marc Serota) Dalvin Cook #4 of the Florida State Seminoles carries the ball against the Michigan Wolverines during the Capitol One Orange Bowl at Sun Life Stadium on December 30, 2016 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

(Credit: TNS / Jim Rassol) (Credit: TNS / Jim Rassol) Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh looks over his notes in the first half against Florida State during the first half of the Capital One Orange Bowl on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

(Credit: TNS / Kirthmon F. Dozier) (Credit: TNS / Kirthmon F. Dozier) Michigan cornerback Jourdan Lewis (26) gives up a touchdown to Florida State receiver Nyquan Murray (80) during the first half of the Capital One Orange Bowl on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

(Credit: TNS / Kirthmon F. Dozier) (Credit: TNS / Kirthmon F. Dozier) Michigan defenders fail to stop Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois on a fourth-and-1 sneak during the first half of the Capital One Orange Bowl on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: TNS / Jim Rassol) (Credit: TNS / Jim Rassol) Florida State running back Dalvin Cook (4) looks for a first down against Michigan during the first half of the Capital One Orange Bowl on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

(Credit: TNS / Jim Rassol) (Credit: TNS / Jim Rassol) Florida State wide receiver Nyqwan Murray (80) breaks free on a 92-yard touchdown reception against as Michigan's Jourdan Lewis gives chase during the first half of the Capital One Orange Bowl on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

(Credit: Getty Images / Chris Trotman) (Credit: Getty Images / Chris Trotman) Michigan Wolverines fans react in the first half against the Florida State Seminoles during the Capitol One Orange Bowl at Sun Life Stadium on December 30, 2016 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

(Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann) (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann) Kenny Allen #91 of the Michigan Wolverines punts in the first half against the Florida State Seminoles during the Capitol One Orange Bowl at Sun Life Stadium on December 30, 2016 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

(Credit: TNS / Kirthmon F. Dozier) (Credit: TNS / Kirthmon F. Dozier) Michigan's Jehu Chesson is tackled by Florida State cornerback Marquez White during the first half of the Capital One Orange Bowl on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Getty Images / Marc Serota) (Credit: Getty Images / Marc Serota) Chris Evans #12 of the Michigan Wolverines tries to avoid the tackle of Tarvarus McFadden #4 of the Florida State Seminoles in the first half during the Capitol One Orange Bowl at Sun Life Stadium on December 30, 2016 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

(Credit: TNS / Kirthmon F. Dozier) (Credit: TNS / Kirthmon F. Dozier) Michigan running back Chris Evans, right, is tackled by the Florida State safety A.J. Westbrook during the first half of the Capital One Orange Bowl on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

(Credit: Getty Images / Chris Trotman) (Credit: Getty Images / Chris Trotman) A.J. Westbrook #19 of the Florida State Seminoles breaks up a pass intended for Jake Martin #24 of the Michigan Wolverines in the first half during the Capitol One Orange Bowl at Sun Life Stadium on December 30, 2016 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

(Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann) (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann) Wilton Speight #3 of the Michigan Wolverines passes under pressure in the first quarter against the Florida State Seminoles during the Capitol One Orange Bowl at Sun Life Stadium on December 30, 2016 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

(Credit: AP / Alan Diaz) (Credit: AP / Alan Diaz) Florida State running back Dalvin Cook (4) grabs a pass as Michigan linebacker Mike McCray (9) defends, during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann) (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann) The Florida State Seminoles take the field for the Capitol One Orange Bowl against the Michigan Wolverines at Sun Life Stadium on December 30, 2016 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

(Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann) (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann) Dalvin Cook #4 of the Florida State Seminoles carries the ball in the first quarter against the Michigan Wolverines during the Capitol One Orange Bowl at Sun Life Stadium on December 30, 2016 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

(Credit: AP / Alan Diaz) (Credit: AP / Alan Diaz) Florida State offensive linemen Kareem Are (72), Alec Eberle (54) and quarterback Deondre Francois (12) celebrate running back Dalvin Cook's (4) touchdown during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against Michigan, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

(Credit: Getty Images / Marc Serota) (Credit: Getty Images / Marc Serota) The Florida State Seminoles mascots Osceola and Renegade look on prior to the start of the Capitol One Orange Bowl against the Michigan Wolverines at Sun Life Stadium on December 30, 2016 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

(Credit: AP / Alan Diaz) (Credit: AP / Alan Diaz) Florida State running back Dalvin Cook (4) scores a touchdown as Michigan linebacker Noah Furbush (59) defends, during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Below Cook is Michigan cornerback Brandon Watson (28).

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: AP / Lynne Sladky) (Credit: AP / Lynne Sladky) Michigan place kicker Kenny Allen (91) kicks a field goal as quarterback Garrett Moores (15) holds, during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against Florida State, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

(Credit: AP / Lynne Sladky) (Credit: AP / Lynne Sladky) Florida State running back Dalvin Cook (4) runs the ball as Michigan defensive end Taco Charlton (33) attempts to defend, during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

(Credit: Getty Images / Marc Serota) (Credit: Getty Images / Marc Serota) Wilton Speight #3 of the Michigan Wolverines passes under pressure from Jacob Pugh #16 of the Florida State Seminoles in the first quarter during the Capitol One Orange Bowl at Sun Life Stadium on December 30, 2016 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

(Credit: AP / Lynne Sladky) (Credit: AP / Lynne Sladky) Michigan safety Dymonte Thomas (25) recovers a fumble by Florida State wide receiver Nyqwan Murray (80), during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

(Credit: Getty Images / Marc Serota) (Credit: Getty Images / Marc Serota) Head coach Jimbo Fisher of the Florida State Seminoles looks on prior to their Capitol One Orange Bowl game against the Michigan Wolverines at Sun Life Stadium on Dec. 30, 2016 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann) (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann) The Michigan Wolverines take the field for the Capitol One Orange Bowl game against the Florida State Seminoles at Sun Life Stadium on Dec. 30, 2016 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

(Credit: Getty Images / Marc Serota) (Credit: Getty Images / Marc Serota) Dalvin Cook #4 of the Florida State Seminoles warms up prior to their Capitol One Orange Bowl game against the Michigan Wolverines at Sun Life Stadium on Dec. 30, 2016 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

(Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann) (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann) The Michigan Wolverines take the field for the Capitol One Orange Bowl game against the Florida State Seminoles at Sun Life Stadium on Dec. 30, 2016 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

(Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann) (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann) Deondre Francois #12 of the Florida State Seminoles warms up prior to their Capitol One Orange Bowl game against the Michigan Wolverines at Sun Life Stadium on Dec. 30, 2016 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

(Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann) (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann) Wilton Speight #3 of the Michigan Wolverines warms up prior to their Capitol One Orange Bowl game against the Florida State Seminoles at Sun Life Stadium on Dec. 30, 2016 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann) (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann) The Michigan Wolverines huddle prior to their Capitol One Orange Bowl game against the Florida State Seminoles at Sun Life Stadium on Dec. 30, 2016 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

(Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann) (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann) Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines looks on prior to their Capitol One Orange Bowl game against the Florida State Seminoles at Sun Life Stadium on Dec. 30, 2016 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

(Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann) (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann) Wilton Speight #3 talks to head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines prior to their Capitol One Orange Bowl game against the Florida State Seminoles at Sun Life Stadium on Dec. 30, 2016 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

(Credit: Getty Images / Marc Serota) (Credit: Getty Images / Marc Serota) Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines looks on prior to their Capitol One Orange Bowl game against the Florida State Seminoles at Sun Life Stadium on Dec. 30, 2016 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

(Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann) (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann) Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines talks to head coach Jimbo Fisher of the Florida State Seminoles prior to their Capitol One Orange Bowl game at Sun Life Stadium on Dec. 30, 2016 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE