Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 0 Weather 40° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    College FootballSportsCollege

    +-
       Click here to read or post comments
    Florida head coach Jim McElwain is doused after (Credit: AP / Bryon Houlgrave)

    Florida head coach Jim McElwain is doused after a win over Iowa in the Outback Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.

    Outback Bowl: No. 17 Florida vs. Iowa

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    No. 17 Florida played Iowa in the Outback Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

    Running back Jordan Scarlett #25 of the Florida
    (Credit: Getty Images / Brian Blanco)

    Running back Jordan Scarlett #25 of the Florida Gators slips a tackle by defensive back Anthony Gair #12 of the Iowa Hawkeyes during the second quarter of the Outback Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.

    Florida wide receiver Antonio Callaway (81) receives a
    (Credit: AP / Charlie Kaijo)

    Florida wide receiver Antonio Callaway (81) receives a kick return during the second quarter of the Outback Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.

    Florida quarterback Austin Appleby (12) throws a pass
    (Credit: AP / Chris O'Meara)

    Florida quarterback Austin Appleby (12) throws a pass against Iowa during the first half of the Outback Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Florida quarterback Austin Appleby (12) throws the ball
    (Credit: AP / Andres Leiva)

    Florida quarterback Austin Appleby (12) throws the ball in the first quarter during the Outback Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.

    Running back Akrum Wadley #25 of the Iowa
    (Credit: Getty Images / Brian Blanco)

    Running back Akrum Wadley #25 of the Iowa Hawkeyes breaks a tackle by defensive back Duke Dawson #7 of the Florida Gators during a carry in the second quarter of the Outback Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.

    Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard (16) stretches for the
    (Credit: AP / Chris O'Meara)

    Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard (16) stretches for the goal line in front of Florida defensive back Marcell Harris (26) during the first half of the Outback Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.

    Florida head coach Jim McElwain reacts to a
    (Credit: AP / Chris O'Meara)

    Florida head coach Jim McElwain reacts to a dropped pass by Iowa during the first half of the Outback Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.

    Defensive back Brandon Snyder #37 of the Iowa
    (Credit: Getty Images / Brian Blanco)

    Defensive back Brandon Snyder #37 of the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrates his interception with teammates defensive back Desmond King #14 and linebacker Josey Jewell #43 during the first quarter of the Outback Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Wide receiver Antonio Callaway #81 of the Florida
    (Credit: Getty Images / Brian Blanco)

    Wide receiver Antonio Callaway #81 of the Florida Gators evades defensive end Matt Nelson #96 of the Iowa Hawkeyes during a carry in the first quarter of the Outback Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.

    Florida head coach Jim McElwain is doused after
    (Credit: AP / Bryon Houlgrave)

    Florida head coach Jim McElwain is doused after a win over Iowa in the Outback Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.

    Quarterback C.J. Beathard #16 of the Iowa Hawkeyes
    (Credit: Getty Images / Brian Blanco)

    Quarterback C.J. Beathard #16 of the Iowa Hawkeyes evades linebacker Daniel McMillian #13 of the Florida Gators as he runs for a gain of eight yards while during the first quarter of the Outback Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.

    Florida quarterback Austin Appleby celebrates with fans after
    (Credit: AP / Chris O'Meara)

    Florida quarterback Austin Appleby celebrates with fans after the team's win over Iowa in the Outback Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.

    Florida running back Mark Thompson (24) gets into
    (Credit: AP / Loren Elliott)

    Florida running back Mark Thompson (24) gets into the end zone for a touchdown during the Outback Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Florida running back Mark Thompson (24) breaks free
    (Credit: AP / Chris O'Meara)

    Florida running back Mark Thompson (24) breaks free from Iowa defensive back Joshua Jackson (15) and defensive lineman Jaleel Johnson (67) to score on a 85-yard touchdown pass during the first half of the Outback Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.

    Quarterback Austin Appleby #12 of the Florida Gators
    (Credit: Getty Images / Brian Blanco)

    Quarterback Austin Appleby #12 of the Florida Gators gets pressure from linebacker Ben Niemann #44 of the Iowa Hawkeyes as he throws a pass to an open receiver during the first quarter of the Outback Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.

    Florida linebacker Daniel McMillian (13) eludes Iowa wide
    (Credit: AP / Chris O'Meara)

    Florida linebacker Daniel McMillian (13) eludes Iowa wide receiver Riley McCarron (83) and wide receiver Jay Scheel (3) after intercepting a pass during the second half of the Outback Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.

    Florida defensive lineman Caleb Brantley (57) warms up
    (Credit: AP / Andres Leiva)

    Florida defensive lineman Caleb Brantley (57) warms up before the Outback Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.

    Florida running back Mark Thompson (24) pushes off
    (Credit: AP / Charlie Kaijo)

    Florida running back Mark Thompson (24) pushes off Iowa defensive back Joshua Jackson (15) before making a touchdown during the second quarter of the Outback Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Quarterback Austin Appleby #12 of the Florida Gators
    (Credit: Getty Images / Brian Blanco)

    Quarterback Austin Appleby #12 of the Florida Gators throws to an open receiver during the first quarter of the Outback Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.

    Florida placekicker Eddy Pineiro (15) celebrates after making
    (Credit: AP / Chris O'Meara)

    Florida placekicker Eddy Pineiro (15) celebrates after making a field goal against Iowa during the second half of the Outback Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.

    Florida quarterback Austin Appleby (12) looks to throw
    (Credit: AP / Andres Leiva)

    Florida quarterback Austin Appleby (12) looks to throw the ball on the run from Iowa linebacker Ben Niemann (44) in the first half during the Outback Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.

    Iowa linebacker Ben Niemann (44), linebacker Josey Jewell
    (Credit: AP / Andres Leiva)

    Iowa linebacker Ben Niemann (44), linebacker Josey Jewell (43) and defensive back Brandon Snyder (37) pressure Florida's Jordan Scarlett (25) in the second quarter of the Outback Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.

    Wide receiver Brandon Powell #4 of the Florida
    (Credit: Getty Images / Brian Blanco)

    Wide receiver Brandon Powell #4 of the Florida Gators is stopped by linebacker Josey Jewell #43 of the Iowa Hawkeyes after a gain of 7 yards during the first quarter of the Outback Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Running back Lamical Perine #22 of the Florida
    (Credit: Getty Images / Brian Blanco)

    Running back Lamical Perine #22 of the Florida Gators evades linebacker Ben Niemann #44 of the Iowa Hawkeyes and linebacker Josey Jewell #43 during a carry in the second quarter of the Outback Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.

    Quarterback Austin Appleby #12 of the Florida Gators
    (Credit: Getty Images / Brian Blanco)

    Quarterback Austin Appleby #12 of the Florida Gators is sacked by defensive end Anthony Nelson #98 of the Iowa Hawkeyes during the second quarter of the Outback Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.

    Florida running back Mark Thompson (24) dives into
    (Credit: AP / Andres Leiva)

    Florida running back Mark Thompson (24) dives into the end zone past Iowa linebacker Ben Niemann (44) and defensive back Joshua Jackson (15) during the Outback Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.

    Iowa defensive back Brandon Snyder (37) celebrates after
    (Credit: AP / Chris O'Meara)

    Iowa defensive back Brandon Snyder (37) celebrates after intercepting a pass by Florida quarterback Austin Appleby during the first half of the Outback Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.

    Running back Mark Thompson #24 of the Florida
    (Credit: Getty Images / Brian Blanco)

    Running back Mark Thompson #24 of the Florida Gators runs in for an 85-yard touchdown while getting pressure from defensive back Joshua Jackson #15 of the Iowa Hawkeyes and linebacker Ben Niemann #44 during the second quarter of the Outback Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Iowa running back LeShun Daniels Jr. (29) is
    (Credit: AP / Chris O'Meara)

    Iowa running back LeShun Daniels Jr. (29) is hit by Florida defensive back Duke Dawson (7) after a run during the first half of the Outback Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.

    Florida wide receiver Antonio Callaway (81) leaps and
    (Credit: AP / Leiva, Andres)

    Florida wide receiver Antonio Callaway (81) leaps and snags the ball over Iowa defensive back Brandon Snyder (37) in the first half during the Outback Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.

    Florida head coach Jim McElwain celebrates after his
    (Credit: AP / Chris O'Meara)

    Florida head coach Jim McElwain celebrates after his team defeated Iowa in the Outback Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.