Outback Bowl: No. 17 Florida vs. Iowa
No. 17 Florida played Iowa in the Outback Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.
Running back Jordan Scarlett #25 of the Florida Gators slips a tackle by defensive back Anthony Gair #12 of the Iowa Hawkeyes during the second quarter of the Outback Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.
Florida wide receiver Antonio Callaway (81) receives a kick return during the second quarter of the Outback Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.
Florida quarterback Austin Appleby (12) throws a pass against Iowa during the first half of the Outback Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.
Florida quarterback Austin Appleby (12) throws the ball in the first quarter during the Outback Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.
Running back Akrum Wadley #25 of the Iowa Hawkeyes breaks a tackle by defensive back Duke Dawson #7 of the Florida Gators during a carry in the second quarter of the Outback Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.
Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard (16) stretches for the goal line in front of Florida defensive back Marcell Harris (26) during the first half of the Outback Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.
Florida head coach Jim McElwain reacts to a dropped pass by Iowa during the first half of the Outback Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.
Defensive back Brandon Snyder #37 of the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrates his interception with teammates defensive back Desmond King #14 and linebacker Josey Jewell #43 during the first quarter of the Outback Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.
Wide receiver Antonio Callaway #81 of the Florida Gators evades defensive end Matt Nelson #96 of the Iowa Hawkeyes during a carry in the first quarter of the Outback Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.
Florida head coach Jim McElwain is doused after a win over Iowa in the Outback Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.
Quarterback C.J. Beathard #16 of the Iowa Hawkeyes evades linebacker Daniel McMillian #13 of the Florida Gators as he runs for a gain of eight yards while during the first quarter of the Outback Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.
Florida quarterback Austin Appleby celebrates with fans after the team's win over Iowa in the Outback Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.
Florida running back Mark Thompson (24) gets into the end zone for a touchdown during the Outback Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.
Florida running back Mark Thompson (24) breaks free from Iowa defensive back Joshua Jackson (15) and defensive lineman Jaleel Johnson (67) to score on a 85-yard touchdown pass during the first half of the Outback Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.
Quarterback Austin Appleby #12 of the Florida Gators gets pressure from linebacker Ben Niemann #44 of the Iowa Hawkeyes as he throws a pass to an open receiver during the first quarter of the Outback Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.
Florida linebacker Daniel McMillian (13) eludes Iowa wide receiver Riley McCarron (83) and wide receiver Jay Scheel (3) after intercepting a pass during the second half of the Outback Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.
Florida defensive lineman Caleb Brantley (57) warms up before the Outback Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.
Florida running back Mark Thompson (24) pushes off Iowa defensive back Joshua Jackson (15) before making a touchdown during the second quarter of the Outback Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.
Quarterback Austin Appleby #12 of the Florida Gators throws to an open receiver during the first quarter of the Outback Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.
Florida placekicker Eddy Pineiro (15) celebrates after making a field goal against Iowa during the second half of the Outback Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.
Florida quarterback Austin Appleby (12) looks to throw the ball on the run from Iowa linebacker Ben Niemann (44) in the first half during the Outback Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.
Iowa linebacker Ben Niemann (44), linebacker Josey Jewell (43) and defensive back Brandon Snyder (37) pressure Florida's Jordan Scarlett (25) in the second quarter of the Outback Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.
Wide receiver Brandon Powell #4 of the Florida Gators is stopped by linebacker Josey Jewell #43 of the Iowa Hawkeyes after a gain of 7 yards during the first quarter of the Outback Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.
Running back Lamical Perine #22 of the Florida Gators evades linebacker Ben Niemann #44 of the Iowa Hawkeyes and linebacker Josey Jewell #43 during a carry in the second quarter of the Outback Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.
Quarterback Austin Appleby #12 of the Florida Gators is sacked by defensive end Anthony Nelson #98 of the Iowa Hawkeyes during the second quarter of the Outback Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.
Florida running back Mark Thompson (24) dives into the end zone past Iowa linebacker Ben Niemann (44) and defensive back Joshua Jackson (15) during the Outback Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.
Iowa defensive back Brandon Snyder (37) celebrates after intercepting a pass by Florida quarterback Austin Appleby during the first half of the Outback Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.
Running back Mark Thompson #24 of the Florida Gators runs in for an 85-yard touchdown while getting pressure from defensive back Joshua Jackson #15 of the Iowa Hawkeyes and linebacker Ben Niemann #44 during the second quarter of the Outback Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.
Iowa running back LeShun Daniels Jr. (29) is hit by Florida defensive back Duke Dawson (7) after a run during the first half of the Outback Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.
Florida wide receiver Antonio Callaway (81) leaps and snags the ball over Iowa defensive back Brandon Snyder (37) in the first half during the Outback Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.
Florida head coach Jim McElwain celebrates after his team defeated Iowa in the Outback Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.
