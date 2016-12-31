Peach Bowl 2016: No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Washington
No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Washington met in the 2016 College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta. The winner advances to the College Football Playoff national championship.
Jake Browning #3 of the Washington Huskies rushes against Ronnie Harrison #15 of the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2016 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at the Georgia Dome on December 31, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Bo Scarbrough #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide runs the ball against the Washington Huskies during the 2016 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at the Georgia Dome on December 31, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Washington wide receiver Dante Pettis gets past Alabama defensive back Marlon Humphrey for a touchdown reception during the first quarter of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Atlanta.
ADVERTISEMENT
Alabama defensive back Ronnie Harrison tackles Washington quarterback Jake Browning on a quarterback keeper during the second quarter quarter of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Atlanta.
Ryan Anderson #22 of the Alabama Crimson Tide racts after scoring a touchdown against the Washington Huskies during the 2016 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at the Georgia Dome on December 31, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough dives past Washington defenders for a touchdown during the first quarter of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Atlanta.
Damien Harris #34 of the Alabama Crimson Tide runs the ball during the 2016 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at the Georgia Dome on December 31, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Jake Browning #3 of the Washington Huskies passes the ball during the 2016 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at the Georgia Dome on December 31, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia.
ADVERTISEMENT
Bo Scarbrough #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide runs the ball during the 2016 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at the Georgia Dome on December 31, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Elijah Qualls #11 of the Washington Huskies reacts during the 2016 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at the Georgia Dome on December 31, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Jake Browning #3 of the Washington Huskies runs the ball during the 2016 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at the Georgia Dome on December 31, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Jalen Hurts #2 of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on during the 2016 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at the Georgia Dome on December 31, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Jalen Hurts #2 of the Alabama Crimson Tide passes the ball during the 2016 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at the Georgia Dome on December 31, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia.
ADVERTISEMENT
Alabama defensive lineman Jonathan Allen (93) tackles Washington running back Myles Gaskin (9) during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Atlanta.
Jalen Hurts #2 of the Alabama Crimson Tide on aginst the Washington Huskies during the 2016 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at the Georgia Dome on December 31, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Tony Brown #2 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts against the Washington Huskies during the 2016 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at the Georgia Dome on December 31, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Jalen Hurts #2 of the Alabama Crimson Tide hands the ball off to Bo Scarbrough #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2016 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at the Georgia Dome on December 31, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) runs out of the pocket against Washington during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Atlanta.
ADVERTISEMENT
Washington wide receiver John Ross (1) runs past Alabama linebacker Ryan Anderson (22) during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Atlanta.
Jake Browning #3 of the Washington Huskies runs the ball during the 2016 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at the Georgia Dome on December 31, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Bo Scarbrough #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide scores a touchdown during the 2016 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at the Georgia Dome on December 31, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough (9) scores a touchdown against Washington defensive back Taylor Rapp (21) during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Atlanta.
Bo Scarbrough #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide and Cam Robinson #74 of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrate after a touchdown during the 2016 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at the Georgia Dome on December 31, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia.
ADVERTISEMENT
Dante Pettis #8 of the Washington Huskies and Connor Griffin #83 of the Washington Huskies celebrate after scoring a touchdown during the 2016 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at the Georgia Dome on December 31, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Washington running back Myles Gaskin (9) runs past Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster (10) during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Atlanta.
Washington wide receiver John Ross (1) makes the catch against Alabama defensive back Marlon Humphrey (26) during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Atlanta.
Jalen Hurts #2 of the Alabama Crimson Tide runs aginst Jojo McIntosh #14 of the Washington Huskies during the 2016 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at the Georgia Dome on December 31, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Dante Pettis #8 of the Washington Huskies and Connor Griffin #83 of the Washington Huskies celebrate after a touchdown during the 2016 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at the Georgia Dome on December 31, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia.
ADVERTISEMENT
Washington defensive back Jojo McIntosh (14) celebrates his sack of Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Atlanta.
Washington wide receiver Dante Pettis (8) and Washington wide receiver Connor Griffin (83) celebrate Pettis' touchdown catch against Alabama during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Atlanta.
Head Coach Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide team take the field during the 2016 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at the Georgia Dome on December 31, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Washington wide receiver Dante Pettis (8) makes a catch for a touchdown against Alabama defensive back Marlon Humphrey (26) during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Atlanta.
Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) is sacked by Washington defensive back Jojo McIntosh (14) during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Atlanta.
ADVERTISEMENT
Washington defensive back Budda Baker (32) attempts an interception as Alabama wide receiver ArDarius Stewart (13) looks on during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Atlanta. No Interception was had.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.