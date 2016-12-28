Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 0 Weather 44° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    College FootballSportsCollege

    +-
       Click here to read or post comments
    Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald, left, holds up (Credit: AP / Julie Jacobson)

    Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald, left, holds up the trophy while celebrating with his players after Northwestern beat Pittsburgh 31-24 in the Pinstripe Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.

    Pinstripe Bowl: Northwestern vs. Pittsburgh

    Updated

    Northwestern beat Pittsburgh, 31-24, in the 2016 Pinstripe Bowl on Wednesday afternoon at Yankee Stadium.

    Justin Jackson of Northwestern avoids the tackle of
    (Credit: Errol Anderson)

    Justin Jackson of Northwestern avoids the tackle of a Pittsburgh defender on Wednesday, Dec. 28th. 2016.

    Ben Skowronek and Marcus McShepard of Northeastern celebrates
    (Credit: Errol Anderson)

    Ben Skowronek and Marcus McShepard of Northeastern celebrates after defeating Pittsburgh 31-24 on Wednesday, Dec. 28th. 2016.

    Austin Carr of Northwestern makes a catch before
    (Credit: Errol Anderson)

    Austin Carr of Northwestern makes a catch before Reggie Mitchell of Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Dec. 28th. 2016.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    C.J. Robbins of Northwestern holds the Pinstripe Bowl
    (Credit: Errol Anderson)

    C.J. Robbins of Northwestern holds the Pinstripe Bowl trophy over his head after the Wildcats defeated Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Dec. 28th. 2016.

    Quadree Henderson of Pittsburgh is tackled by Trae
    (Credit: Errol Anderson)

    Quadree Henderson of Pittsburgh is tackled by Trae Williams of Northwestern on Wednesday, Dec. 28th. 2016.

    Members of Northwestern holding the Pinstripe Bowl trophy
    (Credit: Errol Anderson)

    Members of Northwestern holding the Pinstripe Bowl trophy after Northwestern defeated Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Dec. 28th. 2016.

    Austin Carr of Northwestern runs between two Pittsburgh
    (Credit: Errol Anderson)

    Austin Carr of Northwestern runs between two Pittsburgh defenders on Wednesday, Dec. 28th. 2016.

    C.J. Robbins of Northwestern University holds the Pinstripe
    (Credit: Errol Anderson)

    C.J. Robbins of Northwestern University holds the Pinstripe Bowl trophy over his head after the Wildcats defeated Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Dec. 28th. 2016.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Pat Fitzgerald, head coach of Northwestern, holds the
    (Credit: Errol Anderson)

    Pat Fitzgerald, head coach of Northwestern, holds the Pinstripe Bowl trophy over his head after the Wildcats defeated Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Dec. 28th. 2016.

    Members of Northwestern celebrate their victory over the
    (Credit: Errol Anderson)

    Members of Northwestern celebrate their victory over the Pittsburgh Panthers on Wednesday, Dec. 28th. 2016.

    Jared McGee #41 of the Northwestern Wildcats breaks
    (Credit: Getty Images / Adam Hunger)

    Jared McGee #41 of the Northwestern Wildcats breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for tight end Scott Orndoff #83 of the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second half on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.

    Northwestern safety Jared McGee (41) and linebacker Nate
    (Credit: AP / Julie Jacobson)

    Northwestern safety Jared McGee (41) and linebacker Nate Hall (32) break up a pass in the end zone intended for Pittsburgh tight end Scott Orndoff (83) in the fourth quarter on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.

    Jared McGee #41 of the Northwestern Wildcats breaks
    (Credit: Getty Images / Adam Hunger)

    Jared McGee #41 of the Northwestern Wildcats breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for tight end Scott Orndoff #83 of the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second half on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Garrett Dickerson #9 of the Northwestern Wildcats celebrates
    (Credit: Getty Images / Adam Hunger)

    Garrett Dickerson #9 of the Northwestern Wildcats celebrates scoring a touchdown in front of linebacker Mike Caprara #30 of the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second half of the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.

    Jared McGee #41 of the Northwestern Wildcats reacts
    (Credit: Getty Images / Adam Hunger)

    Jared McGee #41 of the Northwestern Wildcats reacts after breaking up a pass in the end zone intended for tight end Scott Orndoff #83 of the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second half on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.

    Justin Jackson #21 of the Northwestern Wildcats celebrates
    (Credit: Getty Images / Adam Hunger)

    Justin Jackson #21 of the Northwestern Wildcats celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first half on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.

    Northwestern safety Jared McGee, left, intercepts a pass
    (Credit: AP / Julie Jacobson)

    Northwestern safety Jared McGee, left, intercepts a pass intended for Pittsburgh wide receiver Rafael Araujo-Lopes (82) late in the fourth quarter of the Pinstripe Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.

    Justin Jackson #21 of the Northwestern Wildcats dives
    (Credit: Getty Images / Adam Hunger)

    Justin Jackson #21 of the Northwestern Wildcats dives for a touchdown in front of the Pittsburgh Panthers defense during the first half on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Members of the Pittsburgh Panthers take the field
    (Credit: Getty Images / Adam Hunger)

    Members of the Pittsburgh Panthers take the field prior to the Pinstripe Bowl against the Northwestern Wildcats at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.

    Quarterback Clayton Thorson #18 of the Northwestern Wildcats
    (Credit: Getty Images / Adam Hunger)

    Quarterback Clayton Thorson #18 of the Northwestern Wildcats passes the ball to running back Justin Jackson #21 during the first half on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.

    Jester Weah #85 of the Pittsburgh Panthers breaks
    (Credit: Getty Images / Adam Hunger)

    Jester Weah #85 of the Pittsburgh Panthers breaks a tackle by cornerback Montre Hartage #24 of the Northwestern Wildcats on his way to scoring a touchdown during the first half on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.

    Quarterback Nathan Peterman #4 of the Pittsburgh Panthers
    (Credit: Getty Images / Adam Hunger)

    Quarterback Nathan Peterman #4 of the Pittsburgh Panthers passes under pressure by defensive lineman Ifeadi Odenigbo #7 of the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half of the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.

    Q!uarterback Clayton Thorson #18 of the Northwestern Wildcats
    (Credit: Getty Images / Adam Hunger)

    Q!uarterback Clayton Thorson #18 of the Northwestern Wildcats is knocked out of bounds by defensive back Avonte Maddox #14 of the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first half on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Northwestern running back Justin Jackson scores a touchdown
    (Credit: Errol Anderson)

    Northwestern running back Justin Jackson scores a touchdown in the first half while avoiding the tackle of Pittsburgh's Dennis Briggs during the Pinstripe Bowl held at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.

    Pittsburgh's James Conner is stopped at the goal
    (Credit: Errol Anderson)

    Pittsburgh's James Conner is stopped at the goal line by Northwestern during the Pinstripe Bowl held at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.

    Northwestern wide receiver Austin Carr picks up yards
    (Credit: Errol Anderson)

    Northwestern wide receiver Austin Carr picks up yards after a catch while avoiding the tackle of Pittsburgh's James Folston during the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.

    Pittsburgh's Avonte Maddox intercepts the ball for a
    (Credit: Errol Anderson)

    Pittsburgh's Avonte Maddox intercepts the ball for a touchback while Northwestern's Austin Carr tries to break up the play in the second quarter of the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.

    Pittsburgh running back James Conner (24) is stopped
    (Credit: AP / Julie Jacobson)

    Pittsburgh running back James Conner (24) is stopped short of the goal line as he tries to leap over the Northwestern offensive line during the first quarter of the Pinstripe Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, in New York.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Pittsburgh's James Conner gets stopped at the goal
    (Credit: Errol Anderson)

    Pittsburgh's James Conner gets stopped at the goal line by the Northwestern Wildcats in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.

    Northwestern's Justin Jackson runs through the Pittsburgh line
    (Credit: Errol Anderson)

    Northwestern's Justin Jackson runs through the Pittsburgh line during the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.

    Northwestern running back Justin Jackson runs for a
    (Credit: Errol Anderson)

    Northwestern running back Justin Jackson runs for a 16-yard touchdown run in the second quarter while avoiding the tackle of Pittsburgh's Dennis Briggs during the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.

    Pittsburgh's James Conner gets stopped at the goal
    (Credit: Errol Anderson)

    Pittsburgh's James Conner gets stopped at the goal line by Northwestern's Xavier Washington during the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.

    Northwestern running back Justin Jackson (21) is hit
    (Credit: AP / Julie Jacobson)

    Northwestern running back Justin Jackson (21) is hit by Pittsburgh defensive back Reggie Mitchell (15) during the first quarter of the Pinstripe Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, in New York.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Pittsburgh running back James Conner (24) drives the
    (Credit: AP / Julie Jacobson)

    Pittsburgh running back James Conner (24) drives the ball against Northwestern defensive end Xavier Washington (56) during the first quarter of the Pinstripe Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, in New York.

    Pittsburgh wide receiver Dontez Ford (19) makes a
    (Credit: AP / Julie Jacobson)

    Pittsburgh wide receiver Dontez Ford (19) makes a catch against Northwestern defensive back Trae Williams (29) during the first quarter of the Pinstripe Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, in New York.

    Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson (18) is sacked by
    (Credit: AP / Julie Jacobson)

    Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson (18) is sacked by Pittsburgh defensive lineman Ejuan Price (5) during the second quarter of the Pinstripe Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, in New York.

    Pittsburgh quarterback Nathan Peterman (4) throws under pressure
    (Credit: AP / Julie Jacobson)

    Pittsburgh quarterback Nathan Peterman (4) throws under pressure from Northwestern linebacker Joseph Jones (42) during the first quarter of the Pinstripe Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, in New York.

    Pittsburgh running back James Conner (24) is stopped
    (Credit: AP / Julie Jacobson)

    Pittsburgh running back James Conner (24) is stopped short of the goal line as he tries to leap over the Northwestern offensive line during the first quarter of the Pinstripe Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, in New York.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE

    Related Media

    Northwestern running back Justin Jackson runs for a 16-yard Jackson powers Northwestern past Pitt in Pinstripe Bowl

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.