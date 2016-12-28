Pinstripe Bowl: Northwestern vs. Pittsburgh
Northwestern beat Pittsburgh, 31-24, in the 2016 Pinstripe Bowl on Wednesday afternoon at Yankee Stadium.
Justin Jackson of Northwestern avoids the tackle of a Pittsburgh defender on Wednesday, Dec. 28th. 2016.
Ben Skowronek and Marcus McShepard of Northeastern celebrates after defeating Pittsburgh 31-24 on Wednesday, Dec. 28th. 2016.
Austin Carr of Northwestern makes a catch before Reggie Mitchell of Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Dec. 28th. 2016.
C.J. Robbins of Northwestern holds the Pinstripe Bowl trophy over his head after the Wildcats defeated Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Dec. 28th. 2016.
Quadree Henderson of Pittsburgh is tackled by Trae Williams of Northwestern on Wednesday, Dec. 28th. 2016.
Members of Northwestern holding the Pinstripe Bowl trophy after Northwestern defeated Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Dec. 28th. 2016.
Austin Carr of Northwestern runs between two Pittsburgh defenders on Wednesday, Dec. 28th. 2016.
C.J. Robbins of Northwestern University holds the Pinstripe Bowl trophy over his head after the Wildcats defeated Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Dec. 28th. 2016.
Pat Fitzgerald, head coach of Northwestern, holds the Pinstripe Bowl trophy over his head after the Wildcats defeated Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Dec. 28th. 2016.
Members of Northwestern celebrate their victory over the Pittsburgh Panthers on Wednesday, Dec. 28th. 2016.
Jared McGee #41 of the Northwestern Wildcats breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for tight end Scott Orndoff #83 of the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second half on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Northwestern safety Jared McGee (41) and linebacker Nate Hall (32) break up a pass in the end zone intended for Pittsburgh tight end Scott Orndoff (83) in the fourth quarter on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Jared McGee #41 of the Northwestern Wildcats breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for tight end Scott Orndoff #83 of the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second half on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Garrett Dickerson #9 of the Northwestern Wildcats celebrates scoring a touchdown in front of linebacker Mike Caprara #30 of the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second half of the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Jared McGee #41 of the Northwestern Wildcats reacts after breaking up a pass in the end zone intended for tight end Scott Orndoff #83 of the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second half on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Justin Jackson #21 of the Northwestern Wildcats celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first half on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Northwestern safety Jared McGee, left, intercepts a pass intended for Pittsburgh wide receiver Rafael Araujo-Lopes (82) late in the fourth quarter of the Pinstripe Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Justin Jackson #21 of the Northwestern Wildcats dives for a touchdown in front of the Pittsburgh Panthers defense during the first half on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Members of the Pittsburgh Panthers take the field prior to the Pinstripe Bowl against the Northwestern Wildcats at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Quarterback Clayton Thorson #18 of the Northwestern Wildcats passes the ball to running back Justin Jackson #21 during the first half on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Jester Weah #85 of the Pittsburgh Panthers breaks a tackle by cornerback Montre Hartage #24 of the Northwestern Wildcats on his way to scoring a touchdown during the first half on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Quarterback Nathan Peterman #4 of the Pittsburgh Panthers passes under pressure by defensive lineman Ifeadi Odenigbo #7 of the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half of the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Q!uarterback Clayton Thorson #18 of the Northwestern Wildcats is knocked out of bounds by defensive back Avonte Maddox #14 of the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first half on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Northwestern running back Justin Jackson scores a touchdown in the first half while avoiding the tackle of Pittsburgh's Dennis Briggs during the Pinstripe Bowl held at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Pittsburgh's James Conner is stopped at the goal line by Northwestern during the Pinstripe Bowl held at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Northwestern wide receiver Austin Carr picks up yards after a catch while avoiding the tackle of Pittsburgh's James Folston during the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Pittsburgh's Avonte Maddox intercepts the ball for a touchback while Northwestern's Austin Carr tries to break up the play in the second quarter of the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Pittsburgh running back James Conner (24) is stopped short of the goal line as he tries to leap over the Northwestern offensive line during the first quarter of the Pinstripe Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, in New York.
Pittsburgh's James Conner gets stopped at the goal line by the Northwestern Wildcats in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Northwestern's Justin Jackson runs through the Pittsburgh line during the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Northwestern running back Justin Jackson runs for a 16-yard touchdown run in the second quarter while avoiding the tackle of Pittsburgh's Dennis Briggs during the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Pittsburgh's James Conner gets stopped at the goal line by Northwestern's Xavier Washington during the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Northwestern running back Justin Jackson (21) is hit by Pittsburgh defensive back Reggie Mitchell (15) during the first quarter of the Pinstripe Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, in New York.
Pittsburgh running back James Conner (24) drives the ball against Northwestern defensive end Xavier Washington (56) during the first quarter of the Pinstripe Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, in New York.
Pittsburgh wide receiver Dontez Ford (19) makes a catch against Northwestern defensive back Trae Williams (29) during the first quarter of the Pinstripe Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, in New York.
Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson (18) is sacked by Pittsburgh defensive lineman Ejuan Price (5) during the second quarter of the Pinstripe Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, in New York.
Pittsburgh quarterback Nathan Peterman (4) throws under pressure from Northwestern linebacker Joseph Jones (42) during the first quarter of the Pinstripe Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, in New York.
Pittsburgh running back James Conner (24) is stopped short of the goal line as he tries to leap over the Northwestern offensive line during the first quarter of the Pinstripe Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, in New York.
