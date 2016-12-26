Quick Lane Bowl: Maryland vs. Boston College
Maryland plays Boston College in the 2016 Quick Lane Bowl at Ford Field in Detroit on Monday, Dec. 26.
Boston College quarterback Patrick Towles (8) throws during the first half of the Quick Lane Bowl on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.
D.J. Moore #1 of the Maryland Terrapins and Kamrin Moore #5 of the Boston College Eagles battle for the ball during the second quarter of the game on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.
Perry Hills #11 of the Maryland Terrapins passes the ball as Zach Allen #2 of the Boston College Eagles attempts to block the pass during the first quarter on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.
D.J. Moore #1 of the Maryland Terrapins and Kamrin Moore #5 of the Boston College Eagles battle for the ball during the second quarter on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.
Ty Johnson #6 of the Maryland Terrapins runs 30 yards for a second quarter touchdown during the game against the Boston College Eagles on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.
Ty Johnson #6 of the Maryland Terrapins celebrates after scoring a touchdown with teammate Teldrick Morgan during the second quarter of the game against the Boston College Eagles on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.
Ty Johnson #6 of the Maryland Terrapins runs 30 yards for a second quarter touchdown during the game against the Boston College Eagles on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.
Ty Johnson #6 of the Maryland Terrapins runs 30 yards for a second quarter touchdown during the game against the Boston College Eagles on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.
Ty Johnson #6 of the Maryland Terrapins celebrates after scoring a touchdown with teammate Perry Hills #11 during the second quarter of the game against the Boston College Eagles on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.
Ty Johnson #6 of the Maryland Terrapins runs for a short gain during the second quarter of the game against the Boston College Eagles on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.
Boston College head coach Steve Addazio yells during the first half of the Quick Lane Bowl game against Maryland on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.
Boston College Eagles enter the stadium prior to the start of the game against the Maryland Terrapins on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.
Boston College running back Jon Hilliman (32) reacts after scoring a touchdown as Maryland defensive back Alvin Hill (27) is unable to make the stop during the first half on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.
Boston College tight end Tommy Sweeney (89) catches a 2-yard pass for a touchdown during the first half on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.
Maryland head coach DJ Durkin runs onto the field before the Quick Lane Bowl NCAA college football game against Boston College on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.
Matt Milano #28 of the Boston College Eagles sacks quarterback Perry Hills #11 of the Maryland Terrapins during the first quarter on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.
Perry Hills #11 of the Maryland Terrapins warms up prior to the start of the game against Boston College Eagles on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.
Quarterback Patrick Towles #8 of the Boston College Eagles rolls put to pass during the first quarter of the game against the Maryland Terrapins on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.
Maryland quarterback Perry Hills (11) throws during the first half of the Quick Lane Bowl NCAA college football game against Boston College on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.
Perry Hills #11 of the Maryland Terrapins warms up prior to the start of the game against Boston College Eagles on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.
Boston College Eagles head football coach Steve Addazio watches the action during the second quarter of the game against the Maryland Terrapins on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.
Maryland defensive back Darnell Savage Jr., top, tackles Boston College tight end Tommy Sweeney during the first half of the Quick Lane Bowl on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.
Tommy Sweeney #89 of the Boston College Eagles scores of a short pass and celebrates with teammate Elijah Johnson #76 during the second quarter of the game against Maryland Terrapins on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.
Perry Hills #11 of the Maryland Terrapins warms up prior to the start of the game against Boston College Eagles on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.
Quarterback Patrick Towles #8 of the Boston College Eagles rolls put to pass during the first quarter on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.
Boston College Eagles head football coach Steve Addazio watches the action during the second quarter of the game against the Maryland Terrapins on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.
Patrick Towles #8 of the Boston College Eagles warms up prior to the start of the game against the Maryland Terrapins on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.
Patrick Towles #8 of the Boston College Eagles warms up prior to the start of the game against the Maryland Terrapins on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.
Maryland Terrapins enters the stadium prior to the start of the game against the Boston College Eagles on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.
Maryland Terrapins head football coach D. J. Durkin watches the action during the game against the Boston College Eagles on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.
Boston College tight end Tommy Sweeney is lifted by teammate Elijah Johnson (76) after his 2-yard reception for a touchdown during the first half on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.
Patrick Towles #8 of the Boston College Eagles warms up prior to the start of the game against the Maryland Terrapins on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.
Boston College head coach Steve Addazio, left, watches from the sidelines during the first half of the Quick Lane Bowl on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.
Maryland defensive backs JC Jackson (7) and Darnell Savage Jr. knock the ball away from Boston College wide receiver Jeff Smith during the first half on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.
Jon Hilliman #32 of the Boston College Eagles celebrates a touchdown run with his teammates during the first quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at Ford Field on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.
