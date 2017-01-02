Rose Bowl: No. 9 USC vs. No. 5 Penn State

(Credit: AP / Jae C. Hong) (Credit: AP / Jae C. Hong) Southern California head coach Clay Helton hold the trophy after their win against Penn State during the Rose Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif.

(Credit: AP / Gregory Bull) (Credit: AP / Gregory Bull) Southern California defensive back Leon McQuay III intercepts a pass intended for Penn State cornerback Jordan Smith during the second half of the Rose Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif.

(Credit: AP / Gregory Bull) (Credit: AP / Gregory Bull) Southern California place kicker Matt Boermeester kicks the game winning field goal against Penn State during the second half of the Rose Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: AP / Gregory Bull) (Credit: AP / Gregory Bull) Southern California place kicker Matt Boermeester, right, celebrates after the game winning field goal against Penn State during the second half of the Rose Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif.

(Credit: AP / Gregory Bull) (Credit: AP / Gregory Bull) Southern California place kicker Matt Boermeester celebrates after kicking the game winning field goal against Penn State during the second half of the Rose Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif.

(Credit: AP / Gregory Bull) (Credit: AP / Gregory Bull) Southern California place kicker Matt Boermeester celebrates after the game winning field goal against Penn State during the second half of the Rose Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif.

(Credit: AP / Mark J. Terrill) (Credit: AP / Mark J. Terrill) Southern California head coach Clay Helton hold the trophy after their win against Penn State during the Rose Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif.

(Credit: AP / Jae C. Hong) (Credit: AP / Jae C. Hong) Southern California defensive back Leon McQuay III intercepts a pass intended for Penn State cornerback Jordan Smith during the second half of the Rose Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: AP / Mark J. Terrill) (Credit: AP / Mark J. Terrill) Southern California place kicker Matt Boermeester kicks the game winning field goal against Penn State during the second half of the Rose Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif.

(Credit: AP / Mark J. Terrill) (Credit: AP / Mark J. Terrill) Southern California place kicker Matt Boermeester, middle, celebrates after the game winning field goal against Penn State during the second half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

(Credit: AP / Gregory Bull) (Credit: AP / Gregory Bull) Southern California place kicker Matt Boermeester, right, celebrates after the game winning field goal against Penn State during the second half of the Rose Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif.

(Credit: AP / Jae C. Hong) (Credit: AP / Jae C. Hong) Southern California wide receiver Deontay Burnett celebrates after scoring during the second half of the Rose Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif.

(Credit: AP / Jae C. Hong) (Credit: AP / Jae C. Hong) Southern California place kicker Matt Boermeester, middle, celebrates after the game winning field goal against Penn State during the second half of the Rose Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: AP / Gregory Bull) (Credit: AP / Gregory Bull) Southern California quarterback Sam Darnold, right, holds off the trophy after their win against Penn State in the Rose Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif.

(Credit: AP / Mark J. Terrill) (Credit: AP / Mark J. Terrill) Penn State wide receiver Chris Godwin, catches a touchdown pass over Southern California defensive back Iman Marshall during the second half of the Rose Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif.

(Credit: AP / Jae C. Hong) (Credit: AP / Jae C. Hong) Penn State cornerback Jordan Smith scores against Southern California during the second half of the Rose Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif.

(Credit: AP / Jae C. Hong) (Credit: AP / Jae C. Hong) Southern California's Adoree' Jackson dives over Penn State safety Malik Golden during the second half of the Rose Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif.

(Credit: AP / Mark J. Terrill) (Credit: AP / Mark J. Terrill) Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki celebrates after scoring with running back Saquon Barkley during the first half of the Rose Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: AP / Mark J. Terrill) (Credit: AP / Mark J. Terrill) Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki, middle, catches a touchdown pass as Southern California defensive back Leon McQuay III, left, and linebacker Cameron Smith look on during the first half of the Rose Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif.

(Credit: AP / Jae C. Hong) (Credit: AP / Jae C. Hong) Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley scores against Southern California during the second half of the Rose Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif.

(Credit: AP / Jae C. Hong) (Credit: AP / Jae C. Hong) Southern California wide receiver Darreus Rogers, right, catches a touchdown pass under pressure from Penn State cornerback Grant Haley during the first half of the Rose Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif.

(Credit: AP / Jae C. Hong) (Credit: AP / Jae C. Hong) Southern California wide receiver Deontay Burnett celebrates after scoring against Penn State during the first half of the Rose Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif.

(Credit: AP / Jae C. Hong) (Credit: AP / Jae C. Hong) Penn State wide receiver Chris Godwin catches a touchdown pass as Southern California defensive back Adoree' Jackson looks on during the first half of the Rose Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: AP / Jae C. Hong) (Credit: AP / Jae C. Hong) Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki, top, catches a touchdown pass as Southern California defensive back Leon McQuay III looks on during the first half of the Rose Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif.

(Credit: AP / Mark J. Terrill) (Credit: AP / Mark J. Terrill) Penn State running back Saquon Barkley runs for a touchdown between Southern California defensive back Marvell Tell III, right, and defensive back Ajene Harris during the second half of the Rose Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif.

(Credit: AP / Gregory Bull) (Credit: AP / Gregory Bull) Southern California celebrates after scoring two-point conversion against Penn State during the second half of the Rose Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif.

(Credit: AP / Jae C. Hong) (Credit: AP / Jae C. Hong) Southern California defensive back Adoree' Jackson celebrates with Iman Marshall after an inception during the first half of the Rose Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif.

(Credit: AP / Gregory Bull) (Credit: AP / Gregory Bull) Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley, left, is tackled by Southern California linebacker Uchenna Nwosu during the first half of the Rose Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian) Running back Justin Davis #22 of the USC Trojans reacts in the first half against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the 2016 Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2, 2017 in Pasadena, Calif.

(Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) Running back Saquon Barkley #26 of the Penn State Nittany Lions carries the ball in the first half against the USC Trojans during the 2016 Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2, 2017 in Pasadena, Calif.

(Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) Wide receiver Jalen Greene #10 of the USC Trojans tosses the ball in the first half against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the 2016 Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2, 2017 in Pasadena, Calif.

(Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian) Quarterback Sam Darnold #14 of the USC Trojans avoids pressure as he attempts to throw a pass in the first half against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the 2016 Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2, 2017 in Pasadena, Calif.

(Credit: Getty Images / Stephen Dunn) (Credit: Getty Images / Stephen Dunn) Running back Saquon Barkley #26 of the Penn State Nittany Lions carries the ball in the first half against the USC Trojans during the 2016 Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2, 2017 in Pasadena, Calif.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian) USC Trojans players react prior to the 2016 Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual against the Penn State Nittany Lions at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2, 2017 in Pasadena, Calif.

(Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian) Running back Saquon Barkley #26 of the Penn State Nittany Lions scores on a 24-yard touchdown run in the first half against USC Trojans during the 2016 Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2, 2017 in Pasadena, Calif.

(Credit: Getty Images / Harry How) (Credit: Getty Images / Harry How) Wide receiver Deontay Burnett #80 of the USC Trojans catches a 26-yard touchdown in the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the 2016 Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2, 2017 in Pasadena, Calif.

(Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian) Quarterback Sam Darnold #14 of the USC Trojans stiff arms cornerback John Reid #29 of the Penn State Nittany Lions in the first half of the 2016 Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2, 2017 in Pasadena, Calif.

(Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian) Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin reacts on the sideline during the first half against the USC Trojans during the 2016 Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2, 2017 in Pasadena, Calif.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Getty Images / Harry How) (Credit: Getty Images / Harry How) The USC Trojans run onto the field prior to the 2016 Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2, 2017 in Pasadena, Calif.

(Credit: Getty Images / Harry How) (Credit: Getty Images / Harry How) Wide receiver Deontay Burnett #80 of the USC Trojans celebrates after catching a 26-yard touchdown in the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the 2016 Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2, 2017 in Pasadena, Calif.

(Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian) Cornerback John Reid #29 of the Penn State Nittany Lions attempts to tackle wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster #9 of the USC Trojans in the first half during the 2016 Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2, 2017 in Pasadena, Calif.

(Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) Defensive end Evan Schwan #94 of the Penn State Nittany Lions looks on prior to the 2016 Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2, 2017 in Pasadena, Calif.

(Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) Quarterback Sam Darnold #14 of the USC Trojans avoids pressure as he attempts to throw a pass in the first half against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the 2016 Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2, 2017 in Pasadena, Calif.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian) Quarterback Sam Darnold #14 of the USC Trojans runs with the ball as cornerback John Reid #29 of the Penn State Nittany Lions attempts to tackle him in the first half of the 2016 Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2, 2017 in Pasadena, Calif.

(Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian) Adoree' Jackson #2 of the USC Trojans returns a punt and is hit by punter Blake Gillikin #93 of the Penn State Nittany Lions in the first half during the 2016 Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2, 2017 in Pasadena, Calif.

(Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) Quarterback Trace McSorley #9 of the Penn State Nittany Lions throws a pass in the first half against the USC Trojans during the 2016 Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2, 2017 in Pasadena, Calif.

(Credit: Getty Images / Stephen Dunn) (Credit: Getty Images / Stephen Dunn) Running back Saquon Barkley #26 of the Penn State Nittany Lions scores on a 24-yard touchdown run in the first half against USC Trojans during the 2016 Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2, 2017 in Pasadena, Calif.

(Credit: Getty Images / Harry How) (Credit: Getty Images / Harry How) Linebacker Brandon Bell #11 of the Penn State Nittany Lions tackles running back Justin Davis #22 of the USC Trojans in the first half during the 2016 Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2, 2017 in Pasadena, Calif.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) Defensive back Marvell Tell III #7 of the USC Trojans attempts to tackle wide receiver Chris Godwin #12 of the Penn State Nittany Lions in the first half during the 2016 Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2, 2017 in Pasadena, Calif.

(Credit: Getty Images / Harry How) (Credit: Getty Images / Harry How) The USC Trojans run onto the field prior to the 2016 Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual against the Penn State Nittany Lions at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2, 2017 in Pasadena, Calif.

(Credit: Getty Images / Stephen Dunn) (Credit: Getty Images / Stephen Dunn) Running back Saquon Barkley #26 of the Penn State Nittany Lions carries the ball as defensive back Leon McQuay III #22 of the USC Trojans attempts to tackle him in the first half during the 2016 Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2, 2017 in Pasadena, Calif.

(Credit: Getty Images / Stephen Dunn) (Credit: Getty Images / Stephen Dunn) Quarterback Trace McSorley #9 of the Penn State Nittany Lions looks on prior to the 2016 Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2, 2017 in Pasadena, Calif.

(Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) Adoree' Jackson #2 of the USC Trojans reacts to a penalty after a punt return in the first half against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the 2016 Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2, 2017 in Pasadena, Calif.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian) Quarterback Sam Darnold #14 of the USC Trojans throws a pass in the first half against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the 2016 Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2, 2017 in Pasadena, Calif.

(Credit: Getty Images / Harry How) (Credit: Getty Images / Harry How) A general view of the 2016 Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual between the USC Trojans and the Penn State Nittany Lions at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2, 2017 in Pasadena, Calif.

(Credit: Getty Images / Stephen Dunn) (Credit: Getty Images / Stephen Dunn) Quarterback Sam Darnold #14 of the USC Trojans runs with the ball as cornerback John Reid #29 of the Penn State Nittany Lions attempts to tackle him in the first half of the 2016 Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2, 2017 in Pasadena, Calif.

(Credit: Getty Images / Harry How) (Credit: Getty Images / Harry How) USC Trojans head coach Clay Helton looks on during the 2016 Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2, 2017 in Pasadena, Calif.

(Credit: Getty Images / Harry How) (Credit: Getty Images / Harry How) Quarterback Sam Darnold #14 of the USC Trojans throws a pass during the first half against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the 2016 Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2, 2017 in Pasadena, Calif.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: AP / Jae C. Hong) (Credit: AP / Jae C. Hong) Southern California quarterback Sam Darnold passes against Penn State during the first half of the Rose Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif.

(Credit: Getty Images / Stephen Dunn) (Credit: Getty Images / Stephen Dunn) Quarterback Trace McSorley #9 of the Penn State Nittany Lions scrambles during the first half against the USC Trojans during the 2016 Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2, 2017 in Pasadena, Calif.

(Credit: Getty Images / Harry How) (Credit: Getty Images / Harry How) Quarterback Mark Sanchez #6 of the Dallas Cowboys attends the 2016 Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual between the USC Trojans and the Penn State Nittany Lions at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2, 2017 in Pasadena, Calif.

(Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian) Cornerback John Reid #29 of the Penn State Nittany Lions attempts to tackle wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster #9 of the USC Trojans in the first half during the 2016 Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2, 2017 in Pasadena, Calif.

(Credit: Getty Images / Stephen Dunn) (Credit: Getty Images / Stephen Dunn) A B-2 Stealth Bomber performs a flyover prior to the 2016 Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual between the USC Trojans and the Penn State Nittany Lions at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2, 2017 in Pasadena, Calif.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) Defensive back Adoree' Jackson #2 of the USC Trojans reacts after intercepting a pass during the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the 2016 Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2, 2017 in Pasadena, Calif.

(Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) Wide receiver Deontay Burnett #80 of the USC Trojans catches a 26-yard touchdown in the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the 2016 Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2, 2017 in Pasadena, Calif.

(Credit: Getty Images / Pool) (Credit: Getty Images / Pool) merican swimmer Janet Evans (C) tosses the coin prior to the 2016 Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual between the USC Trojans and the Penn State Nittany Lions at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2, 2017 in Pasadena, Calif.

(Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian) Defensive back Iman Marshall #8 of the USC Trojans celebrates with defensive back Jack Jones #1 after intercepting a pass during the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the 2016 Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2, 2017 in Pasadena, Calif.

(Credit: Getty Images / Pool) (Credit: Getty Images / Pool) American swimmer Janet Evans (C) tosses the coin prior to the 2016 Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual between the USC Trojans and the Penn State Nittany Lions at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2, 2017 in Pasadena, Calif.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian) Defensive back Iman Marshall #8 of the USC Trojans reacts after intercepting a pass during the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the 2016 Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2, 2017 in Pasadena, Calif.

(Credit: Getty Images / Stephen Dunn) (Credit: Getty Images / Stephen Dunn) Wide receiver Deontay Burnett #80 of the USC Trojans celebrates after catching a 26-yard touchdown in the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the 2016 Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2, 2017 in Pasadena, Calif.

(Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) Defensive back Adoree' Jackson #2 of the USC Trojans reacts after intercepting a pass during the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the 2016 Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2, 2017 in Pasadena, Calif.

(Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian) Defensive back Iman Marshall #8 of the USC Trojans intercepts a pass during the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the 2016 Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2, 2017 in Pasadena, Calif.

(Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian) Running back Miles Sanders #24 of the Penn State Nittany Lions is tackled by defensive back Davonte Nunnery #26 of the USC Trojans on the opening kickoff during the 2016 Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2, 2017 in Pasadena, Calif.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) Defensive back Adoree' Jackson #2 of the USC Trojans (L) reacts with defensive back Leon McQuay III #22 after intercepting a pass during the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the 2016 Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2, 2017 in Pasadena, Calif.

(Credit: AP / Jae C. Hong) (Credit: AP / Jae C. Hong) The U.S. Air Force's B-2 stealth bomber performs a fly over before the start of the Rose Bowl between Southern California and the Penn State Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif.

(Credit: Getty Images / Stephen Dunn) (Credit: Getty Images / Stephen Dunn) A member of the Penn State Blue Band looks on prior to the 2016 Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual between the USC Trojans and the Penn State Nittany Lions at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2, 2017 in Pasadena, Calif.

(Credit: Getty Images / Harry How) (Credit: Getty Images / Harry How) Members of the Penn State Blue Band perform prior to the 2016 Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual between the USC Trojans and the Penn State Nittany Lions at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2, 2017 in Pasadena, Calif.

(Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) Defensive back Iman Marshall #8 of the USC Trojans intercepts a pass during the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the 2016 Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2, 2017 in Pasadena, Calif.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Getty Images / Stephen Dunn) (Credit: Getty Images / Stephen Dunn) A member of the Penn State Blue Band looks on prior to the 2016 Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual between the USC Trojans and the Penn State Nittany Lions at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2, 2017 in Pasadena, Calif.

(Credit: Getty Images / Stephen Dunn) (Credit: Getty Images / Stephen Dunn) The USC Trojans run onto the field prior to the 2016 Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual against the Penn State Nittany Lions at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2, 2017 in Pasadena, Calif.

(Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian) A B-2 Stealth Bomber performs a flyover prior to the 2016 Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual between the USC Trojans and the Penn State Nittany Lions at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2, 2017 in Pasadena, Calif.

(Credit: Getty Images / Harry How) (Credit: Getty Images / Harry How) USC Trojans head coach Clay Helton reacts prior to the 2016 Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual against the Penn State Nittany Lions at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2, 2017 in Pasadena, Calif.

(Credit: Getty Images / Harry How) (Credit: Getty Images / Harry How) Tommy Trojan is seen prior to the 2016 Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual between the USC Trojans and the Penn State Nittany Lions at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2, 2017 in Pasadena, Calif.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Getty Images / Harry How) (Credit: Getty Images / Harry How) Defensive back Ajene Harris #27 of the USC Trojans walks with teammates to the locker room prior to the 2016 Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual against the Penn State Nittany Lions at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2, 2017 in Pasadena, Calif.