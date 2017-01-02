Rose Bowl: No. 9 USC vs. No. 5 Penn State
No. 9 USC beat No. 5 Penn State, 52-49, in the 103rd Rose Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif.
Southern California head coach Clay Helton hold the trophy after their win against Penn State during the Rose Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif.
Southern California defensive back Leon McQuay III intercepts a pass intended for Penn State cornerback Jordan Smith during the second half of the Rose Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif.
Southern California place kicker Matt Boermeester kicks the game winning field goal against Penn State during the second half of the Rose Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif.
Southern California place kicker Matt Boermeester, right, celebrates after the game winning field goal against Penn State during the second half of the Rose Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif.
Southern California place kicker Matt Boermeester celebrates after kicking the game winning field goal against Penn State during the second half of the Rose Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif.
Southern California place kicker Matt Boermeester celebrates after the game winning field goal against Penn State during the second half of the Rose Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif.
Southern California head coach Clay Helton hold the trophy after their win against Penn State during the Rose Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif.
Southern California defensive back Leon McQuay III intercepts a pass intended for Penn State cornerback Jordan Smith during the second half of the Rose Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif.
Southern California place kicker Matt Boermeester kicks the game winning field goal against Penn State during the second half of the Rose Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif.
Southern California place kicker Matt Boermeester, middle, celebrates after the game winning field goal against Penn State during the second half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Southern California place kicker Matt Boermeester, right, celebrates after the game winning field goal against Penn State during the second half of the Rose Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif.
Southern California wide receiver Deontay Burnett celebrates after scoring during the second half of the Rose Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif.
Southern California place kicker Matt Boermeester, middle, celebrates after the game winning field goal against Penn State during the second half of the Rose Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif.
Southern California quarterback Sam Darnold, right, holds off the trophy after their win against Penn State in the Rose Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif.
Penn State wide receiver Chris Godwin, catches a touchdown pass over Southern California defensive back Iman Marshall during the second half of the Rose Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif.
Penn State cornerback Jordan Smith scores against Southern California during the second half of the Rose Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif.
Southern California's Adoree' Jackson dives over Penn State safety Malik Golden during the second half of the Rose Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif.
Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki celebrates after scoring with running back Saquon Barkley during the first half of the Rose Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif.
Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki, middle, catches a touchdown pass as Southern California defensive back Leon McQuay III, left, and linebacker Cameron Smith look on during the first half of the Rose Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif.
Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley scores against Southern California during the second half of the Rose Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif.
Southern California wide receiver Darreus Rogers, right, catches a touchdown pass under pressure from Penn State cornerback Grant Haley during the first half of the Rose Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif.
Southern California wide receiver Deontay Burnett celebrates after scoring against Penn State during the first half of the Rose Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif.
Penn State wide receiver Chris Godwin catches a touchdown pass as Southern California defensive back Adoree' Jackson looks on during the first half of the Rose Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif.
Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki, top, catches a touchdown pass as Southern California defensive back Leon McQuay III looks on during the first half of the Rose Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif.
Penn State running back Saquon Barkley runs for a touchdown between Southern California defensive back Marvell Tell III, right, and defensive back Ajene Harris during the second half of the Rose Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif.
Southern California celebrates after scoring two-point conversion against Penn State during the second half of the Rose Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif.
Southern California defensive back Adoree' Jackson celebrates with Iman Marshall after an inception during the first half of the Rose Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif.
Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley, left, is tackled by Southern California linebacker Uchenna Nwosu during the first half of the Rose Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif.
Running back Justin Davis #22 of the USC Trojans reacts in the first half against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the 2016 Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2, 2017 in Pasadena, Calif.
Running back Saquon Barkley #26 of the Penn State Nittany Lions carries the ball in the first half against the USC Trojans during the 2016 Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2, 2017 in Pasadena, Calif.
Wide receiver Jalen Greene #10 of the USC Trojans tosses the ball in the first half against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the 2016 Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2, 2017 in Pasadena, Calif.
Quarterback Sam Darnold #14 of the USC Trojans avoids pressure as he attempts to throw a pass in the first half against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the 2016 Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2, 2017 in Pasadena, Calif.
Running back Saquon Barkley #26 of the Penn State Nittany Lions carries the ball in the first half against the USC Trojans during the 2016 Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2, 2017 in Pasadena, Calif.
USC Trojans players react prior to the 2016 Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual against the Penn State Nittany Lions at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2, 2017 in Pasadena, Calif.
Running back Saquon Barkley #26 of the Penn State Nittany Lions scores on a 24-yard touchdown run in the first half against USC Trojans during the 2016 Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2, 2017 in Pasadena, Calif.
Wide receiver Deontay Burnett #80 of the USC Trojans catches a 26-yard touchdown in the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the 2016 Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2, 2017 in Pasadena, Calif.
Quarterback Sam Darnold #14 of the USC Trojans stiff arms cornerback John Reid #29 of the Penn State Nittany Lions in the first half of the 2016 Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2, 2017 in Pasadena, Calif.
Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin reacts on the sideline during the first half against the USC Trojans during the 2016 Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2, 2017 in Pasadena, Calif.
The USC Trojans run onto the field prior to the 2016 Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2, 2017 in Pasadena, Calif.
Wide receiver Deontay Burnett #80 of the USC Trojans celebrates after catching a 26-yard touchdown in the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the 2016 Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2, 2017 in Pasadena, Calif.
Cornerback John Reid #29 of the Penn State Nittany Lions attempts to tackle wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster #9 of the USC Trojans in the first half during the 2016 Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2, 2017 in Pasadena, Calif.
Defensive end Evan Schwan #94 of the Penn State Nittany Lions looks on prior to the 2016 Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2, 2017 in Pasadena, Calif.
Quarterback Sam Darnold #14 of the USC Trojans avoids pressure as he attempts to throw a pass in the first half against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the 2016 Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2, 2017 in Pasadena, Calif.
Quarterback Sam Darnold #14 of the USC Trojans runs with the ball as cornerback John Reid #29 of the Penn State Nittany Lions attempts to tackle him in the first half of the 2016 Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2, 2017 in Pasadena, Calif.
Adoree' Jackson #2 of the USC Trojans returns a punt and is hit by punter Blake Gillikin #93 of the Penn State Nittany Lions in the first half during the 2016 Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2, 2017 in Pasadena, Calif.
Quarterback Trace McSorley #9 of the Penn State Nittany Lions throws a pass in the first half against the USC Trojans during the 2016 Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2, 2017 in Pasadena, Calif.
Running back Saquon Barkley #26 of the Penn State Nittany Lions scores on a 24-yard touchdown run in the first half against USC Trojans during the 2016 Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2, 2017 in Pasadena, Calif.
Linebacker Brandon Bell #11 of the Penn State Nittany Lions tackles running back Justin Davis #22 of the USC Trojans in the first half during the 2016 Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2, 2017 in Pasadena, Calif.
Defensive back Marvell Tell III #7 of the USC Trojans attempts to tackle wide receiver Chris Godwin #12 of the Penn State Nittany Lions in the first half during the 2016 Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2, 2017 in Pasadena, Calif.
The USC Trojans run onto the field prior to the 2016 Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual against the Penn State Nittany Lions at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2, 2017 in Pasadena, Calif.
