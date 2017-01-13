Two significant pieces of Notre Dame football lore will be up for auction next month.

Fighting Irish fans will have a chance to buy the game-worn jersey and helmet of Daniel “Rudy” Ruettiger at the ninth-annual Super Bowl Live Auction on Feb. 4 in Houston.

Ruettiger became a college football folk hero in the 1970s. After joining the scout team as a walk-on in 1974, he was later given a chance to dress for one game on Nov. 8, 1975 against Georgia Tech. He saw the field for the final three plays of the game, recording a sack to close the contest before being carried off the field by teammates. His story later inspired the 1993 film “Rudy.”

“The feeling I had that day on the field as well as the experiences and blessings it has brought to me and my family simply cannot be qualified,” Ruttiger said in a press release. “I felt it time to share these two items with those that made all of this possible to me and in order to assist my grandchildren in the pursuit of their dreams as they begin their lives.”

According to the release, the items are “expected to achieve six-figure pricing.”

Ruettiger ran into financial and legal trouble in 2011 when he and 12 others were charged by the Securities and Exchange Commission in a scheme to deceive investors into buying stock in his sports drink company. An SEC complaint stated the company served as a vehicle for a “pump-and-dump” scheme that generated more than $11 million in illicit profits.

Ruttiger agreed to pay $382,866 in a settlement along with 10 of the other participants.