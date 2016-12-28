Russell Athletic Bowl: No. 16 West Virginia vs. Miami
ORLANDO, Fla. — Brad Kaaya tied a career best and Miami bowl record with four touchdown passes, and the Hurricanes finally snapped a 10-year bowl drought by beating No. 14 West Virginia 31-14 in the Russell Athletic Bowl on Wednesday night.
Kaaya completed 24 of 34 passes for 282 yards for Miami (9-4), which had lost its last six bowl appearances. Kaaya already held Miami's career record in yards and took over the school's No. 1 spots in completions and attempts.
Kaaya was selected the game MVP.
The Hurricanes punted on their first six possessions, then scored on their next five to erase an awful start. Kaaya connected with Ahmmon Richards, Malcolm Lewis and Braxton Berrios for touchdowns in the final 6:30 of the first half to get Miami rolling, and then found David Njoku for another touchdown on the first possession of the second half.
Skyler Howard passed for 134 yards and ran for a touchdown for West Virginia (10-3), which fell to 3-17 against Miami. Kennedy McKoy also had a touchdown run for the Mountaineers, who committed 11 penalties and allowed four sacks.
Miami quarterback Brad Kaaya celebrates after being named MVP of the Russell Athletic Bowl game on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Miami head coach Mark Richt holds his hands in a U shape to signify the University of Miami after the Russell Athletic Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
West Virginia running back Martell Pettaway, right, is upended by Miami defensive back Adrian Colbert (25) during the second half on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Miami head coach Mark Richt holds up the championship trophy after defeating West Virginia 31-14 in the Russell Athletic Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Miami Hurricanes fans and mascot Sebastian the Ibis cheer their team on in the second quarter on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Head coach Dana Holgorsen of the West Virginia Mountaineers looks on against the Miami Hurricanes in the first quarter on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Skyler Howard #3 of the West Virginia Mountaineers gets tripped up for a loss of yardage by Shaquille Quarterman #55 of the Miami Hurricanes in the first quarter on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Head coach Mark Richt of the Miami Hurricanes looks on in the second quarter of the Russell Athletic Bowl against the West Virginia Mountaineers on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Miami wide receiver Braxton Berrios, right, is hit by West Virginia defensive lineman Reese Donahue (46) on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Miami tight end David Njoku (86) leaps over West Virginia defenders during the Russell Athletic Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Miami quarterback Brad Kaaya (15) is pulled down by West Virginia linebacker Sean Walters (27) on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Miami defensive back Travis Homer (24) puts a hard hit on West Virginia receiver Gary Jennings (12) during the Russell Athletic Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Miami wide receiver Braxton Berrios (8) celebrates after a 26-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter against West Virginia on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Miami defensive back Jamal Carter Sr. (6) forces West Virginia running back Justin Crawford (25) out of bounds after a short gain during the first half on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Miami wide receiver Ahmmon Richards runs into the end zone to finish off a 51-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter against West Virginia on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Miami defensive lineman Joe Jackson (99) sacks West Virginia quarterback Skyler Howard (3) on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Miami quarterback Brad Kaaya (15) throws over West Virginia safety Kyzir White (8) during the Russell Athletic Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Miami wide receiver Stacy Coley (3) makes a move to get around West Virginia cornerback Rasul Douglas during the first half on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Fans gather before the start of the Russell Athletic Bowl between Miami and West Virginia at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Ahmmon Richards #82 of the Miami Hurricanes is mobbed by teammates after a 51-yard touchdown reception against the West Virginia Mountaineers in the second quarter on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Miami quarterback Brad Kaaya, left, looks for a receiver as he is rushed by West Virginia defensive lineman Noble Nwachukwu (97) during the first half on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
West Virginia's Skyler Howard (3) leaps over Miami linebacker Michael Pinckney during the Russell Athletic Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
West Virginia wide receiver Daikiel Shorts, left, tries to get past Miami defensive back Jamal Carter Sr. after a reception during the first half on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Miami wide receiver Ahmmon Richards (82) runs past West Virginia linebacker David Long (11) and defensive lineman Noble Nwachukwu (97) for a 51-yard touchdown on a pass play during the first half on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
West Virginia running back Kennedy McKoy (4) runs past Miami defensive back Jamal Carter Sr. (6) and linebacker Zach McCloud (53) for a 6-yard touchdown during the first half on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
West Virginia running back Kennedy McKoy (4) celebrates his 6-yard touchdown run with teammate offensive lineman Colton McKivitz (53) during the first half on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Malcolm Lewis #9 of the Miami Hurricanes celebrates with teammates after a three-yard touchdown reception against the West Virginia Mountaineers in the second quarter on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Ahmmon Richards #82 of the Miami Hurricanes slips out of the grasp of Kyzir White #8 of the West Virginia Mountaineers on his way to a 51-yard touchdown run after a reception in the second quarter on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Malcolm Lewis #9 of the Miami Hurricanes grabs a three-yard touchdown reception against the West Virginia Mountaineers in the second quarter on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Miami wide receiver Ahmmon Richards (82) and Miami cheerleaders celebrate as Richards scores a touchdown against West Virginia during the Russell Athletic Bowl at Camping World Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Miami former wide receiver and Passing Game Coordinator Ron Duggans , left, celebrates with wide receiver Ahmmon Richards (82) after Richards scored a touchdown on a 51-yard pass play against West Virginia during the first half on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Miami wide receiver Malcolm Lewis (9) catches a pass in the end zone for a 3-yard touchdown against West Virginia during the first half on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Miami running back Mark Walton (1) is dragged out of bounds by West Virginia cornerback Rasul Douglas (13) during the first half on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Brad Kaaya #15 of the Miami Hurricanes passes against the West Virginia Mountaineers in the second quarter on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
