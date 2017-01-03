Subscribe
    Baker Mayfield #6 of the Oklahoma Sooners throws (Credit: Getty Images / Sean Gardner)

    Baker Mayfield #6 of the Oklahoma Sooners throws a pass against the Auburn Tigers during the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

    Sugar Bowl: No. 14 Auburn vs. No. 7 Oklahoma

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    No. 7 Oklahoma beat No. 14 Auburn, 35-19, in the Sugar Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

    Auburn place kicker Will Hastings (33) carries the
    (Credit: AP / Butch Dill)

    Auburn place kicker Will Hastings (33) carries the ball as he tries to get around Oklahoma safety Ahmad Thomas (13) during the first half of the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

    Auburn quarterback Sean White (13) throws the pass
    (Credit: AP / Butch Dill)

    Auburn quarterback Sean White (13) throws the pass as he he pressured by Oklahoma linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (31) during the first half of the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

    Oklahoma wide receiver Mark Andrews (81) celebrates his
    (Credit: AP / Gerald Herbert)

    Oklahoma wide receiver Mark Andrews (81) celebrates his touchdown reception in the first half of the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

    Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon (25) celebrates his
    (Credit: AP / Gerald Herbert)

    Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon (25) celebrates his touchdown with wide receivers Geno Lewis (5) and Jarvis Baxter (1) in the first half of the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

    Auburn quarterback John Franklin III (5) is tackled
    (Credit: AP / Butch Dill)

    Auburn quarterback John Franklin III (5) is tackled for a loss by Oklahoma linebacker Jordan Evans (26) during the first half of the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

    Auburn wide receiver Eli Stove (12) stretches out
    (Credit: AP / Gerald Herbert)

    Auburn wide receiver Eli Stove (12) stretches out on a long pass reception as Oklahoma cornerback Jordan Thomas brings him down in the first half of the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

    Auburn quarterback Sean White walks on the sideline
    (Credit: AP / Butch Dill)

    Auburn quarterback Sean White walks on the sideline with his arm in a cast and sling in the second half of the Sugar Bowl against Oklahoma in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

    Auburn wide receiver Tony Stevens (8) tries to
    (Credit: AP / Butch Dill)

    Auburn wide receiver Tony Stevens (8) tries to haul in a pass over Oklahoma cornerback Jordan Thomas (7) during the first half of the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

    Auburn wide receiver Tony Stevens (8) pulls in
    (Credit: AP / Gerald Herbert)

    Auburn wide receiver Tony Stevens (8) pulls in a pass reception over Oklahoma cornerback Jordan Thomas (7) in the first half of the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

    Auburn quarterback John Franklin III (5) passes in
    (Credit: AP / Gerald Herbert)

    Auburn quarterback John Franklin III (5) passes in the first half of the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

    Oklahoma fullback Dimitri Flowers (36) celebrate a touchdown
    (Credit: AP / Butch Dill)

    Oklahoma fullback Dimitri Flowers (36) celebrate a touchdown by wide receiver Dede Westbrook, not pictured, in the second half of the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

    Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn reacts to a
    (Credit: AP / Butch Dill)

    Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn reacts to a call during the first half of the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

    Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon (25) carries against
    (Credit: AP / Gerald Herbert)

    Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon (25) carries against Auburn linebacker Deshaun Davis (57) in the first half of the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

    Auburn wide receiver Tony Stevens (8) catches a
    (Credit: AP / Butch Dill)

    Auburn wide receiver Tony Stevens (8) catches a pass over Oklahoma cornerback Jordan Thomas (7) during the first half of the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

    Oklahoma wide receiver Mark Andrews (81) catches a
    (Credit: AP / Butch Dill)

    Oklahoma wide receiver Mark Andrews (81) catches a pass for a touchdown as Auburn linebacker Darrell Williams (49) defends during the first half of the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

    Auburn running back Kamryn Pettway (36) tries to
    (Credit: AP / Butch Dill)

    Auburn running back Kamryn Pettway (36) tries to get by Oklahoma safety Ahmad Thomas (13) as he caries the ball during the first half of the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

    Oklahoma wide receiver Jeffery Mead (15) pulls in
    (Credit: AP / Gerald Herbert)

    Oklahoma wide receiver Jeffery Mead (15) pulls in a pass reception against Auburn defensive back Carlton Davis (6) in the first half of the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

    Oklahoma cheerleaders pose for photos before the Sugar
    (Credit: AP / Gerald Herbert)

    Oklahoma cheerleaders pose for photos before the Sugar Bowl against Auburn in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

    Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops walk on the
    (Credit: AP / Gerald Herbert)

    Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops walk on the sideline in the first half of the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

    Oklahoma wide receiver Dede Westbrook (11) scores a
    (Credit: AP / Butch Dill)

    Oklahoma wide receiver Dede Westbrook (11) scores a touchdown against Auburn defensive back Stephen Roberts (14) in the second half of the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

    Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws a pass
    (Credit: AP / Butch Dill)

    Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws a pass during the first half of the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

    Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon (25) celebrates his
    (Credit: AP / Gerald Herbert)

    Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon (25) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Jarvis Baxter (1) in the first half of the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

    Auburn running back Kamryn Pettway (36) carries against
    (Credit: AP / Gerald Herbert)

    Auburn running back Kamryn Pettway (36) carries against Oklahoma linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (31) and defensive end Austin Roberts (95) in the first half of the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

    Auburn quarterback Sean White (13) is tripped up
    (Credit: AP / Gerald Herbert)

    Auburn quarterback Sean White (13) is tripped up as he carries in the first half of the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

    Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon (25) carries near
    (Credit: AP / Gerald Herbert)

    Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon (25) carries near the goal line in the first half of the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

    Cheerleaders for the Oklahoma Sooners look on prior
    (Credit: Getty Images / Jonathan Bachman)

    Cheerleaders for the Oklahoma Sooners look on prior to playing the Auburn Tigers at the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

    Baker Mayfield #6 of the Oklahoma Sooners reacts
    (Credit: Getty Images / Sean Gardner)

    Baker Mayfield #6 of the Oklahoma Sooners reacts after a touchdown against the Auburn Tigers during the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

    Sean White #13 of the Auburn Tigers throws
    (Credit: Getty Images / Jonathan Bachman)

    Sean White #13 of the Auburn Tigers throws a pass against the Oklahoma Sooners during the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

    Joe Mixon #25 of the Oklahoma Sooners is
    (Credit: Getty Images / Sean Gardner)

    Joe Mixon #25 of the Oklahoma Sooners is tackled by Carl Lawson #55 of the Auburn Tigers during the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

    Sean White #13 of the Auburn Tigers throws
    (Credit: Getty Images / Jonathan Bachman)

    Sean White #13 of the Auburn Tigers throws a pass against the Oklahoma Sooners during the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

    Baker Mayfield #6 of the Oklahoma Sooners avoids
    (Credit: Getty Images / Jonathan Bachman)

    Baker Mayfield #6 of the Oklahoma Sooners avoids a tackle by Carl Lawson #55 of the Auburn Tigers during the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

    Baker Mayfield #6 of the Oklahoma Sooners throws
    (Credit: Getty Images / Sean Gardner)

    Baker Mayfield #6 of the Oklahoma Sooners throws a pass against the Auburn Tigers during the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

    Sean White #13 of the Auburn Tigers looks
    (Credit: Getty Images / Sean Gardner)

    Sean White #13 of the Auburn Tigers looks to throw a pass against the Oklahoma Sooners during the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

    Baker Mayfield #6 of the Oklahoma Sooners reacts
    (Credit: Getty Images / Sean Gardner)

    Baker Mayfield #6 of the Oklahoma Sooners reacts after a touchdown against the Auburn Tigers during the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

    Baker Mayfield #6 of the Oklahoma Sooners throws
    (Credit: Getty Images / Jonathan Bachman)

    Baker Mayfield #6 of the Oklahoma Sooners throws a pass against the Auburn Tigers during the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

    Chandler Cox #27 of the Auburn Tigers scores
    (Credit: Getty Images / Sean Gardner)

    Chandler Cox #27 of the Auburn Tigers scores a touchdown against the Oklahoma Sooners during the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

    Joe Mixon #25 of the Oklahoma Sooners is
    (Credit: Getty Images / Sean Gardner)

    Joe Mixon #25 of the Oklahoma Sooners is tackled by Joshua Holsey #15 of the Auburn Tigers during the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

    An end zone pylon is seen prior to
    (Credit: Getty Images / Jonathan Bachman)

    An end zone pylon is seen prior to the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

    Fans arrive in the rain at the Superdome
    (Credit: AP / Butch Dill)

    Fans arrive in the rain at the Superdome before the start of the Sugar Bowl between Auburn and Oklahoma in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

    Auburn quarterback Sean White (13) passes in the
    (Credit: AP / Butch Dill)

    Auburn quarterback Sean White (13) passes in the first half of the Sugar Bowl against Oklahoma in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

    Auburn running back Kamryn Pettway (36) carries against
    (Credit: AP / Butch Dill)

    Auburn running back Kamryn Pettway (36) carries against Oklahoma linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (31) in the first half of the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

    Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield scrambles under pressure from
    (Credit: AP / Gerald Herbert)

    Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield scrambles under pressure from Auburn defensive lineman Carl Lawson (55) in the first half of the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

    Oklahoma cheerleaders walk through a puddle as they
    (Credit: AP / Butch Dill)

    Oklahoma cheerleaders walk through a puddle as they arrive before the start of the Sugar Bowl between Auburn and Oklahoma in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

    Auburn running back Kerryon Johnson (21) carries against
    (Credit: AP / Butch Dill)

    Auburn running back Kerryon Johnson (21) carries against Oklahoma safety Steven Parker (10) in the first half of the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

    Auburn fullback Chandler Cox (27) celebrates his touchdown
    (Credit: AP / Gerald Herbert)

    Auburn fullback Chandler Cox (27) celebrates his touchdown carry with teammates in the first half of the Sugar Bowl against Oklahoma in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

    Auburn wide receiver Eli Stove (12) eludes Oklahoma
    (Credit: AP / Gerald Herbert)

    Auburn wide receiver Eli Stove (12) eludes Oklahoma cornerback Jordan Thomas (7) in the first half of the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

