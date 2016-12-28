Subscribe
    Kansas State quarterback Jesse Ertz, right, celebrates his (Credit: AP / Eric Christian Smith)

    Kansas State quarterback Jesse Ertz, right, celebrates his 79-yard touchdown pass with Winston Dimel during the first half of the Texas Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.

    Texas Bowl: Texas A&M vs. Kansas State

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    Texas A&M takes on Kansas State in the 2016 Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium in Houston on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

    Kansas State running back Justin Silmon (32) is
    (Credit: AP / Eric Christian Smith)

    Kansas State running back Justin Silmon (32) is tackled by Texas A&M's Nick Harvey (1) and Clifford Chattman during the first half on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.

    Texas A&M wide receiver Ricky Seals-Jones, right, celebrates
    (Credit: AP / Eric Christian Smith)

    Texas A&M wide receiver Ricky Seals-Jones, right, celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Trevor Knight during the first half against Kansas State in the Texas Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.

    Texas A&M defensive back Justin Evans (14) celebrates
    (Credit: AP / Eric Christian Smith)

    Texas A&M defensive back Justin Evans (14) celebrates breaking up a pass intended for Kansas State wide receiver Byron Pringle (9) with Donovan Wilson, top, and Charles Oliver, right, during the first half on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.

    Texas A&M running back Keith Ford, right, celebrates
    (Credit: AP / Eric Christian Smith)

    Texas A&M running back Keith Ford, right, celebrates his touchdown as Christian Kirk (3) watches during the first half against Kansas State in the Texas Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.

    Texas A&M running back Keith Ford, right, falls
    (Credit: AP / Eric Christian Smith)

    Texas A&M running back Keith Ford, right, falls into the end zone for a touchdown past Kansas State defensive back Kendall Adams, left, during the first half of the Texas Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.

    Texas A&M quarterback Trevor Knight throws a pass
    (Credit: AP / Eric Christian Smith)

    Texas A&M quarterback Trevor Knight throws a pass against Kansas State during the first half of the Texas Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.

    Kansas State quarterback Jesse Ertz throws a pass
    (Credit: AP / Eric Christian Smith)

    Kansas State quarterback Jesse Ertz throws a pass against Texas A&M during the first half of the Texas Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.

    Kansas State coach Bill Snyder watches his team
    (Credit: AP / Eric Christian Smith)

    Kansas State coach Bill Snyder watches his team warm up for the Texas Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.

