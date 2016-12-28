Texas Bowl: Texas A&M vs. Kansas State
Texas A&M takes on Kansas State in the 2016 Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium in Houston on Wednesday, Dec. 28.
Kansas State running back Justin Silmon (32) is tackled by Texas A&M's Nick Harvey (1) and Clifford Chattman during the first half on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Texas A&M wide receiver Ricky Seals-Jones, right, celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Trevor Knight during the first half against Kansas State in the Texas Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Texas A&M defensive back Justin Evans (14) celebrates breaking up a pass intended for Kansas State wide receiver Byron Pringle (9) with Donovan Wilson, top, and Charles Oliver, right, during the first half on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Texas A&M running back Keith Ford, right, celebrates his touchdown as Christian Kirk (3) watches during the first half against Kansas State in the Texas Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Texas A&M running back Keith Ford, right, falls into the end zone for a touchdown past Kansas State defensive back Kendall Adams, left, during the first half of the Texas Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Texas A&M quarterback Trevor Knight throws a pass against Kansas State during the first half of the Texas Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Kansas State quarterback Jesse Ertz throws a pass against Texas A&M during the first half of the Texas Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Kansas State coach Bill Snyder watches his team warm up for the Texas Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
