Hofstra answered a big James Madison scoring run with a spurt of its own, but could not withstand a second surge from the Dukes.

The Pride fell to No. 17 James Madison, 17-9, in a Colonial Athletic Association women’s lacrosse game Friday night at Shuart Stadium. Alyssa Parrella had three goals and two assists and Alexa Mattera added two goals and an assist for Hofstra, which fell to 6-6 and 0-3 in the CAA.

“When defense is playing well, offense has to play well. When offense plays well, defense has to play well, and we’re not doing that right now,” coach Shannon Smith said. “We have to do a better job of stringing moments of the game together.”

Mattera opened the scoring for Hofstra, before James Madison (10-5, 4-0 in the CAA) went on a 6-0 run. The Pride responded to get back in the game, after Becky Conto, Mattera and Parrella scored to cut the deficit to 6-4 with 7:04 left in the period.

James Madison got back on the board 32 seconds later and scored four additional goals to go into halftime with an 11-4 lead.

“I thought offensively we could have capitalized a little bit more in that first half when the defense was making stops for us in the beginning,” Smith said. “We struggled on the draw controls in the first half and that really hurt us.”

Carlee Ancona opened the second half with a pair of goals to make it 11-6 and Parrella netted her third to cut the James Madison lead to 12-7 with 21:42 left. That was as close as the Pride would get as the Dukes scored five consecutive goals in the next 14 minutes to secure the win.

James Madison won 16 of 28 draw controls and its advantage in the circle helped spur its runs. After struggling in the first half, Pride keeper Maddie Fields kept the Dukes in check in the second, stopping six of the 12 shots she faced in the period.

“Defensively, we played well in the second half. We put it together and Maddie was coming up with some saves,” Smith said. “On the offensive side, we had moments of greatness and some moments we’ll have to clean up.”