WILMINGTON, N.C. — Denzel Ingram scored 20 points and Chris Flemmings 18 as UNC Wilmington defeated Hofstra, 84-76, on Saturday to remain unbeaten in Colonial Athletic Conference play.

Wilmington (17-2, 6-0) led by two at halftime, but after some early scrapping with Hofstra, Ingram hit a three-pointer that gave the Seahawks a 59-54 lead with 11:36 to play, followed with a steal, then assisted on an Ambrose Mosley three-pointer and added a pair of free throws as the lead grew to 67-57 with 7:08 to play.

Hofstra (9-10, 1-5) cut the lead to 75-72 after Eli Pemberton hit a trey and Justin Wright-Foreman a jumper, but UNCW’s C.J. Bryce hit a three-pointer with 42 seconds remaining for a six-point lead, then Jordon Talley and Bryce went 6-for-6 at the foul line in the last 27 seconds.

Deron Powers led Hofstra with 20 points and eight assists, and Rokas Gustys finished with 15 points and 16 boards.

Powers scored five points in a 12-4 run to open the game. An old-fashioned three-point play by Powers with 8:49 left in the first half gave Hofstra a 27-20 lead.

But UNCW ground out a 14-7 run over the next five minutes to tie it at 34.

Hofstra coach Joe Mihalich was pleased his club was so competitive with UNCW, which came into the game ranked No. 26 in the nation in RPI.

“We just competed,” Mihalich said. “We made a lot of adjustments. This time they worked.”

Mihalich directed much of his praise toward the Seahawks.

“This is the best team in the league; we all know that,” Mihalich said. “We gotta get people talking about this team.”