Hofstra needed a second-half rally to pull off an upset win over Towson on Sunday. A strong start from the Pride against William & Mary assured Friday night’s ending was less dramatic.

Drew Shapiro scored five goals to lead Hofstra to an 18-6 victory over the Tribe in a Colonial Athletic Association women’s lacrosse game at Shuart Stadium. Alyssa Parrella added four goals and two assists and Becky Conto had three goals and nine draw controls for the Pride.

“We came out right from the beginning and fought really hard,” Pride coach Shannon Smith said. “We were putting our shots away. They face guarded Becky and Alyssa and Drew really stepped up.”

Hofstra (8-6, 2-3 CAA) fell behind 2-1 four minutes into the game, before scoring two goals in the span of 13 seconds to take the lead. Shapiro tied the game and Parrella scored to put the Pride ahead, the first two goals of a 14-0 run.

“What changed was we put Becky on the draw,” Smith said. “Becky has height and really controls the ball straight in the air and she turned the game around for us.”

“The way the other team was taking the ball up played to the way I take the draw,” Conto said. “And Alexa Mattera had huge box outs. When I couldn’t get the ball, she was getting the ball.”

Mattera added four draw controls for Hofstra, which won 17 of the game’s 24 draw controls, contributing to its 34-21 edge in shot attempts.

Hofstra converted on 52.3 percent of its shots, thanks in part to Shapiro, who also scored five goals in a win against Towson on Sunday.

“Everyone is focused on the offensive side of the field,” she said. “We’re all working well together . . . we’re getting the ball around and the cut-throughs open up lanes to goal.”

William & Mary dropped to 3-13 and 0-5 in conference play.

The win keeps the Pride in play for a top-four finish in the conference and a berth in the CAA tournament. Hofstra will need to win on Sunday at Elon to have a chance at qualifying.

“We have to win,” Conto said. “We need to get focused. We have a quick turn around . . . It starts right now.”