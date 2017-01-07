CHARLESTON, S.C. — Joe Chealey knocked down five three-pointers and put up a career-high 31 points as College of Charleston beat Hofstra, 77-71, on Saturday to remain unbeaten in Colonial Athletic Association play.
Eli Pemberton and Justin Wright-Foreman scored 21 and 20 points, respectively, to lead Hofstra (9-8, 1-3). Pemberton also had five assists and drew special praise from Pride coach Joe Mihalich.
Latest college sports stories
“You just can’t say enough about Elijah Pemberton,” Mihalich said. “Elijah Pemberton was a man today.”
Chealey scored 17 of his points in the first half and reached the 30-point mark for the second time in his career.
Grant Riller scored 17 points for the Cougars (13-4, 4-0), including two critical baskets with 5:08 to go and 4:21 left to fend off one of several Hofstra rallies and get Charleston back to a seven-point lead at 70-63. Riller also hit two free throws with 55 seconds left to restore a six-point lead.
Chealey was 9-for-16 from the field, including 5-for-8 from behind the three-point arc, and converted 8-for-10 from the line to ignite a Charleston offense that shot 51.9 percent overall (27-for-52) and 9-for-15 from three.
Mihalich said he was disappointed but nevertheless encouraged by the Pride’s performance following a lackluster 62-54 loss to James Madison on Thursday at Hofstra.
“We were fearless [today]. We were competitive. Tough circumstances,” Mihalich noted, referring to point guard Deron Williams playing only 11 minutes Saturday.
The Pride shot 27-for-55 from the field (49.1 percent), including 8-for-21 from distance and held a 33-29 advantage on the glass.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.