NEWARK, Del. — Ty Greer scored 17 points and Justin Wright-Foreman added 15, including the winning free throws with 36.5 seconds left, as Hofstra edged Delaware, 58-56, in the Colonial Athletic Association opener for both teams yesterday.

Freshman Eli Pemberton added 11 points and Rokas Gustys pulled down 11 rebounds.

The win was Hofstra’s third straight and seventh in its last nine games.

Ryan Daly pulled Delaware into a 56-56 tie, knocking down a three-pointer with a minute left. After Wright-Foreman was fouled on a three-pointer late in the shot clock, Daly and Anthony Mosley missed shots on the Blue Hens’ next possession. After Pemberton missed a free throw for the Pride with 5.6 seconds remaining, Daly’s potential game-winning three-pointer was off the mark.

Both teams struggled shooting. Hofstra (9-5) finished at 39 percent, including 9-for-30 from three-point range, and made only 7 of 15 free throws. Delaware (7-7) shot 19-for-55 (34.5 percent), including 6-for-22 from behind the arc, and was 12-for-17 from the foul line, with all five misses coming in the second half.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Daly finished with 20 points and 15 rebounds for the Blue Hens.

Hofstra led 30-26 at halftime, but Delaware grabbed the momentum early in the second half, scoring the first seven points to go ahead 33-30. The Pride responded with 15 straight points to extend its lead to double figures, 45-33, for the first time. Wright-Foreman had eight points in the run.

Hofstra, which has beaten Delaware five straight times, will host William & Mary at 4 p.m. tomorrow.