Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 0 Weather 29° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    HofstraSportsCollege

    +-
       Click here to read or post comments
    Deron Powers #2 of Hofstra University points upward (Credit: James Escher)

    Deron Powers #2 of Hofstra University points upward to communicate with teammates during an NCAA men's basketball game against Drexel at Mack Sports Complex in Hempstead, NY on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017.

    Hofstra vs. Drexel

    Updated

    Hofstra men's basketball faces Drexel in a CAA matchup on Saturday at Mack Sports Complex.

    Eli Pemberton #5 of Hofstra University surveys the
    (Credit: James Escher)

    Eli Pemberton #5 of Hofstra University surveys the court during an NCAA men's basketball game against Drexel at Mack Sports Complex in Hempstead, NY on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017.

    Deron Powers #2 of Hofstra University points upward
    (Credit: James Escher)

    Deron Powers #2 of Hofstra University points upward to communicate with teammates during an NCAA men's basketball game against Drexel at Mack Sports Complex in Hempstead, NY on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017.

    Justin Wright-Foreman #3 of Hofstra University makes a
    (Credit: James Escher)

    Justin Wright-Foreman #3 of Hofstra University makes a pass during an NCAA men's basketball game against Drexel at Mack Sports Complex in Hempstead, NY on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Deron Powers #2 of Hofstra University looks to
    (Credit: James Escher)

    Deron Powers #2 of Hofstra University looks to get to the hoop during an NCAA men's basketball game against Drexel at Mack Sports Complex in Hempstead, NY on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017.

    Deron Powers #2 of Hofstra University dribbles past
    (Credit: James Escher)

    Deron Powers #2 of Hofstra University dribbles past midcourt during an NCAA men's basketball game against Drexel at Mack Sports Complex in Hempstead, NY on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017.

    Hunter Sabety #33 of Hofstra University dunks for
    (Credit: James Escher)

    Hunter Sabety #33 of Hofstra University dunks for two points during an NCAA men's basketball game against Drexel at Mack Sports Complex in Hempstead, NY on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017.

    Justin Wright-Foreman #3 of Hofstra University looks for
    (Credit: James Escher)

    Justin Wright-Foreman #3 of Hofstra University looks for an open teammate during an NCAA men's basketball game against Drexel at Mack Sports Complex in Hempstead, NY on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017.

    Brian Bernardi #14 of Hofstra University makes a
    (Credit: James Escher)

    Brian Bernardi #14 of Hofstra University makes a pass during an NCAA men's basketball game against Drexel at Mack Sports Complex in Hempstead, NY on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Brian Bernardi #14 of Hofstra University tries to
    (Credit: James Escher)

    Brian Bernardi #14 of Hofstra University tries to get a shot past John Moran #11 of Drexel during an NCAA men's basketball game at Mack Sports Complex in Hempstead, NY on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017.

    Enter your email address to subscribe Sports Now newsletter

    sign up

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.