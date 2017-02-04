Hofstra vs. Drexel
Hofstra men's basketball faces Drexel in a CAA matchup on Saturday at Mack Sports Complex.
Eli Pemberton #5 of Hofstra University surveys the court during an NCAA men's basketball game against Drexel at Mack Sports Complex in Hempstead, NY on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017.
Deron Powers #2 of Hofstra University points upward to communicate with teammates during an NCAA men's basketball game against Drexel at Mack Sports Complex in Hempstead, NY on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017.
Justin Wright-Foreman #3 of Hofstra University makes a pass during an NCAA men's basketball game against Drexel at Mack Sports Complex in Hempstead, NY on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
Deron Powers #2 of Hofstra University looks to get to the hoop during an NCAA men's basketball game against Drexel at Mack Sports Complex in Hempstead, NY on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017.
Deron Powers #2 of Hofstra University dribbles past midcourt during an NCAA men's basketball game against Drexel at Mack Sports Complex in Hempstead, NY on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017.
Hunter Sabety #33 of Hofstra University dunks for two points during an NCAA men's basketball game against Drexel at Mack Sports Complex in Hempstead, NY on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017.
Justin Wright-Foreman #3 of Hofstra University looks for an open teammate during an NCAA men's basketball game against Drexel at Mack Sports Complex in Hempstead, NY on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017.
Brian Bernardi #14 of Hofstra University makes a pass during an NCAA men's basketball game against Drexel at Mack Sports Complex in Hempstead, NY on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
Brian Bernardi #14 of Hofstra University tries to get a shot past John Moran #11 of Drexel during an NCAA men's basketball game at Mack Sports Complex in Hempstead, NY on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.