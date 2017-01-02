Hofstra vs. William & Mary

(Credit: Lee S. Weissman) (Credit: Lee S. Weissman) Hofstra Pride guard Deron Powers (2) goes up for two over William & Mary Tribe guard David Cohn (34), William & Mary Tribe forward Jack Whitman (41), and William & Mary Tribe forward Greg Malinowski (5) during the second half of a game at the Mack Sports Complex on Jan. 2, 2017.

(Credit: Lee S. Weissman) (Credit: Lee S. Weissman) Hofstra Pride guard Justin Wright-Foreman (3) goes to the hoop on William & Mary Tribe forward Jack Whitman (41) and William & Mary Tribe forward Paul Rowley (22) as William & Mary Tribe guard David Cohn (34) looks on during the first half of a game at the Mack Sports Complex on Jan. 2, 2017.

(Credit: Lee S. Weissman) (Credit: Lee S. Weissman) Hofstra Pride guard Brian Bernardi (14) shoots during the first half of a game against the William and Mary Tribe at the Mack Sports Complex on Jan. 2, 2017.

(Credit: Lee S. Weissman) (Credit: Lee S. Weissman) Hofstra Pride guard Brian Bernardi (14) shoots over William & Mary Tribe forward Omar Prewitt (4) during the first half of a game at the Mack Sports Complex on Jan. 2, 2017.

(Credit: Lee S. Weissman) (Credit: Lee S. Weissman) Hofstra Pride guard Deron Powers (2) controls the ball during the second half of a game against the William and Mary Tribe at the Mack Sports Complex on Jan. 2, 2017.

(Credit: Lee S. Weissman) (Credit: Lee S. Weissman) Hofstra Pride guard Brian Bernardi (14) pulls up his dribble during the second half of a game against the William and Mary Tribe at the Mack Sports Complex on Jan. 2, 2017.

(Credit: Lee S. Weissman) (Credit: Lee S. Weissman) A Hofstra dance team member performs during the first half of a game against the William and Mary Tribe at the Mack Sports Complex on Jan. 2, 2017.

(Credit: Lee S. Weissman) (Credit: Lee S. Weissman) Hofstra head coach Joe Mihalich directs his team during the second half of a game against the William and Mary Tribe at the Mack Sports Complex on Jan. 2, 2017.

(Credit: Lee S. Weissman) (Credit: Lee S. Weissman) Hofstra Pride guard Deron Powers (2) goees to the hoop during the second half of a game against the William and Mary Tribe at the Mack Sports Complex on Jan. 2, 2017.

(Credit: Lee S. Weissman) (Credit: Lee S. Weissman) Hofstra Pride guard Eli Pemberton (5) drives oh William & Mary Tribe forward Jack Whitman (41) and William & Mary Tribe forward Omar Prewitt (4) as Hofstra Pride center Rokas Gustys (11) and William & Mary Tribe forward Greg Malinowski (5) battle for position during the first half of a game at the Mack Sports Complex on Jan. 2, 2017.

(Credit: Lee S. Weissman) (Credit: Lee S. Weissman) Hofstra Pride guard Deron Powers (2) drives on William & Mary Tribe forward Omar Prewitt (4) as Hofstra Pride forward Ty Greer (0) looks on during the first half of a game at the Mack Sports Complex on Jan. 2, 2017.

(Credit: Lee S. Weissman) (Credit: Lee S. Weissman) William & Mary Tribe guard Daniel Dixon (0) puts up the game-winning shot over Hofstra Pride guard Brian Bernardi (14) during overtime of a game at the Mack Sports Complex on Jan. 2, 2017.

(Credit: Lee S. Weissman) (Credit: Lee S. Weissman) Hofstra Pride guard Justin Wright-Foreman (3) puts up a layup over William & Mary Tribe forward Jack Whitman (41) as Hofstra Pride center Rokas Gustys (11) looks on during the second half of a game at the Mack Sports Complex on Jan. 2, 2017.

(Credit: Lee S. Weissman) (Credit: Lee S. Weissman) Hofstra Pride guard Deron Powers (2) drives on William & Mary Tribe forward Greg Malinowski (5) during the second half a game at the Mack Sports Complex on Jan. 2, 2017.

(Credit: Lee S. Weissman) (Credit: Lee S. Weissman) Hofstra Pride center Rokas Gustys (11) goes to the hoop on William & Mary Tribe forward Nathan Knight (13) and William & Mary Tribe guard Daniel Dixon (0) as William & Mary Tribe forward Paul Rowley (22), William & Mary Tribe guard David Cohn (34), Hofstra Pride guard Eli Pemberton (5), William & Mary Tribe forward Omar Prewitt (4) and Hofstra Pride guard Brian Bernardi (14) look on during the first half of a game at the Mack Sports Complex on Jan. 2, 2017.

(Credit: Lee S. Weissman) (Credit: Lee S. Weissman) Hofstra Pride center Rokas Gustys (11) goes to the hoop on William & Mary Tribe forward Nathan Knight (13) and William & Mary Tribe guard Daniel Dixon (0) as William & Mary Tribe forward Paul Rowley (22), William & Mary Tribe guard David Cohn (34),Hofstra Pride guard Eli Pemberton (5), William & Mary Tribe forward Omar Prewitt (4) and Hofstra Pride guard Brian Bernardi (14) look on during the first half of a game at the Mack Sports Complex on Jan. 2, 2017.

(Credit: Lee S. Weissman) (Credit: Lee S. Weissman) Hofstra Pride guard Deron Powers (2) drives on William & Mary Tribe guard David Cohn (34) during the first half of a game at the Mack Sports Complex on Jan. 2, 2017.

(Credit: Lee S. Weissman) (Credit: Lee S. Weissman) Hofstra Pride forward Hunter Sabety (33) puts up a hook shot over William & Mary Tribe forward Jack Whitman (41) during the second half of a game at the Mack Sports Complex on Jan. 2, 2017.

(Credit: Lee S. Weissman) (Credit: Lee S. Weissman) Hofstra Pride guard Deron Powers (2) drives on William & Mary Tribe forward Omar Prewitt (4) as Hofstra Pride forward Ty Greer (0) looks on during the first half of a game at the Mack Sports Complex on Jan. 2, 2017.

(Credit: Lee S. Weissman) (Credit: Lee S. Weissman) Hofstra Pride guard Deron Powers (2) drives past William & Mary Tribe guard David Cohn (34) during the second half of a game at the Mack Sports Complex on Jan. 2, 2017.

(Credit: Lee S. Weissman) (Credit: Lee S. Weissman) Hofstra Pride guard Brian Bernardi (14) dribbles during the first half of a game against the William and Mary Tribe at the Mack Sports Complex on Jan. 2, 2017.

(Credit: Lee S. Weissman) (Credit: Lee S. Weissman) Hofstra Pride center Rokas Gustys (11) drives on William & Mary Tribe forward Nathan Knight (13) as William & Mary Tribe guard David Cohn (34) looks on during the first half of a game at the Mack Sports Complex on Jan. 2, 2017.

(Credit: Lee S. Weissman) (Credit: Lee S. Weissman) Hofstra Pride center Rokas Gustys (11) shoots a free throw during the second half of a game against the William and Mary Tribe at the Mack Sports Complex on Jan. 2, 2017.

(Credit: Lee S. Weissman) (Credit: Lee S. Weissman) Hofstra Pride guard Eli Pemberton (5) shoots a free throw during the first half of a game against the William and Mary Tribe at the Mack Sports Complex on Jan. 2, 2017.

(Credit: Lee S. Weissman) (Credit: Lee S. Weissman) Hofstra Pride center Rokas Gustys (11)) shoots a free throw during the first half of a game against the William and Mary Tribe at the Mack Sports Complex on Jan. 2, 2017.

(Credit: Lee S. Weissman) (Credit: Lee S. Weissman) Hofstra Pride guard Brian Bernardi (14) goes past William & Mary Tribe forward Omar Prewitt (4) and Hofstra Pride guard Eli Pemberton (5) during the first half of a game at the Mack Sports Complex on Jan. 2, 2017.

(Credit: Lee S. Weissman) (Credit: Lee S. Weissman) Hofstra Pride center Rokas Gustys (11) drives to the net during the first half of a game against the William and Mary Tribe at the Mack Sports Complex on Jan. 2, 2017.

(Credit: Lee S. Weissman) (Credit: Lee S. Weissman) Hofstra Pride center Rokas Gustys (11) drives on William & Mary Tribe forward Jack Whitman (41) during the first half of a game at the Mack Sports Complex on Jan. 2, 2017.

(Credit: Lee S. Weissman) (Credit: Lee S. Weissman) Hofstra Pride guard Justin Wright-Foreman (3) drives and is fouled during the second half of a game against the William and Mary Tribe at the Mack Sports Complex on Jan. 2, 2017.

(Credit: Lee S. Weissman) (Credit: Lee S. Weissman) Hofstra Pride guard Deron Powers (2) goes up for two as William & Mary Tribe forward Jack Whitman (41) and Hofstra Pride center Rokas Gustys (11) look on during the first half of a game at the Mack Sports Complex on Jan. 2, 2017.

(Credit: Lee S. Weissman) (Credit: Lee S. Weissman) A Hofstra dance team member performs during the first half of a game against the William and Mary Tribe at the Mack Sports Complex on Jan. 2, 2017.

(Credit: Lee S. Weissman) (Credit: Lee S. Weissman) Hofstra head coach Joe Mihalich looks on during the second half of a game against the William and Mary Tribe at the Mack Sports Complex on Jan. 2, 2017.

(Credit: Lee S. Weissman) (Credit: Lee S. Weissman) Hofstra Pride guard Deron Powers (2) works on William & Mary Tribe forward Nathan Knight (13) and William & Mary Tribe guard David Cohn (34) during the first half of a game at the Mack Sports Complex on Jan. 2, 2017.

(Credit: Lee S. Weissman) (Credit: Lee S. Weissman) Hofstra Pride guard Deron Powers (2) dribbles during the first half of a game against the William and Mary Tribe at the Mack Sports Complex on Jan. 2, 2017.

(Credit: Lee S. Weissman) (Credit: Lee S. Weissman) Hofstra Pride guard Justin Wright-Foreman (3) puts up a layup over William & Mary Tribe forward Jack Whitman (41) as Hofstra Pride center Rokas Gustys (11) looks on during the second half of a game at the Mack Sports Complex on Jan. 2, 2017.

(Credit: Lee S. Weissman) (Credit: Lee S. Weissman) Hofstra Pride guard Justin Wright-Foreman (3) fakes William & Mary Tribe guard Daniel Dixon (0) during the second half of a game at the Mack Sports Complex on Jan. 2, 2017.

(Credit: Lee S. Weissman) (Credit: Lee S. Weissman) Hofstra Pride guard Deron Powers (2) controls the ball during the second half of a game against the William and Mary Tribe at the Mack Sports Complex on Jan. 2, 2017.