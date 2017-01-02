Hofstra vs. William & Mary
Hofstra fell to William & Mary in overtime, 95-93, on a buzzer-beating three by Daniel Dixon on Monday, Jan. 2, 2016, at the Mack Sports Complex.
Hofstra Pride guard Deron Powers (2) goes up for two over William & Mary Tribe guard David Cohn (34), William & Mary Tribe forward Jack Whitman (41), and William & Mary Tribe forward Greg Malinowski (5) during the second half of a game at the Mack Sports Complex on Jan. 2, 2017.
Hofstra Pride guard Justin Wright-Foreman (3) goes to the hoop on William & Mary Tribe forward Jack Whitman (41) and William & Mary Tribe forward Paul Rowley (22) as William & Mary Tribe guard David Cohn (34) looks on during the first half of a game at the Mack Sports Complex on Jan. 2, 2017.
Hofstra Pride guard Brian Bernardi (14) shoots during the first half of a game against the William and Mary Tribe at the Mack Sports Complex on Jan. 2, 2017.
Hofstra Pride guard Brian Bernardi (14) shoots over William & Mary Tribe forward Omar Prewitt (4) during the first half of a game at the Mack Sports Complex on Jan. 2, 2017.
Hofstra Pride guard Deron Powers (2) controls the ball during the second half of a game against the William and Mary Tribe at the Mack Sports Complex on Jan. 2, 2017.
Hofstra Pride guard Brian Bernardi (14) pulls up his dribble during the second half of a game against the William and Mary Tribe at the Mack Sports Complex on Jan. 2, 2017.
A Hofstra dance team member performs during the first half of a game against the William and Mary Tribe at the Mack Sports Complex on Jan. 2, 2017.
Hofstra head coach Joe Mihalich directs his team during the second half of a game against the William and Mary Tribe at the Mack Sports Complex on Jan. 2, 2017.
Hofstra Pride guard Deron Powers (2) goees to the hoop during the second half of a game against the William and Mary Tribe at the Mack Sports Complex on Jan. 2, 2017.
Hofstra Pride guard Eli Pemberton (5) drives oh William & Mary Tribe forward Jack Whitman (41) and William & Mary Tribe forward Omar Prewitt (4) as Hofstra Pride center Rokas Gustys (11) and William & Mary Tribe forward Greg Malinowski (5) battle for position during the first half of a game at the Mack Sports Complex on Jan. 2, 2017.
Hofstra Pride guard Deron Powers (2) drives on William & Mary Tribe forward Omar Prewitt (4) as Hofstra Pride forward Ty Greer (0) looks on during the first half of a game at the Mack Sports Complex on Jan. 2, 2017.
William & Mary Tribe guard Daniel Dixon (0) puts up the game-winning shot over Hofstra Pride guard Brian Bernardi (14) during overtime of a game at the Mack Sports Complex on Jan. 2, 2017.
Hofstra Pride guard Justin Wright-Foreman (3) puts up a layup over William & Mary Tribe forward Jack Whitman (41) as Hofstra Pride center Rokas Gustys (11) looks on during the second half of a game at the Mack Sports Complex on Jan. 2, 2017.
Hofstra Pride guard Deron Powers (2) drives on William & Mary Tribe forward Greg Malinowski (5) during the second half a game at the Mack Sports Complex on Jan. 2, 2017.
Hofstra Pride center Rokas Gustys (11) goes to the hoop on William & Mary Tribe forward Nathan Knight (13) and William & Mary Tribe guard Daniel Dixon (0) as William & Mary Tribe forward Paul Rowley (22), William & Mary Tribe guard David Cohn (34), Hofstra Pride guard Eli Pemberton (5), William & Mary Tribe forward Omar Prewitt (4) and Hofstra Pride guard Brian Bernardi (14) look on during the first half of a game at the Mack Sports Complex on Jan. 2, 2017.
Hofstra Pride guard Deron Powers (2) drives on William & Mary Tribe guard David Cohn (34) during the first half of a game at the Mack Sports Complex on Jan. 2, 2017.
Hofstra Pride forward Hunter Sabety (33) puts up a hook shot over William & Mary Tribe forward Jack Whitman (41) during the second half of a game at the Mack Sports Complex on Jan. 2, 2017.
Hofstra Pride guard Deron Powers (2) drives past William & Mary Tribe guard David Cohn (34) during the second half of a game at the Mack Sports Complex on Jan. 2, 2017.
Hofstra Pride guard Brian Bernardi (14) dribbles during the first half of a game against the William and Mary Tribe at the Mack Sports Complex on Jan. 2, 2017.
Hofstra Pride center Rokas Gustys (11) drives on William & Mary Tribe forward Nathan Knight (13) as William & Mary Tribe guard David Cohn (34) looks on during the first half of a game at the Mack Sports Complex on Jan. 2, 2017.
Hofstra Pride center Rokas Gustys (11) shoots a free throw during the second half of a game against the William and Mary Tribe at the Mack Sports Complex on Jan. 2, 2017.
Hofstra Pride guard Eli Pemberton (5) shoots a free throw during the first half of a game against the William and Mary Tribe at the Mack Sports Complex on Jan. 2, 2017.
Hofstra Pride center Rokas Gustys (11)) shoots a free throw during the first half of a game against the William and Mary Tribe at the Mack Sports Complex on Jan. 2, 2017.
Hofstra Pride guard Brian Bernardi (14) goes past William & Mary Tribe forward Omar Prewitt (4) and Hofstra Pride guard Eli Pemberton (5) during the first half of a game at the Mack Sports Complex on Jan. 2, 2017.
Hofstra Pride center Rokas Gustys (11) drives to the net during the first half of a game against the William and Mary Tribe at the Mack Sports Complex on Jan. 2, 2017.
Hofstra Pride center Rokas Gustys (11) drives on William & Mary Tribe forward Jack Whitman (41) during the first half of a game at the Mack Sports Complex on Jan. 2, 2017.
Hofstra Pride guard Justin Wright-Foreman (3) drives and is fouled during the second half of a game against the William and Mary Tribe at the Mack Sports Complex on Jan. 2, 2017.
Hofstra Pride guard Deron Powers (2) drives past William & Mary Tribe guard David Cohn (34) during the second half of a game at the Mack Sports Complex on Jan. 2, 2017.
Hofstra Pride guard Deron Powers (2) goes up for two as William & Mary Tribe forward Jack Whitman (41) and Hofstra Pride center Rokas Gustys (11) look on during the first half of a game at the Mack Sports Complex on Jan. 2, 2017.
A Hofstra dance team member performs during the first half of a game against the William and Mary Tribe at the Mack Sports Complex on Jan. 2, 2017.
Hofstra head coach Joe Mihalich looks on during the second half of a game against the William and Mary Tribe at the Mack Sports Complex on Jan. 2, 2017.
Hofstra Pride guard Deron Powers (2) works on William & Mary Tribe forward Nathan Knight (13) and William & Mary Tribe guard David Cohn (34) during the first half of a game at the Mack Sports Complex on Jan. 2, 2017.
Hofstra Pride guard Deron Powers (2) dribbles during the first half of a game against the William and Mary Tribe at the Mack Sports Complex on Jan. 2, 2017.
Hofstra Pride guard Justin Wright-Foreman (3) fakes William & Mary Tribe guard Daniel Dixon (0) during the second half of a game at the Mack Sports Complex on Jan. 2, 2017.
Hofstra Pride guard Deron Powers (2) controls the ball during the second half of a game against the William and Mary Tribe at the Mack Sports Complex on Jan. 2, 2017.
Hofstra Pride guard Justin Wright-Foreman (3) goes to the hoop on William & Mary Tribe forward Jack Whitman (41) and William & Mary Tribe forward Paul Rowley (22) as William & Mary Tribe guard David Cohn (34) and William & Mary Tribe guard Connor Burchfield (10) look on during the first half of a game at the Mack Sports Complex on Jan. 2, 2017.
