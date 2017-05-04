HIGHLIGHTS Minutemen score in final seconds to edge Pride in CAA semifinal

Josh Byrne scores five goals for Hofstra

Hofstra men’s lacrosse team, which was ranked as high as No. 2 in the nation last month, suffered a heartbreaking, last-second loss to Massachusetts, 13-12, Thursday night in the CAA semifinals at Towson, a loss that might have ended the Pride’s once-promising season.

When Dan Muller’s blazing shot from 35 yards out got past Jack Concannon at the buzzer, it not only dramatically ended a thrilling game, but put Hofstra’s NCAA Tournament hopes in serious peril. The No. 14 Pride (11-3) is barely on the bubble. The field will be announced on Sunday night, but with upsets in some other conferences, it’s likely Hofstra needed to win the CAA tournament to earn an NCAA bid.

The Pride did not go quietly, however, despite trailing 8-3 at halftime and 10-4 late in the third quarter against a team it had defeated 15-8 in the regular season. Hofstra scored the final three goals of the third quarter — two by Brendan Kavanagh and one by Michael Diener — that made it 10-7.

The Minutemen took an 11-7 lead but the Pride scored four straight goals — two each by Josh Byrne and Ryan Tierney — to tie it with 5:24 left. Dylan Gruder put UMass ahead with 5:06 left, but Byrne scored his fifth of the game and 41st of a superb senior season, to tie it with 4:14 left.

Concannon made two late saves to keep it tied, and Hofstra regained possession with 33 seconds left. Kavanagh’s shot went wide with eight seconds remaining. Muller then capitalized on a Hofstra turnover to deliver the crushing goal.