Hofstra’s men’s lacrosse team, which plays against Massachusetts on Thursday night in the semifinals of the CAA Tournament in Towson, Maryland, earned the league’s top two individual awards.
Senior attack Josh Byrne, who has a league-best 36 goals, 24 assists and 60 points, was named CAA Player of the Year. Freshman attack Ryan Tierney (Massapequa), son of coach Seth, was named CAA Rookie of the Year. Tierney has scored 43 points on 27 goals and 16 assists.
Byrne was among five Pride players named to the CAA first team. The others were goalie Jack Concannon (Lindenhurst), midfielders Dylan Alderman and Brendan Kavanagh (Rockville Centre) and defender Brett Osman (Miller Place). Tierney and defender Tanner Griffin were named to the second team.
Hofstra is 11-2 and ranked 14th in the nation in the USILA/men’s coaches poll. If the Pride defeats the Minutemen in Thursday’s 7:30 p.m. contest, it would face the winner of the Towson-Drexel game for the CAA championship and NCAA Tournament automatic berth on Saturday at 1 p.m.
