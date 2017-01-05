Hofstra vs. James Madison
Hofstra fell to James Madison, 62-54, in a CAA men's basketball game Thursday at Mack Sports Complex.
Hofstra guard Brian Bernardi (14) shoots a free throw during the first half of a game against James Madison on Jan. 5, 2017.
Hofstra forward Ty Greer (0) shoots over James Madison forward Tom Vodanovich (15) as Hofstra Pride center Rokas Gustys (11) and James Madison Dukes forward Paulius Satkus (13) battle for position during the first half of a game on Jan. 5, 2017.
Hofstra guard Brian Bernardi (14) brings the ball up during the first half of a game against James Madison on Jan. 5, 2017.
A Hofstra dance team member performs during the first half of a game against James Madison on Jan. 5, 2017.
Hofstra guard Eli Pemberton (5) works on James Madison forward Ramone Snowden (23) during the first half of a game on Jan. 5, 2017.
Hofstra guard Justin Wright-Foreman (3) shoots over James Madison forward Yohanny Dalembert (40) as guard Vince Holmes (12), forward Shakir Brown (1) and guard Jackson Kent (10) close in during the first half of a game on Jan. 5, 2017.
Hofstra guard Deron Powers (2) dribbles on James Madison guard Joey McLean (4) during the first half of a game on Jan. 5, 2017.
Hofstra guard Justin Wright-Foreman (3) shoots a free throw during the first half of a game on Jan. 5, 2017.
Hofstra guard Deron Powers (2) dribbles past James Madison guard Joey McLean (4) during the first half of a game on Jan. 5, 2017.
Hofstra forward Ty Greer (0) sizes up James Madison forward Ivan Lukic (55) during the first half of a game on Jan. 5, 2017.
