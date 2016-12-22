Subscribe
    Siena forward Javion Ogunyemi (0) and Hofstra center (Credit: Lee S Weissman)

    Siena forward Javion Ogunyemi (0) and Hofstra center Rokas Gustys (11) go up for the opening tipoff during the first half of a game on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016 at Mack Sports Complex.

    Hofstra vs. Siena

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    Hofstra beat Siena, 84-64, in a men's basketball game Thursday at the Mack Sports Complex.

    Hofstra guard Eli Pemberton (5) brings the ball
    (Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman)

    Hofstra guard Eli Pemberton (5) brings the ball up during the first half of a game against Siena on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016 at Mack Sports Complex.

    Hofstra center Rokas Gustys (11) goes up for
    (Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman)

    Hofstra center Rokas Gustys (11) goes up for two during the first half of a game against Siena on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016 at Mack Sports Complex.

    Hofstra head coach Joe Mihalich looks on during
    (Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman)

    Hofstra head coach Joe Mihalich looks on during the first half of a game against Siena on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016 at Mack Sports Complex.

    Hofstra guard Deron Powers (2) tries to drive
    (Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman)

    Hofstra guard Deron Powers (2) tries to drive past a defender during the first half of a game against Siena on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016 at Mack Sports Complex.

    A Hofstra dance team member performs during the
    (Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman)

    A Hofstra dance team member performs during the first half of a game against Siena on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016 at Mack Sports Complex.

    Hofstra guard Eli Pemberton (5) brings the ball
    (Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman)

    Hofstra guard Eli Pemberton (5) brings the ball up during the first half of a game against Siena on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016 at Mack Sports Complex.

    Hofstra guard Deron Powers (2) looks to use
    (Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman)

    Hofstra guard Deron Powers (2) looks to use the pick set by center Rokas Gustys (11) during the first half of a game against Siena on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016 at Mack Sports Complex.

    Hofstra guard Eli Pemberton (5) brings the ball
    (Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman)

    Hofstra guard Eli Pemberton (5) brings the ball up during the first half of a game against Siena on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016 at Mack Sports Complex.

    Hofstra guard Brian Bernardi (14) works on Siena
    (Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman)

    Hofstra guard Brian Bernardi (14) works on Siena guard Marquis Wright (1) during the first half of a game on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016 at Mack Sports Complex.

    Hofstra guard Eli Pemberton (5) looks to work
    (Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman)

    Hofstra guard Eli Pemberton (5) looks to work a play during the first half of a game against Siena on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016 at Mack Sports Complex.

    Hofstra guard Justin Wright-Foreman (3) drives on Siena
    (Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman)

    Hofstra guard Justin Wright-Foreman (3) drives on Siena forward Brett Bisping (31) during the first half of a game against Siena on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016 at Mack Sports Complex.

    Hofstra guard Justin Wright-Foreman (3) drives during the
    (Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman)

    Hofstra guard Justin Wright-Foreman (3) drives during the first half of a game against Siena on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016 at Mack Sports Complex.

    Hofstra forward Jamall Robinson (24) looks for an
    (Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman)

    Hofstra forward Jamall Robinson (24) looks for an open teammate during the first half of a game against Siena on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016 at Mack Sports Complex.

    Hofstra guard Deron Powers (2) brings the ball
    (Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman)

    Hofstra guard Deron Powers (2) brings the ball up during the first half of a game against Siena on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016 at Mack Sports Complex.

    Hofstra guard Brian Bernardi (14) looks for an
    (Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman)

    Hofstra guard Brian Bernardi (14) looks for an open teammate during the first half of a game against Siena on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016 at Mack Sports Complex.

    Hofstra guard Deron Powers (2) goes to the Powers has his best night for Hofstra in rout

