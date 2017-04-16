Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 1 Weather 71° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    HofstraSportsCollege

    Hofsra vs. Towson

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    +-
       Click here to read or post comments

    Hofstra upset No. 13 Towson, 17-15, in a CAA women's lacrosse game Sunday at Shuart Stadium.

    Carlee Ancona #5 of Hofstra, second from left,
    (Credit: James Escher)

    Carlee Ancona #5 of Hofstra, second from left, gets mobbed by teammates after assisting on a goal by Drew Shapiro #3 that broke a 12-12 tie in the second half of a CAA women's lacrosse game against Towson at Shuart Stadium in Hempstead on Sunday, April 16, 2017.

    Darcie Smith #25 of Hofstra reacts after her
    (Credit: James Escher)

    Darcie Smith #25 of Hofstra reacts after her team's 17-15 win over Towson in a CAA women's lacrosse game at Shuart Stadium in Hempstead on Sunday, April 16, 2017.

    Becky Conto #14 of Hofstra, right, gets congratulated
    (Credit: James Escher)

    Becky Conto #14 of Hofstra, right, gets congratulated by teammate Alex Mattera #23 after scoring a goal in the second half of a CAA women's lacrosse game against Towson at Shuart Stadium in Hempstead on Sunday, April 16, 2017.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Drew Shapiro #5 of Hofstra gets ready to
    (Credit: James Escher)

    Drew Shapiro #5 of Hofstra gets ready to shoot on goal during a CAA women's lacrosse game against Towson at Shuart Stadium in Hempstead on Sunday, April 16, 2017.

    Alyssa Parrella #7 of Hofstra carries downfield during
    (Credit: James Escher)

    Alyssa Parrella #7 of Hofstra carries downfield during a CAA women's lacrosse game against Towson at Shuart Stadium in Hempstead on Sunday, April 16, 2017.

    Carlee Ancona #5, left, and Alyssa Parrella #7
    (Credit: James Escher)

    Carlee Ancona #5, left, and Alyssa Parrella #7 of Hofstra celebrate after a goal in the second half of a CAA women's lacrosse game against Towson at Shuart Stadium in Hempstead on Sunday, April 16, 2017.

    Alyssa Parrella #7 of Hofstra gets in position
    (Credit: James Escher)

    Alyssa Parrella #7 of Hofstra gets in position to shoot during a CAA women's lacrosse game against Towson at Shuart Stadium in Hempstead on Sunday, April 16, 2017.

    Annalise Martin #52 of Hofstra, left, puts defensive
    (Credit: James Escher)

    Annalise Martin #52 of Hofstra, left, puts defensive pressure on Carly Tellekamp #23 of Towson during a CAA women's lacrosse game at Shuart Stadium in Hempstead on Sunday, April 16, 2017.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Alyssa Parrella #7 of Hofstra carries upfield during
    (Credit: James Escher)

    Alyssa Parrella #7 of Hofstra carries upfield during the second half of a CAA women's lacrosse game against Towson at Shuart Stadium in Hempstead on Sunday, April 16, 2017.

    Alyssa Parrella #7 of Hofstra chases after a
    (Credit: James Escher)

    Alyssa Parrella #7 of Hofstra chases after a loose ball during a CAA women's lacrosse game against Towson at Shuart Stadium in Hempstead on Sunday, April 16, 2017.

    Alyssa Parrella #7 of Hofstra, left, and Natalie
    (Credit: James Escher)

    Alyssa Parrella #7 of Hofstra, left, and Natalie Sulmonte #11 of Towson battle for control of a faceoff during a CAA women's lacrosse game at Shuart Stadium in Hempstead on Sunday, April 16, 2017. Hofstra won, 17-15.

    Enter your email address to subscribe to Newsday's Sports Now newsletter

    Sign up

    Related Media

    Carlee Ancona #5, left, and Alyssa Parrella #7 Parrella sparks Hofstra women’s upset of Towson

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.