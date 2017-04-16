Hofsra vs. Towson
Hofstra upset No. 13 Towson, 17-15, in a CAA women's lacrosse game Sunday at Shuart Stadium.
Carlee Ancona #5 of Hofstra, second from left, gets mobbed by teammates after assisting on a goal by Drew Shapiro #3 that broke a 12-12 tie in the second half of a CAA women's lacrosse game against Towson at Shuart Stadium in Hempstead on Sunday, April 16, 2017.
Darcie Smith #25 of Hofstra reacts after her team's 17-15 win over Towson in a CAA women's lacrosse game at Shuart Stadium in Hempstead on Sunday, April 16, 2017.
Becky Conto #14 of Hofstra, right, gets congratulated by teammate Alex Mattera #23 after scoring a goal in the second half of a CAA women's lacrosse game against Towson at Shuart Stadium in Hempstead on Sunday, April 16, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
Drew Shapiro #5 of Hofstra gets ready to shoot on goal during a CAA women's lacrosse game against Towson at Shuart Stadium in Hempstead on Sunday, April 16, 2017.
Alyssa Parrella #7 of Hofstra carries downfield during a CAA women's lacrosse game against Towson at Shuart Stadium in Hempstead on Sunday, April 16, 2017.
Carlee Ancona #5, left, and Alyssa Parrella #7 of Hofstra celebrate after a goal in the second half of a CAA women's lacrosse game against Towson at Shuart Stadium in Hempstead on Sunday, April 16, 2017.
Alyssa Parrella #7 of Hofstra gets in position to shoot during a CAA women's lacrosse game against Towson at Shuart Stadium in Hempstead on Sunday, April 16, 2017.
Annalise Martin #52 of Hofstra, left, puts defensive pressure on Carly Tellekamp #23 of Towson during a CAA women's lacrosse game at Shuart Stadium in Hempstead on Sunday, April 16, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
Alyssa Parrella #7 of Hofstra carries upfield during the second half of a CAA women's lacrosse game against Towson at Shuart Stadium in Hempstead on Sunday, April 16, 2017.
Alyssa Parrella #7 of Hofstra chases after a loose ball during a CAA women's lacrosse game against Towson at Shuart Stadium in Hempstead on Sunday, April 16, 2017.
Alyssa Parrella #7 of Hofstra, left, and Natalie Sulmonte #11 of Towson battle for control of a faceoff during a CAA women's lacrosse game at Shuart Stadium in Hempstead on Sunday, April 16, 2017. Hofstra won, 17-15.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.