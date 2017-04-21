Hofstra vs. William & Mary

Subscribe
    Hofstra women's lacrosse faces William & Mary in a CAA matchup on Friday at Shuart Stadium.

    Hofstra's Alyssa Parrella (7) during the first half
    (Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman)

    Hofstra's Alyssa Parrella (7) during the first half of The College of William and Mary Tribe at the Hofstra Pride on Friday April 21, 2017.

    Hofstra's Alexa Mattera (23) drives on William &
    (Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman)

    Hofstra's Alexa Mattera (23) drives on William & Mary's Hannah Ryan (34) during the first half of The College of William and Mary Tribe at the Hofstra Pride on Friday April 21, 2017.

    Hofstra's Amanda Seekamp (10) works past William &
    (Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman)

    Hofstra's Amanda Seekamp (10) works past William & Mary's Meaghan Brophy (21) and Alexandria Specht (30) during the first half of The College of William and Mary Tribe at the Hofstra Pride on Friday April 21, 2017.

    Hofstra's Alexa Mattera (23) drives on William &
    (Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman)

    Hofstra's Alexa Mattera (23) drives on William & Mary Hannah Ryan (34) during the first half of The College of William and Mary Tribe at the Hofstra Pride on Friday April 21, 2017.

    Hofstra's Shea McAvoy (15) looks to get out
    (Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman)

    Hofstra's Shea McAvoy (15) looks to get out of trouble against William & Mary's Abby Corkum (5)and Maryann Skubal (2) during the first half of The College of William and Mary Tribe at the Hofstra Pride on Friday April 21, 2017.

    Hofstra's Amanda Seekamp (10) heads up field on
    (Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman)

    Hofstra's Amanda Seekamp (10) heads up field on William & Mary's Lindsey Jenks (22) during the first half of The College of William and Mary Tribe at the Hofstra Pride on Friday April 21, 2017.

    Hofstra's Drew Shapiro (3) works on William &
    (Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman)

    Hofstra's Drew Shapiro (3) works on William & Mary's Julia McGrath (12) during the first half of The College of William and Mary Tribe at the Hofstra Pride on Friday April 21, 2017.

    Hofstra's Carlee Ancona (5) eludes William & Mary's
    (Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman)

    Hofstra's Carlee Ancona (5) eludes William & Mary's Hannah Ryan (34) during the first half of The College of William and Mary Tribe at the Hofstra Pride on Friday April 21, 2017.

    Hofstra's Maddie Fields (24) during the first half
    (Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman)

    Hofstra's Maddie Fields (24) during the first half of The College of William and Mary's Tribe at the Hofstra Pride on Friday April 21, 2017.

    Hofstra's Alexa Mattera (23) runs past William &
    (Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman)

    Hofstra's Alexa Mattera (23) runs past William & Mary's Julia McGrath (12) and Elsa Rall (33) during the first half of The College of William and Mary Tribe at the Hofstra Pride on Friday April 21, 2017.

    Hofstra's Maddie Fields (24) during the first half
    (Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman)

    Hofstra's Maddie Fields (24) during the first half of The College of William and Mary Tribe at the Hofstra Pride on Friday April 21, 2017.

    Hofstra's Alyssa Parrella (7) during the first half
    (Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman)

    Hofstra's Alyssa Parrella (7) during the first half of The College of William and Mary Tribe at the Hofstra Pride on Friday April 21, 2017.

    Hofstra's Drew Shapiro (3) during the first half
    (Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman)

    Hofstra's Drew Shapiro (3) during the first half of The College of William and Mary Tribe at the Hofstra Pride on Friday April 21, 2017.

    Hofstra's Amanda Seekamp (10) heads upfield on William
    (Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman)

    Hofstra's Amanda Seekamp (10) heads upfield on William & Mary's Hannah Ryan (34) during the first half of The College of William and Mary Tribe at the Hofstra Pride on Friday April 21, 2017.

