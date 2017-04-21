Hofstra vs. William & Mary
Hofstra women's lacrosse faces William & Mary in a CAA matchup on Friday at Shuart Stadium.
Hofstra's Alyssa Parrella (7) during the first half of The College of William and Mary Tribe at the Hofstra Pride on Friday April 21, 2017.
Hofstra's Alexa Mattera (23) drives on William & Mary's Hannah Ryan (34) during the first half of The College of William and Mary Tribe at the Hofstra Pride on Friday April 21, 2017.
Hofstra's Amanda Seekamp (10) works past William & Mary's Meaghan Brophy (21) and Alexandria Specht (30) during the first half of The College of William and Mary Tribe at the Hofstra Pride on Friday April 21, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
Hofstra's Alexa Mattera (23) drives on William & Mary Hannah Ryan (34) during the first half of The College of William and Mary Tribe at the Hofstra Pride on Friday April 21, 2017.
Hofstra's Shea McAvoy (15) looks to get out of trouble against William & Mary's Abby Corkum (5)and Maryann Skubal (2) during the first half of The College of William and Mary Tribe at the Hofstra Pride on Friday April 21, 2017.
Hofstra's Amanda Seekamp (10) heads up field on William & Mary's Lindsey Jenks (22) during the first half of The College of William and Mary Tribe at the Hofstra Pride on Friday April 21, 2017.
Hofstra's Drew Shapiro (3) works on William & Mary's Julia McGrath (12) during the first half of The College of William and Mary Tribe at the Hofstra Pride on Friday April 21, 2017.
Hofstra's Carlee Ancona (5) eludes William & Mary's Hannah Ryan (34) during the first half of The College of William and Mary Tribe at the Hofstra Pride on Friday April 21, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
Hofstra's Maddie Fields (24) during the first half of The College of William and Mary's Tribe at the Hofstra Pride on Friday April 21, 2017.
Hofstra's Alexa Mattera (23) runs past William & Mary's Julia McGrath (12) and Elsa Rall (33) during the first half of The College of William and Mary Tribe at the Hofstra Pride on Friday April 21, 2017.
Hofstra's Maddie Fields (24) during the first half of The College of William and Mary Tribe at the Hofstra Pride on Friday April 21, 2017.
Hofstra's Alyssa Parrella (7) during the first half of The College of William and Mary Tribe at the Hofstra Pride on Friday April 21, 2017.
Hofstra's Drew Shapiro (3) during the first half of The College of William and Mary Tribe at the Hofstra Pride on Friday April 21, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
Hofstra's Amanda Seekamp (10) heads upfield on William & Mary's Hannah Ryan (34) during the first half of The College of William and Mary Tribe at the Hofstra Pride on Friday April 21, 2017.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.