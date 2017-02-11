BOSTON — Justin Wright-Foreman made three three-pointers and scored 25 points to help Hofstra beat Northeastern, 74-64, on Saturday.
It was Wright-Foreman’s seventh straight 20-plus game.
Wright-Foreman hit an open three-pointer from the wing after a cross-court pass from Deron Powers for a 60-58 lead, and the 6-foot guard soared for a dunk with 3:09 left to give the Pride a 66-60 advantage.
Wright-Foreman was 7-for-11 from the floor and 8-for-10 at the free-throw line.
Brian Bernardi added three threes and 17 points for Hofstra (13-14, 5-9 Colonial Athletic Association), and Eli Pemberton had 13 points, eight rebounds and four assists.
Hofstra trailed 35-33 at halftime and took its first lead of the second half at 45-44 on Pemberton’s three-pointer with 14:20 to go.
T.J. Williams led Northeastern (14-12, 7-7) with 21 points, six rebounds and six assists, and Alex Murphy had 13 points and seven rebounds.
Rokas Gustys, who came into the game ranked fourth in Division I rebounding but had missed the previous four games, had only two points but grabbed 12 rebounds — precisely his average — including five off the offensive glass.
Gustys’ lone basket gave Hofstra a 62-60 lead with 4:23 to play and touched off the Pride’s 14-4 run to end the game.
