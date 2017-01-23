Hofstra women’s basketball announced on Monday morning that the team will add Michigan transfer sophomore guard Lauren “Boogie” Brozoski to the roster.
Brozoski, the former Long Island Lutheran High School star, will be eligible to compete for Hofstra following Fall 2017.
“She is an Energizer bunny. She is a positive spirit. She’s just scratched the surface with her ability as a point guard,” Hofstra head coach Krista Kilburn-Steveskey said in statement. “Every coach loves to have someone with that type of intensity, that type of work ethic and that type of positive spirit. I’m excited to have her back.”PhotosAll-LI girls basketball2014 All-Long Island girls basketball team
Brozoski, who is from Cambria Heights in Queens, was a five-time All-Long Island selection, including four first-team selections. She won three straight Newsday player of the year awards (2013-15). The 5-foot-6 point guard also was the state player of the year in 2014 and 2015, a McDonald’s All-American in 2015 and New York Miss Basketball in high school, helping Long Island Lutheran to four New York State Federation Championships.
Brozoski played in 34 games as a freshman at Michigan, starting five and averaging 17.1 minutes per game. She averaged 5.5 points per game, including shooting 42.6 percent (26-for-61) from three-point range. Before transferring midway through her sophomore season, she played in nine games for the Wolverines this season, averaging 14.1 minutes and 5.6 points per game.
