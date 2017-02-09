TOWSON, Md. — William Adala Moto made 5 of 6 free throws in the last 11 seconds, the last two coming with three seconds left to give Towson a 69-65 win over Hofstra on Thursday night.
Adala Moto finished with 11 points, Deshaun Morman had 13 and Mike Morsell 12 for the Tigers (16-10, 8-5 Colonial Athletic Association), who made 11 of 14 free throws in the second half, 8 of 10 in the final 32 seconds.
Justin Wright-Foreman led Hofstra (12-14, 4-9) with 29 points, 15 in the first half when the Pride took a 36-29 lead. He opened the second half with a 3-pointer before the Tigers reeled off 12 straight, the last five by Morsell, and the game stayed tight the rest of the way.
The Tigers had a 45-33 rebounding advantage to offset shooting 3 of 20 from distance. Hofstra made 10 3s but was 3 of 15 in the second half, when the Pride was also just 10 of 19 from the line.
