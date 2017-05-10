The Adelphi University men’s lacrosse team uses a speech by President Donald Trump as its entrance music, according to a video that has surfaced online.

The 39-second video, which was posted Wednesday morning on Barstoolsports’ Instagram feed, shows the Adelphi players lined up about to enter the field. The player at the front of the line is carrying an American flag. It is not clear from the video at which game this video was taken.

Then, audio of a Trump speech begins.

Adelphi Lax bros come out the tunnel to a Trump speech. Somewhere @OldRowOfficial is ready to run through a wall pic.twitter.com/rPI8DyfbIJ — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 10, 2017

“In all of our cities and all of our towns, I make this promise. We will make America strong again. We will make America proud again. We will make America safe again. And we will make America great again.”

At this point the players start running onto the field.

The speech concludes, “God bless you, and good night. I love you.”

Typically sports teams on all levels enter the field to music; it is highly unusual for teams to enter to a speech by a president.

A spokeswoman for Adelphi said a statement was forthcoming from the university.

Adelphi coach Gordon Purdie, reached on his cellphone, declined to comment. At least two players retweeted the Barstoolsports’ video, which has been viewed nearly 500,000 times on Instagram.

Adelphi, which plays in Division II, is 14-3 this season and is the top seed in the NCAA Tournament, which begins Saturday at home against fourth-seed Pace.

Adelphi is a private university based in Garden City. Of the 41 players on their men’s lacrosse roster, 37 are from Long Island.