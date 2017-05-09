ITHACA, N.Y. — Cornell men’s lacrosse coach Matt Kerwick has resigned after four seasons at the helm.
Associate head coach Peter Milliman, who has spent the last four seasons as an assistant, will take over as interim head coach through the 2018 season. The school said a nationwide search for a full-time replacement will begin at that time.
Kerwick took over as head coach in June 2014 after serving in the position on an interim basis. He led Cornell to a record of 32-26, 13-11 in the Ivy League, captured two Ieague championships and notched three berths in the NCAA Tournament.
But the Big Red faltered with sub-.500 records the past two seasons. Cornell finished 5-8 overall and 3-3 in the Ivies this year and went 6-7, 1-5 in 2016.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.