Battle at Bethpage: Duke vs. Boston University
Duke men's lacrosse defeated Boston University, 18-8, in the Battle at Bethpage NCAA lacrosse matchup on Sunday afternoon at Bethpage High School.
Duke's Justin Guterding (Garden City) maneuvers around Dominick Calisto (Jericho) of Boston University at the Battle at Bethpage V game played at Bethpage High School on Sunday, May 7, 2017. Duke defeated Boston 18-8.
Boston University goaltender Christian Carson-Banister deflects the shot at the Battle at Bethpage V game played at Bethpage High School on Sunday, May 7, 2017. Duke defeated Boston 18-8.
Bethpage Superintendent of Schools Terrence Clark welcomes the crowd at the Battle at Bethpage V game played at Bethpage High School on Sunday, May 7, 2017. Duke defeated Boston 18-8.
Duke goaltender Danny Fowler (Wantagh) gets down for the save at the Battle at Bethpage V game played at Bethpage High School on Sunday, May 7, 2017. Duke defeated Boston University 18-8.
Duke's Brian Dunne puts a punishing hit on Michael Laviano of Boston University at the Battle at Bethpage V game played at Bethpage High School on Sunday, May 7, 2017. Duke defeated Boston 18-8.
Boston University's Allen Winkoff (Cold Spring Harbor) defends against Sean Lowrie of Duke at the Battle at Bethpage V game played at Bethpage High School on Sunday, May 7, 2017. Duke defeated Boston 18-8.
Duke's Terry Lindsay forces Chad Bell of Boston University outside at the Battle at Bethpage V game played at Bethpage High School on Sunday, May 7, 2017. Duke defeated Boston 18-8.
Joey Manown of Duke takes the shot on Boston University goaltender Christian Carson-Banister at the Battle at Bethpage V game played at Bethpage High School on Sunday, May 7, 2017. Duke defeated Boston 18-8.
Duke goaltender Danny Fowler (Wantagh) makes the save at the Battle at Bethpage V game played at Bethpage High School on Sunday, May 7, 2017. Duke defeated Boston 18-8.
Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino welcomes the crowd at the Battle at Bethpage V game played at Bethpage High School on Sunday, May 7, 2017. Duke defeated Boston 18-8.
Duke's Jack Bruckner (Belle Terre) heads downfield at the Battle at Bethpage V game played at Bethpage High School on Sunday, May 7, 2017. Duke defeated Boston University 18-8.
Boston University's Michael Laviano (left, Upper Brookville) and Jack Wilson celebrate a goal at the Battle at Bethpage V game played at Bethpage High School on Sunday, May 7, 2017. Duke defeated Boston 18-8.
Thomas Zenker (Huntington) of Duke works the ball around Brian Badgett (Garden City) of Boston University at the Battle at Bethpage V game played at Bethpage High School on Sunday, May 7, 2017. Duke defeated Boston 18-8.
Jack Bruckner (Belle Terre) of Duke passes as Allen Winkoff (Cold Spring Harbor) of Boston University defends at the Battle at Bethpage V game played at Bethpage High School on Sunday, May 7, 2017. Duke defeated Boston 18-8.
Justin Guterding (Garden City) of Duke celebrates his goal at the Battle at Bethpage V game played at Bethpage High School on Sunday, May 7, 2017. Duke defeated Boston University 18-8.
Boston University's head coach Ryan Polley watches from the sidelines at the Battle at Bethpage V game played at Bethpage High School on Sunday, May 7, 2017. Duke defeated Boston 18-8.
Duke's Reilly Walsh winds up for the shot at the Battle at Bethpage V game played at Bethpage High School on Sunday, May 7, 2017. Duke defeated Boston University 18-8.
Duke's Kevin Quigley works the ball as Drew Lukacs of Boston University comes to defend at the Battle at Bethpage V game played at Bethpage High School on Sunday, May 7, 2017. Duke defeated Boston 18-8.
A large crowd was on hand at the Battle at Bethpage V game played at Bethpage High School on Sunday, May 7, 2017. Duke defeated Boston University 18-8.
Duke's Justin Guterding (Garden City) lines up for the pregame ceremony at the Battle at Bethpage V game played at Bethpage High School on Sunday, May 7, 2017. Duke defeated Boston 18-8.
Duke's Justin Guterding goes high for the shot and goal at the Battle at Bethpage V game played at Bethpage High School on Sunday, May 7, 2017. Duke defeated Boston University 18-8.
Duke's head coach John Danowski watches the action at the Battle at Bethpage V game played at Bethpage High School on Sunday, May 7, 2017. Duke defeated Boston University 18-8.
Cal Dearth of Boston University takes the shot at the Battle at Bethpage V game played at Bethpage High School on Sunday, May 7, 2017. Duke defeated Boston 18-8.
Dominick Calisto (Jericho) of Boston University defends against Duke's Justin Guterding (Garden City) at the Battle at Bethpage V game played at Bethpage High School on Sunday, May 7, 2017. Duke defeated Boston 18-8.
Jack Bruckner (Belle Terre) of Duke prepares to shoot on Boston University goaltender Christian Carson-Banister at the Battle at Bethpage V game played at Bethpage High School on Sunday, May 7, 2017. Duke defeated Boston 18-8.
Brad Smith of Duke takes the shot as head coach John Danowski watches from the sidelines at the Battle at Bethpage V game played at Bethpage High School on Sunday, May 7, 2017. Duke defeated Boston University 18-8.
Justin Guterding of Duke works the ball behind the net with Henry Lee of Boston University defending at the Battle at Bethpage V game played at Bethpage High School on Sunday, May 7, 2017. Duke defeated Boston 18-8.
Duke's Jack Bruckner (Belle Terre) goes high for the shot over Dominick Calisto (Jericho) and goaltender Christian Carson-Banister of Boston University at the Battle at Bethpage V game played at Bethpage High School on Sunday, May 7, 2017. Duke defeated Boston 18-8.
Joey Manown of Duke advances the ball past Boston University's Cam Pincus at the Battle at Bethpage V game played at Bethpage High School on Sunday, May 7, 2017. Duke defeated Boston 18-8.
The Duke fans celebrate a goal at the Battle at Bethpage V game played at Bethpage High School on Sunday, May 7, 2017. Duke defeated Boston University 18-8.
Tripp Transou of Duke runs past Conor Okmin of Boston University at the Battle at Bethpage V game played at Bethpage High School on Sunday, May 7, 2017. Duke defeated Boston 18-8.
